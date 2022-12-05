The 30 best Beyoncé gifts for card-carrying members of the Beyhive
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
There are many fandoms out there, but there are likely none that slay as hard as the Beyhive. If you're not familiar, the Beyhive refers to the loyal following of Beyoncé (or Queen Bey as she's affectionately known). If you are familiar, you're in the right place.
With the holidays and gift-giving season around the corner, there's no better time to think about what you'll be getting for the Beyoncé fan in your life. Luckily, we have some ideas. Whether they've been a fan since her Destiny's Child days or were blown away by her most recent album release "Renaissance," we have plenty of great gifts any proud members of the Beyhive will love. From quirky, kitschy home decor to vinyl records so they can enjoy one of music's best voices every day, keep reading for 30 gifts for the Beyoncé fan in your life.A print inspired by the "Lemonade" album
"Lemonade" Beyoncé Print
If "Lemonade" is their favorite album, they have great taste. Help them show it off with this minimalist soundscape print. It's a super unique piece that will add intrigue to any room.Hot sauce for their bag
Mini Tabasco Hot Sauce Keychain and Bottles
(Swag). This one is self-explanatory for every Formation stan. Bring one of Bey's most iconic lyrics to life with this mini tabasco they can quite literally keep in their purse to spice up bland meals on the go.Wrapping paper because the more Bey the better
Beyonce Wrapping Paper
Want to give any gift that flawless touch? Wrap it in Beyoncé wrapping paper!Dainty bee earrings
Golden Bee Earrings
With a sterling silver base, these 14k gold-plated mini bees are a cute addition to their earring collection. We love that these are a stylish, more subtle homage to their Beyhive status.A Christmas ornament that slays
Slay My Name Slay My Name Christmas Ornament
Help them up the ante on Christmas decorating with this fun ornament that totally slays. Or should we say sleighs .A nod to the latest album
Break My Soul Unisex Tee
This shirt celebrates the fun, liberating song "Break My Soul" from the singer's latest album Renaissance. Gift your favorite Beyoncé stan a wearable reminder to step away from the things that no longer serve them.A motivating journal to kickstart their days
What Would Bey Do Journal
WWBD? This lined journal is completely blank inside, so they can use it to record memories, plans, and anything else.A vinyl of "Renaissance" to add to the collection
Renaissance Deluxe Vinyl
Fans can't get enough of Beyoncé's newest album, "Renaissance." With its fun beats in celebration of House music and messages of love and liberation, a vinyl makes for an uplifting gift for the singer's most die-hard fans.A minimalist poster of Bey's more iconic looks
Beyoncé Poster
Help them upgrade their space with this eye-catching print of Beyoncé in some of her most iconic looks.A shirt that pays homage to her start
Destiny's Child T-Shirt
Any true Beyoncé fan is probably a Destiny's Child fan, too. This shirt has a vintage feel that's perfect for wearing to a concert, '90s themed party, or any regular day.A prayer candle of Queen Bey
Beyoncé Knowles Celebrity Prayer Candle
Give them the power to summon their inner Sasha Fierce with this prayer candle.Shoe charms that also function as cake toppers
Beyoncé Shoe Charms
Beyoncé has had many iconic eras. This set of shoe charms pays homage to them all, showing off six of her most famous looks over the years. Not only can they be used to decorate Crocs, but they also can be used to decorate cakes if that's more their speed.A sweatshirt inspired by an iconic look
Blingy Yellow Hoodie (also available in pink)
Beyonce's Coachella performance was one for the ages. And we're not just talking music; her dances and fits were just as iconic. This sweatshirt is inspired by the Balmain one she rocked on stage, which was inspired by the wares of the Black Greek letter organizations across America's colleges and universities.A book of Beyoncé wisdom
"Liberté Egalité Beyoncé: Empowering quotes and wisdom from our fierce and flawless queen"
For the friend who's always quoting inspirational quotes and sharing words of wisdom, there's no better gift than a book filled with all of that and more. Even better, all of the quotes come from Beyoncé herself.Lyric stickers perfect for parties
Beyoncé Lyrics Cup Stickers
These stickers feature lyrics from Beyoncé's most popular songs. Whether they're used at a bachelorette party or placed on your favorite coffee mug, they're sure to brighten up the mood.A subtle soy candle
Beyoncé Soy Candle
This soy candle has the popular lyric "I woke up like this" from her hit song "Flawless." It comes in eight scents so you're sure to find the perfect candle for the fan who loves to unwind and recharge at the end of a long day.A sweet cookie cutter
Beyoncé Cookie Cutter
The Beyoncé-loving baker in your life will absolutely love these cookie cutters. And if you're lucky, they may even bake you some cookies as a delicious thank you gift in return.A phone case of their favorite lyrics
The Beat Beyoncé iPhone Case
Considering the fact that most of us have our phones on us 24/7, a phone case is always a great gift. Not only will it keep their phone protected, but it'll show off their love for Queen Bey every day.The Kale sweatshirt featured in "7/11"
Promotion & Beyond Kale Vegan Crewneck Sweatshirt
If you've seen Beyoncé's "7/11" music video, then surely you recognize this sweatshirt. One could only hope that they, too, could wear this sweatshirt and dance around on the balcony with Beyoncé.A reusable cup for their lemonade
Custom Reusable Venti Starbucks Tumbler
Or, whatever beverage their heart desires. This large, reusable plastic cup is the perfect vessel for holding their favorite cold drinks. Not to mention, it's a fun accessory.A print to teach them their favorite dance
Single Ladies Dance Music Poster
This print is not only a cute piece of decor to dress up their wall, but it actually has a step-by-step tutorial to guide them through the choreography from Beyonce's "Single Ladies" music video, which has become an adored dance for the masses.A tapestry that completes any fan's room
I WOKE UP LIKE THIS Tapestry
If you haven't yelled "I woke up like this!" at least 20 times a day, are you even a Beyoncé fan? This tapestry is available in three different sizes to accommodate any space that needs a little pick-me-up. You can also get it in the form of a throw blanket , pillow , or t-shirt .Stickers of some of Bey's most iconic lyrics
Beyonce Quotes Stickers
If they love decorating their laptop, water bottle, desk, and any random, bland surface with stickers, look no further. This set of stickers includes six stickers featuring some of Beyoncé's most empowering lyrics.A bracelet that speaks only facts
Who Run The World? Girls! Bracelet
One of her most famous lyrics, this line has made its way into the zeitgeist. Now, it can make its way onto their wrist with this cute beaded bracelet.
This article is part of " Holiday Insider ," your go-to guide for celebrating the festive season.A flawless fit
Flawless Classic T-shirt
For your favorite, flawless fan, go for this simple shirt. It boasts a boxy fit that anyone can enjoy.A mug they'll use all the time
"BeyonSLAY" Ceramic Mug
Having your first cup of coffee for the day in a Beyoncé mug is the dream of any fan. This ceramic mug will make the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys sipping and slaying simultaneously.An aspirational lyric coaster
I Dream It I Work Hard I Grind - Beyoncé Coaster
This motivating coaster will give a well-needed reminder with every use. It's available in three different shapes and perfectly fits most cup sizes. The determined and driven Beyhivers will love it!A pair of earrings of the queen herself
Beyoncé Earrings
If they have every other Bey item already, they probably don't have these!Colored pencils with lyrics on them
Shades Of Bey Colored Pencils
This unique gift will show any fan how much you love them. Each colored pencil is designed to correlate with a fun Beyoncé pun or song title.Cupcake toppers perfect for a themed party
Beyoncé Cupcake Toppers
These cupcake toppers make for the perfect way to make a birthday celebration even more unique and fun. Having cupcakes handed to you with the singer posing on top of them is a dream come true for any Beyoncé fan.Read the original article on Insider
Comments / 1