Read full article on original website
Related
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Inflation reached 9.1 percent in June 2021, the highest it's been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As gas, food, and housing prices soar, some U.S. states are trying to help residents with inflation relief checks and rebates. When will inflation relief checks start in your state?
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
BBC
Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'
Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
BBC
Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise
People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
To Fix Inflation And Climate Change, Get Americans out of Cars
Americans can fix their inflation and their climate problems if they do one simple thing — extract themselves from “king car.”. That was the gist of recent America Walks webinar headlined by Yonah Freemark, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute, and Nailah Pope-Harden, the executive director of advocacy group Climate Plan CA, illustrating the connections among inflation, rising temperatures, and auto-centric infrastructure and land use — and discussing how we might channel funds from the recent federal infrastructure and climate packages to right our national priorities.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. As of...
'We have nowhere to go': Many face eviction during a crisis in affordable housing
Most Americans say a lack of affordable housing is a serious problem where they live. An NPR poll also finds nearly twice as many Black renters as white faced an eviction threat in the past year.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Motley Fool
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Cost-of-living adjustments are intended to protect Social Security recipients' purchasing power. With inflation raging in 2022, the program is likely to increase the monthly benefit by 10%. Limitations of the Consumer Price Index mean that this increase might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?
Social Security COLAs are based on the increase in third-quarter inflation as measured by the CPI-W. Some experts predict the 2023 COLA could be close to 11%. It's possible, though, that the COLA could be in the ballpark of 7% if inflation moderates in the third quarter. You’re reading a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour
It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus,...
JOBS・
Social Security increase: Extra $159 could be doled out monthly in 2023
Social Security could see a $158.98 a month increase in 2023 if inflationary pressures continue, according to a recent study.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Is It Better to Buy or Rent Your Home?
For the vast majority of Americans, a home stands as the largest purchase you will ever make. That's scary in a normal economy, but in one where the housing market has been on an upward tear (although it appears to be slowing in some markets), and mortgage rates have been higher than they have been in a very long time, it's downright terrifying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security Recipients Could Receive an Extra $1900 Next Year
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
biztoc.com
We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement
The stock market has been extremely volatile since the start of the year. As such, many retirees have been depending more on their Social Security income. Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that seniors are able to maintain their buying power.
Washington Examiner
Squad members raked in rental income as they pushed nationwide rent cancellation
Two members of the "Squad" of progressive House lawmakers raked in tens of thousands of dollars in rental income in 2021 while leveraging their power as members of Congress in an attempt to cancel rent and mortgage payments nationwide. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) collected up to $50,000 in rental income...
"We've been to hell and back": Employees walk out as job unhappiness soars
Workers from California to New York are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. Employees from coffee shops to hospitals have been staging walkouts and going on strike. It all comes amid a new Gallup poll that found half of workers are stressed, and one in five battles anger or...
Comments / 0