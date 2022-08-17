Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
thevillagesun.com
Shed foes: Entire Open Restaurants program should be demolished
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Updated Aug. 19, 11 p.m.: On Thursday, Mayor Adams ceremoniously swung a sledgehammer and slammed down a (likely pre-cut) piece of plywood on an abandonned roadway dining shed in Midtown near the Empire State Building. However, opponents of the city’s drawn-out “emergency” outdoor dining program...
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals, Department of Housing Preservation & Development Announce New Housing for Formerly Incarcerated People Needing Ongoing Specialty Care
The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. Bronx, NY. NYC Health...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
wamc.org
Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season
New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Friday with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster...
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
therealdeal.com
Top Rock to buy huge Queens synagogue for teardown
Joseph Yushuvayev and Uri Mermelstein’s Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital are in contract to buy the Forest Hills Jewish Center, not as a synagogue but as a tear-down development site. Public documents show the memorandum of contract was signed last year but filed this week with the city....
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City
When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC
New York City has tens of thousands of shelter beds available but accessing them can be challenging for newly arrived immigrants. Nearly 4,000 migrants arrived in NYC during summer 2022 on chartered buses publicly funded by the state of Texas. Many nonprofit and city agencies have been on hand at the Port Authority Bus Terminal […] The post How To Access Emergency Shelter in NYC appeared first on Documented.
cityandstateny.com
Entering the final days of the primary campaign and Adams sledgehammers a dining shed
Many New Yorkers received a well-researched reminder by ProPublica that apartment hunting in the city is akin to entering the innermost circle of hell. The story – which cites racoon invasions, human feces on lobby floors and flooding as just some of an apartment hunter’s foes – outlined how renters can investigate their next apartment like a reporter. The info is especially timely – New York City rents hit an all-time high in June, reaching an average of $3,500 a month. Long lines of people outside a tiny apartment has become an increasingly common sight. And that’s just for securing a home – what about the obstacles that pop up once a lease is signed, including unresponsive landlords, exploitative building owners, faulty power lines and other unsafe living conditions? It’s important to note too that low-income tenants and people with disabilities face far greater challenges in all of this. Still, while sharing these tips won’t fix the housing market, perhaps it can make a difference for some people. Read on for other important takeaways from this past week.
thecentersquare.com
New York City goverment's $325,000 plumber made $223,000 in OT
(The Center Square) – A Bronx plumber who works for the city of New York's Housing Authority had a base salary of $96,000. But that plumber made $223,776 in overtime in 2021 to boost his total pay to $325,752. The authority said that in 2022, 17 of the 20...
thevillagesun.com
B.P.C.A. pledges ‘10 more trees, expanded lawn space’ as contentious Wagner Park raze-and-rebuild resiliency project set to start
BY DASHIELL ALLEN | Battery Park City residents and parkgoers rallied on Tuesday in the middle of picturesque Wagner Park — an idyllic strip of green space at the southern tip of Manhattan with breathtaking views of the Statue of Liberty. They took issue with a coastal resiliency plan...
Jim's Shoe Repair: A family legacy on the Upper East Side since 1932
NEW YORK - For Joe Rocco, each day on the job brings a new challenge.The owner of Jim's Shoe Repair on the Upper East Side, he welcomes customers seeking solutions to all sorts of wear and tear."They damage their shoes in the streets, so we have to mix the color and make it look like new again," he said.Often, the culprit is a pet."These dogs chew shoes," he said.Joe and his staff will take on just about any request for repair or reconditioning. "You always get one job that's strange. Sometimes you get a part of a couch," he said. "We just try...
NYC’s Newest Theatre Will Open In The Heart Of Manhattan West Next Month
As if New York City didn’t already have enough iconic spots to spend a night out on the town at, it was just released that a new theatre, Midnight Theatre, will be opening its doors on September 21. Opening up in the heart of Brookfield Properties’ latest neighborhood development Manhattan West, this intimate 160-seat theatre will be home to talent in all genres of music, magic, theatre, and performance art. Guests will be treated to completely one-of-a-kind experiences–a projection system will digitally change the decor of the room and real-time animated environments will react to the music, making each show completely immersive and personalizable. A specially crafted Midnight Theatre Showcase will kick off the performance schedule in early September, serving as a sneak peak of what visitors can expect to see on the full fall and winter line up.
boweryboogie.com
After 120 Years, Future of Parisi Bakery Looks Uncertain on Mott Street
an institution in Little Italy dating back to the turn of the last century, appears to be on shaky ground. The landlord (May Leun Realty) last week taped an official Notice of Termination to the shuttered roll-down gate at 198 Mott Street. Seemingly signaling the end an era. The letter noted a cancelation of the tenancy that is effective September 30, and that “no current lease is in effect.”
The New York Primary That’s Turned Into a ‘Horror Show’
It took an off-the-cuff tweet from a California congressman to encapsulate how ugly New York City’s most contested Democratic primary has become.Last week, Daniel Goldman, a leading contender to win Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, tweeted out an ad touting his top qualification for office: his experience as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.In response, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)—a key participant in the impeachment investigation and a friend of Goldman’s—tweeted, “looks great. Bullshit desperate ad from Mondaire.”The Mondaire in question was Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), also a competitor in this primary. He...
NYC sees spate of attacks on kids in Big Apple's affluent neighborhoods: Police experts weigh in
New York City has had a series of random or unprovoked attacks on children, including in some of the Big Apple’s most affluent neighborhoods as police and parents prepare to send children back to school early next month. Kids have fallen victim to such attacks on New York City...
The Jewish Press
NYC MTA Cuts City Bus Service
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has quietly cut bus service across the five boroughs, according to a report by the New York Daily News. An email obtained by the newspaper that was sent by a NYC Transit manager said the cuts, “effective immediately,” are intended to be a cost-cutting measure.
As Primary Election Day nears, candidates vying to represent Staten Island get union, advocacy group endorsements
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Senate and congressional candidates across Staten Island have been securing the support of labor unions throughout the city, national advocacy groups and local community leaders as they prepare for the August 23 primary. N.Y. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 11. Brittany Ramos DeBarros. Democratic and Working...
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
