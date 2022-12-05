The 30 best Beyoncé gifts for card-carrying members of the Beyhive

Mark Wang for Insider; Urban Outfitters

There are many fandoms out there, but there are likely none that slay as hard as the Beyhive. If you're not familiar, the Beyhive refers to the loyal following of Beyoncé (or Queen Bey as she's affectionately known). If you are familiar, you're in the right place.

With the holidays and gift-giving season around the corner, there's no better time to think about what you'll be getting for the Beyoncé fan in your life. Luckily, we have some ideas. Whether they've been a fan since her Destiny's Child days or were blown away by her most recent album release "Renaissance," we have plenty of great gifts any proud members of the Beyhive will love. From quirky, kitschy home decor to vinyl records so they can enjoy one of music's best voices every day, keep reading for 30 gifts for the Beyoncé fan in your life.

The Wav Room

"Lemonade" Beyoncé Print

A print inspired by the "Lemonade" album

If "Lemonade" is their favorite album, they have great taste. Help them show it off with this minimalist soundscape print. It's a super unique piece that will add intrigue to any room.

Amazon

Mini Tabasco Hot Sauce Keychain and Bottles

Hot sauce for their bag

(Swag). This one is self-explanatory for every Formation stan. Bring one of Bey's most iconic lyrics to life with this mini tabasco they can quite literally keep in their purse to spice up bland meals on the go.

Etsy

Beyonce Wrapping Paper

Wrapping paper because the more Bey the better

Want to give any gift that flawless touch? Wrap it in Beyoncé wrapping paper!

Local Eclectic

Golden Bee Earrings

Dainty bee earrings

With a sterling silver base, these 14k gold-plated mini bees are a cute addition to their earring collection. We love that these are a stylish, more subtle homage to their Beyhive status.

Amazon

Slay My Name Slay My Name Christmas Ornament

A Christmas ornament that slays

Help them up the ante on Christmas decorating with this fun ornament that totally slays. Or should we say sleighs .

Etsy

Break My Soul Unisex Tee

A nod to the latest album

This shirt celebrates the fun, liberating song "Break My Soul" from the singer's latest album Renaissance. Gift your favorite Beyoncé stan a wearable reminder to step away from the things that no longer serve them.

Amazon

What Would Bey Do Journal

A motivating journal to kickstart their days

WWBD? This lined journal is completely blank inside, so they can use it to record memories, plans, and anything else.

Urban Outfitters

Renaissance Deluxe Vinyl

A vinyl of "Renaissance" to add to the collection

Fans can't get enough of Beyoncé's newest album, "Renaissance." With its fun beats in celebration of House music and messages of love and liberation, a vinyl makes for an uplifting gift for the singer's most die-hard fans.

Etsy

Beyoncé Poster

A minimalist poster of Bey's more iconic looks

Help them upgrade their space with this eye-catching print of Beyoncé in some of her most iconic looks.

Etsy

Destiny's Child T-Shirt

A shirt that pays homage to her start

Any true Beyoncé fan is probably a Destiny's Child fan, too. This shirt has a vintage feel that's perfect for wearing to a concert, '90s themed party, or any regular day.

Celeb Candle

Beyoncé Knowles Celebrity Prayer Candle

A prayer candle of Queen Bey

Give them the power to summon their inner Sasha Fierce with this prayer candle.

Etsy

Beyoncé Shoe Charms

Shoe charms that also function as cake toppers

Beyoncé has had many iconic eras. This set of shoe charms pays homage to them all, showing off six of her most famous looks over the years. Not only can they be used to decorate Crocs, but they also can be used to decorate cakes if that's more their speed.

Etsy

Blingy Yellow Hoodie (also available in pink)

A sweatshirt inspired by an iconic look

Beyonce's Coachella performance was one for the ages. And we're not just talking music; her dances and fits were just as iconic. This sweatshirt is inspired by the Balmain one she rocked on stage, which was inspired by the wares of the Black Greek letter organizations across America's colleges and universities.

Amazon

"Liberté Egalité Beyoncé: Empowering quotes and wisdom from our fierce and flawless queen"

A book of Beyoncé wisdom

For the friend who's always quoting inspirational quotes and sharing words of wisdom, there's no better gift than a book filled with all of that and more. Even better, all of the quotes come from Beyoncé herself.

Etsy

Beyoncé Lyrics Cup Stickers

Lyric stickers perfect for parties

These stickers feature lyrics from Beyoncé's most popular songs. Whether they're used at a bachelorette party or placed on your favorite coffee mug, they're sure to brighten up the mood.

Etsy

Beyoncé Soy Candle

A subtle soy candle

This soy candle has the popular lyric "I woke up like this" from her hit song "Flawless." It comes in eight scents so you're sure to find the perfect candle for the fan who loves to unwind and recharge at the end of a long day.

Etsy

Beyoncé Cookie Cutter

A sweet cookie cutter

The Beyoncé-loving baker in your life will absolutely love these cookie cutters. And if you're lucky, they may even bake you some cookies as a delicious thank you gift in return.

Society6

The Beat Beyoncé iPhone Case

A phone case of their favorite lyrics

Considering the fact that most of us have our phones on us 24/7, a phone case is always a great gift. Not only will it keep their phone protected, but it'll show off their love for Queen Bey every day.

Amazon

Promotion & Beyond Kale Vegan Crewneck Sweatshirt

The Kale sweatshirt featured in "7/11"

If you've seen Beyoncé's "7/11" music video, then surely you recognize this sweatshirt. One could only hope that they, too, could wear this sweatshirt and dance around on the balcony with Beyoncé.

Etsy

Custom Reusable Venti Starbucks Tumbler

A reusable cup for their lemonade

Or, whatever beverage their heart desires. This large, reusable plastic cup is the perfect vessel for holding their favorite cold drinks. Not to mention, it's a fun accessory.

Etsy

Single Ladies Dance Music Poster

A print to teach them their favorite dance

This print is not only a cute piece of decor to dress up their wall, but it actually has a step-by-step tutorial to guide them through the choreography from Beyonce's "Single Ladies" music video, which has become an adored dance for the masses.

Redbubble

I WOKE UP LIKE THIS Tapestry

A tapestry that completes any fan's room

If you haven't yelled "I woke up like this!" at least 20 times a day, are you even a Beyoncé fan? This tapestry is available in three different sizes to accommodate any space that needs a little pick-me-up. You can also get it in the form of a throw blanket , pillow , or t-shirt .

Etsy

Beyonce Quotes Stickers

Stickers of some of Bey's most iconic lyrics

If they love decorating their laptop, water bottle, desk, and any random, bland surface with stickers, look no further. This set of stickers includes six stickers featuring some of Beyoncé's most empowering lyrics.

Bird & Stone

Who Run The World? Girls! Bracelet

A bracelet that speaks only facts

One of her most famous lyrics, this line has made its way into the zeitgeist. Now, it can make its way onto their wrist with this cute beaded bracelet.

Redbubble

Flawless Classic T-shirt

A flawless fit

For your favorite, flawless fan, go for this simple shirt. It boasts a boxy fit that anyone can enjoy.

Etsy

"BeyonSLAY" Ceramic Mug

A mug they'll use all the time

Having your first cup of coffee for the day in a Beyoncé mug is the dream of any fan. This ceramic mug will make the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys sipping and slaying simultaneously.

Etsy

I Dream It I Work Hard I Grind - Beyoncé Coaster

An aspirational lyric coaster

This motivating coaster will give a well-needed reminder with every use. It's available in three different shapes and perfectly fits most cup sizes. The determined and driven Beyhivers will love it!

Etsy

Beyoncé Earrings

A pair of earrings of the queen herself

If they have every other Bey item already, they probably don't have these!

Etsy

Shades Of Bey Colored Pencils

Colored pencils with lyrics on them

This unique gift will show any fan how much you love them. Each colored pencil is designed to correlate with a fun Beyoncé pun or song title.

Etsy

Beyoncé Cupcake Toppers

Cupcake toppers perfect for a themed party

These cupcake toppers make for the perfect way to make a birthday celebration even more unique and fun. Having cupcakes handed to you with the singer posing on top of them is a dream come true for any Beyoncé fan.