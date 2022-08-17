ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The Nitty Gritty on a Potential Tax Rebate for Montanans

If Montana lawmakers are able to hold a special session of the legislature and give you some of your money back- who would qualify? How much could you get back? Would you get a rebate on your property taxes also?. Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings) got into "the nitty gritty" details...
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana

The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021

Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

