ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'

Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
ECONOMY
BBC

Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise

People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Business
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Maricopa County, AZ
Real Estate
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

To Fix Inflation And Climate Change, Get Americans out of Cars

Americans can fix their inflation and their climate problems if they do one simple thing — extract themselves from “king car.”. That was the gist of recent America Walks webinar headlined by Yonah Freemark, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute, and Nailah Pope-Harden, the executive director of advocacy group Climate Plan CA, illustrating the connections among inflation, rising temperatures, and auto-centric infrastructure and land use — and discussing how we might channel funds from the recent federal infrastructure and climate packages to right our national priorities.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sun Tzu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Interest Rates#Landlord#Housing Market#Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
TheStreet

Is It Better to Buy or Rent Your Home?

For the vast majority of Americans, a home stands as the largest purchase you will ever make. That's scary in a normal economy, but in one where the housing market has been on an upward tear (although it appears to be slowing in some markets), and mortgage rates have been higher than they have been in a very long time, it's downright terrifying.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
biztoc.com

We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

The stock market has been extremely volatile since the start of the year. As such, many retirees have been depending more on their Social Security income. Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that seniors are able to maintain their buying power.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy