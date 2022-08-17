ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

FOX2Now

One man killed in St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive. Officers found two men shot at around 3:30 am. They were both taken to the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. The other man is expected to survive. St. Louis...
KMOV

Man accused of killing mother of 8 in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a mother of eight. Cedric Allen, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder. Allen is accused of shooting Camesha McCline, 33, of Cahokia Heights, on April 20. Around 7:00 a.m. on that day, police found her body near the Illinois Ave. Playground.
KMOV

East St. Louis man sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession with intent to sell fentanyl and cocaine, hid drugs under infant

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis man will serve time for possessing and attempting to sell drugs. Court documents show Mario Foster was stopped and arrested by police following a call regarding a parental abduction. Officials discovered a three-month-old infant sitting in a child safety seat. When they removed the child from the seat, they discovered the baby had been sitting on a bag containing fentanyl and another one containing cocaine.
5 On Your Side

2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County shoplifting spree ends in 22 combined felony counts for 2 suspects

ST. LOUIS — Two people have been charged in a St. Louis County shoplifting spree that spanned from May to August 2022. The St. Louis county Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has charged George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia Lampley, 28, in the spree. George Lampley was charged with 12 counts of stealing $750 or more. Lucretia Lampley was charged with 10 counts of stealing $750 or more.
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
FOX 2

Video: Man rescued from car submerged in floodwater in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Flooding in July was historic in the St. Louis area, and parts of St. Charles County were hit hard. First responders who rescued people from floodwaters shared the rescue of a man trapped inside his car. St. Charles County first responders slowly made their way to a car nearly submerged in floodwater. Once there, they found a driver sitting in […]
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
5 On Your Side

Former St. Louis alderman expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges alleging he took bribes in exchange for tax breaks. Court documents show Boyd, who originally pleaded not guilty to two bribery counts as well as two counts of wire fraud related to an automobile insurance scheme, is scheduled to change his plea Aug. 26, according to court documents.
