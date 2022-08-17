Americans can fix their inflation and their climate problems if they do one simple thing — extract themselves from “king car.”. That was the gist of recent America Walks webinar headlined by Yonah Freemark, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute, and Nailah Pope-Harden, the executive director of advocacy group Climate Plan CA, illustrating the connections among inflation, rising temperatures, and auto-centric infrastructure and land use — and discussing how we might channel funds from the recent federal infrastructure and climate packages to right our national priorities.

