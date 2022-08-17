Read full article on original website
NHL
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Monahan: 'I've got a lot to prove'
MONTREAL -- Sean Monahan is hoping that his injury woes are finally behind him. The 27-year-old forward, who was acquired from the Flames on Thursday, has been rehabbing from season-ending labrum surgery on his right hip that forced him to shut things down in early April. Monahan underwent the same...
NHL
Three questions facing Florida Panthers
Maurice's impact as coach, potential dip offensively among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Florida Panthers. [Panthers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How much of an impact...
NHL
Farrell, Canadiens prospect, working on fine-tuning game after big year
MONTREAL -- Sean Farrell has a knack for getting noticed and the Montreal Canadiens are paying close attention to his remarkable development. The forward from Milford, Massachusetts, played for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland since being selected by Montreal in the fourth round (No. 124) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
NHL
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
NHL
Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2022-23
McDavid, Draisaitl two best overall players; Campbell top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Edmonton Oilers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers
Holloway, Bourgault likely to begin in AHL; Petrov expected to play another season in junior. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com. [Oilers 32 in 32: Season preview |...
NHL
Top wing in NHL in three seasons debated
Kaprizov, Forsberg, Robertson among selections by NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts will reveal their list of the top 20 wings in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best wing in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
Wolf, Flames prospect, looking for repeat performance
Seventh-round pick in 2019 was named top goalie in AHL last season. Dustin Wolf isn't sure exactly what he has planned for an encore in his second season of professional hockey, but he understands expectations have been raised after an impressive rookie campaign. The Calgary Flames goalie prospect was 33-9-5...
NHL
Three questions facing Edmonton Oilers
Full season production from Kane, new goalie tandem among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Edmonton Oilers. [32 in 32 Oliers: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can Evander Kane provide...
NHL
Looking back at LASSO
MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson and prospect Logan Mailloux have memories from LASSO that will last a lifetime. Last Friday, the trio enjoyed a meet-and-greet with superstars Old Dominion ahead of their performance at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi were presented...
NHL
Where does Khudobin stand on Stars' roster entering 2022-23?
Khudobin was caught up in the goalie shuffle and a hip injury last season, and ended up really struggling. With Braden Holtby grabbing the No. 1 goalie job out of training camp, and then Jake Oettinger taking over after Holby was hurt, Khudobin never really found his stride. He cleared waivers in December and was sent to the AHL, where he went 2-4-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .903 save percentage. He was shut down in March and had hip surgery, which ended his season.
NHL
Inside look at Los Angeles Kings
Add Fiala to bolster offense, build off Stanley Cup Playoff berth. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Los Angeles Kings. The Los Angeles Kings enter the 2022-23 season intent to evolve from unexpected Stanley Cup...
NHL
Mysak, Czechia finish fourth at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Captain Jan Mysak and Czechia came up short in the bronze medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, falling 3-1 to Sweden. Mysak picked up an assist on Michal Gut's power-play goal during the second period. The 20-year-old forward finished the annual event with...
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional members of the Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Leblanc spent the previous eight seasons as an amateur scout with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In Columbus, Leblanc was part of a scouting staff that selected 21 players who have gone on to reach the NHL since the 2015 draft, including current Sharks defenseman Markus Nutivaara (seventh round, 189th overall in 2015). Prior to his stint with the Blue Jackets, LeBlanc began his scouting career with the QMJHL Saint John Sea Dogs', drawing responsibility as a New Brunswick regional scout for two seasons.
NHL
Wallstedt understands patience, time needed to become Wild No. 1 goalie
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jesper Wallstedt is considered the Minnesota Wild's goalie of the future, but the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft knows he's not there yet. "There's lots of hard work to do to get there," the 19-year-old said. "I'm not a guaranteed NHL player because I was drafted in the first round."
NHL
Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Barkov, Tkachuk could be among 10 best forwards; Bobrovsky, Knight form solid goalie tandem. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Florida Panthers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Roy and Kidney win gold at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney won gold at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday night. Canada posted a 3-2 victory over Finland in overtime, with Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson scoring the game-winner at the 3:20 mark of the extra frame. Head coach Dave Cameron's...
NHL
Flames' offseason turnaround continues with Kadri signing
Forward joins Huberdeau, Weegar in helping to replace Gaudreau, Tkachuk. A little more than a month ago, it looked as though the Calgary Flames would enter this season with major holes in their lineup. Forward Johnny Gaudreau, who was second in the NHL with a career-high 115 points (40 goals,...
