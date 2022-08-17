Read full article on original website
Americans are changing how they’re spending — and it’s helping keep the economy afloat even as retailers like Target struggle
Americans are moving their spending from goods to services as the economy normalizes. The shift is keeping the recovery alive, as consumer spending counts for two-thirds of GDP. Yet the transition is a risky one, as any shock can cut overall spending and threaten a downturn. After more than a...
FOXBusiness
Housing market becomes 'major headwind' for US economy
The once red-hot housing market is rapidly losing steam. A slew of new economic data published this week shows the sector is starting to cool off: Homebuilders' sentiment about the industry plunged to the lowest level in two years, and buyers are retreating from the market as they cancel home sales at the fastest pace since 2020 and builders are rethinking construction.
FOXBusiness
97% of corporate execs think US economy is in recession or headed for one, survey shows
The vast majority of corporate executives are bracing for a recession — or think the U.S. economy is already in one, according to a new survey. Findings published by Stifel Financial show that 18% of corporate executives, business owners and private equity investors believe the economy has already contracted and is in a recession. That compares to about 79% of whom expect a downturn within the next 18 months.
A soft landing of the economy is increasingly likely as inflation is set to be cut in half later this year, JPMorgan says
It is increasingly likely that inflation has peaked and is set to fall considerably, according to JPMorgan. That means the economy is more likely to stick a soft landing as the Fed slows down its interest rate hikes. "We feel the uptick in risk appetite is justified on a more...
Bloomberg
China’s Banks Set to Cut Key Rates Amid Covid, Property Slumps
Chinese banks will likely trim their benchmark loan prime rates Monday for the first time in months to help spur borrowing demand and reverse a sharp slump in consumer and business sentiment. The one-year loan prime rate -- the de facto benchmark lending rate for banks --is expected to be...
Oil prices will rebound to $125 this year as recent declines haven't fully accounted for supply constraints, UBS says
Brent oil will bounce back to $125 a barrel by the end of 2022, UBS said Wednesday. Brent has dropped 25% since mid-June, weighed by recession concerns and rising export volumes. But tight global oil supply will eventually push the international oil benchmark higher. Oil prices have tanked more than...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
China demand doubts darken mood as miners baulk at energy costs
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The prospect of a global recession and doubts over economic stimulus in China, the world's biggest user of raw materials, add to the challenges of mining companies as they grapple with energy costs, raising the risk of downsizing and layoffs.
U.S. Treasury approves up to $750 million small business capital funds for four states
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it approved four additional state plans for the State Small Business Credit Initiative worth $750 million, bringing total approvals under the COVID-19 recovery venture capital program to $2.25 billion.
Bloomberg
Mortgage Lenders’ Results Show ‘Pockets of Concern’ in Canada
Earnings results from alternative mortgage providers including Home Capital Group Inc. and EQB Inc. show that lenders are turning more cautious on Canada’s rapidly-cooling housing market and the economy. Home Capital and EQB both missed analysts’ profit estimates as they stockpiled more capital than expected to protect against future...
Bloomberg
Fed Officials Offer Mixed Signals on Size of September Rate Hike
US central bankers offered divergent signals over the size of the next interest-rate hike, with St. Louis’s James Bullard urging another 75 basis-point move while Kansas City’s Esther George struck a more cautious tone. Bullard, who is one of the most hawkish policy makers at the US central...
Bloomberg
Your Evening Briefing: US Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Fail
The US mortgage industry is seeing its first lenders go out of business after a sudden spike in lending rates, and the wave of failures that’s coming could be the worst since the housing bubble burst about 15 years ago. There’s no systemic meltdown looming this time around, mind you, since there hasn’t been the same level of excess and because many of the biggest banks pulled back from mortgages after the financial crisis. But market watchers still expect a string of bankruptcies, and that means a lot of people getting fired.
FOXBusiness
Half of US companies preparing to cut jobs, survey shows
Companies across the country are planning to scale back their headcounts after a year of frenzied hiring. That's according to a new survey published on Thursday by consultant PwC, which last month polled more than 700 U.S. executives and board members from various industries. About half of respondents said they are preparing to reduce headcount — or already have — while 52% have implemented hiring freezes.
Bloomberg
UK Borrows More Than Forecast as Inflation Fuels Debt Costs
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton. UK government borrowing came in higher than forecast in the first four months of the fiscal year as soaring inflation drove up debt costs.
Dollar jumps as Fed officials say more rate hikes needed
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.
Bloomberg
‘ESG’ Stripped From 23% of EU Sustainable Funds in Fresh Review
Almost a quarter of funds that claim to “promote” sustainability under European regulations don’t deserve an “ESG” label, according to a fresh review by market researcher Morningstar Inc. The analysis, which looked at funds classified as Article 8 within the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation,...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Target tumbles, retail sales slump and Fed minutes on tap
Biopharma Blue Water Vaccines jumps on monkeypox announcement. Blue Water Vaccines share price more than doubled in Wednesday trading before giving back gains. The biopharmaceutical company said it plans to explore the potential to develop a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) virus-like particle (VLP) platform.
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Bloomberg
Shiny EVs in Sight, Indonesia Mulls Nickel Export Tax
Hello. Today we look at a potential nickel export tax from the world’s biggest producer of the electric-vehicle battery metal, the energy crisis for poorer nations and Europe’s periphery debt conundrum. Indonesia could impose a tax on nickel exports this year as Southeast Asia’s largest economy looks to...
US News and World Report
Report: U.S. Economy Slowing, Could Face Recession by End of Year
The U.S. economy is facing increasing weakness that could bring a recession before the end of the year, the Conference Board warned on Thursday. The business organization’s forward-looking index of leading indicators fell by 0.4% in July on top of a 0.7% drop in June and has now declined for five consecutive months.
