Injury update: Bills get three back, Micah Hyde, Spencer Brown among those out

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The roller coaster that is the Buffalo Bills’ injury news continues.

First came the good.

According to reports including the team’s radio partner WGR-550 radio on Tuesday, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, wide receiver Tavon Austin, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones all returned to workouts.

Pass rusher Von Miller also was back on the field. However, he was not hurt. Miller was excused for personal reasons, per head coach Sean McDermott.

On Wednesday, some negatives came about again.

Among those spotted watching from the sidelines, per reports, included: safety Micah Hyde, defensive tackle Tim Settle, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and offensive lineman Spencer Brown.

All except Brown were doing light workouts on the sideline such as riding a bike. The right tackle was not in practice gear.

In addition to the new injured players who have unknown ailments, receiver Marquez Stevenson (foot), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot), cornerback Tre’Davious White (PUP list), and offensive lineman Ike Boettger (PUP list) all remained out.

Bills Wire will provide updates as the become available.

