One man killed in St. Louis County shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive. Officers found two men shot at around 3:30 am. They were both taken to the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. The other man is expected to survive. St. Louis...
One man dead, one injured after shooting in west St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police found one man dead and one man shot after a shooting in unincorporated west St. Louis County on Friday morning. Reports of an assault were called into police shortly before 3:30 a.m. near the borders of Creve Coeur. When police arrived at the scene...
Man accused of killing mother of 8 in East St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a mother of eight. Cedric Allen, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder. Allen is accused of shooting Camesha McCline, 33, of Cahokia Heights, on April 20. Around 7:00 a.m. on that day, police found her body near the Illinois Ave. Playground.
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
Former St. Charles County deputy charged with killing neighbor’s dog to appear in court
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Charles County deputy will be in court Friday after he was charged with killing his neighbor’s dog. Former deputy Ryan Kuehner was confronted on video after his neighbor accused him of shooting his dog, Apollo. Apollo later died after he was hit in the lung with a projectile from a pellet gun.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April. Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday. On April 20, East St. Louis and...
East St. Louis man sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession with intent to sell fentanyl and cocaine, hid drugs under infant
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis man will serve time for possessing and attempting to sell drugs. Court documents show Mario Foster was stopped and arrested by police following a call regarding a parental abduction. Officials discovered a three-month-old infant sitting in a child safety seat. When they removed the child from the seat, they discovered the baby had been sitting on a bag containing fentanyl and another one containing cocaine.
2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
East St. Louis man abducts child, then busted with fentanyl and cocaine
A federal judge has sentenced an East St. Louis man for a drug bust that stemmed from a child abduction.
Verdict is in on man accused of shooting that left East St. Louis 3-year-old paralyzed
A Madison man was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting that left a 3-year-old boy paralyzed and multiple others injured. A St. Clair County jury found DeAngelo Higgs, guilty on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Former north county officials accused of stealing more than $600,000
Two former north county officials were arraigned Friday for allegedly stealing $633,000 from the city of Flordell Hills.
St. Louis County shoplifting spree ends in 22 combined felony counts for 2 suspects
ST. LOUIS — Two people have been charged in a St. Louis County shoplifting spree that spanned from May to August 2022. The St. Louis county Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it has charged George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia Lampley, 28, in the spree. George Lampley was charged with 12 counts of stealing $750 or more. Lucretia Lampley was charged with 10 counts of stealing $750 or more.
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
Video: Man rescued from car submerged in floodwater in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Flooding in July was historic in the St. Louis area, and parts of St. Charles County were hit hard. First responders who rescued people from floodwaters shared the rescue of a man trapped inside his car. St. Charles County first responders slowly made their way to a car nearly submerged in floodwater. Once there, they found a driver sitting in […]
Man dies in St. Charles County motorcycle crash
ST. CHARLES — One person died in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Charles County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal one-person crash at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, at Highway N and Meadow Woods Lanes. Paul W. Atherton, 53 of O’Fallon Missouri...
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
Former St. Louis alderman expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges
ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges alleging he took bribes in exchange for tax breaks. Court documents show Boyd, who originally pleaded not guilty to two bribery counts as well as two counts of wire fraud related to an automobile insurance scheme, is scheduled to change his plea Aug. 26, according to court documents.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
Person shot outside of north St. Louis county Seven Eleven
There was another shooting Monday night just before 9:30 p.m.
