Three people were killed after two planes crashed mid-air over the Watsonville Municipal Airport in California on Thursday afternoon, according to Mayor Eduardo Montesino. A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided during their final decent, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340, the FAA said.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO