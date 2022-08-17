ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Manchester
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iONG_0hL4s83P00

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was projected to advance from the state’s Republican Senate primary, setting her up to compete in November’s midterm general election.

The Associated Press made the call at 1:41 p.m. ET.

The incumbent senator was widely expected to advance from the all-party primary in which the top four vote-getters advanced to the general election.

The primary was seen as a test for former President Trump’s endorsement. Trump backed Murkowski’s primary challenger Kelly Tschibaka in the wake of Murkowski’s vote to convict him in his second impeachment trial.

Tschibaka was also projected to advance early Wednesday morning.

However, Murkowski is expected to perform better in the general election where she will be able to glean more support from voters outside of the GOP, including Democrats and Independents.

November’s general election will be a ranked-choice election, where a candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote to be declared the winner outright.

If the front-runner doesn’t have that percentage of the vote, the candidate with the fewest votes that round drops off the ballot, and those who ranked that candidate first will have their votes go to their second choice. The process continues until a candidate has more than 50 percent of the vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: President Zelensky visits Ukrainian soldiers in the hospital

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including President Zelensky’s visit with Ukrainian soldiers and Ukraine’s progress with the help of long-range weapons. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president blames FBI raid on Dem 2024 fears and bemoans Cheney being in spotlight

Donald Trump began his Sunday lashing out at the Democratic Party for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.The former president also griped at the media attention being given to Wyoming GOP Rep Liz Cheney, his current favourite foe and vice chair of the January 6 committee, following her primary defeat.Relatedly, Ms Cheney has said that panel members are “in discussions” with counsel for Mike Pence about testifying as part of the investigation into the Capitol riot. Asked about the FBI search...
POTUS
WGN Radio

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Ohio Democrat distances herself from Biden in new ad

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) is the latest Democrat to distance herself from the president, saying in a new ad that she “doesn’t work for Joe Biden. She works for you.” “Joe Biden’s letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China. But Marcy Kaptur’s fighting back, working with Republican Rob Portman. protecting our jobs. Communist China’s […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Senate#State Senate#Republican Senate#Election State#The Associated Press#Gop#Democrats#Independents#Nexstar Media Inc
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Could Ukraine see a possible radiation attack?

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including talks of a possible radiation attack and how the Telegram app works. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy