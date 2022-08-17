Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Bruce Willis Returns to Music: Singer Actor Jams Amidst Aphasia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis is not discouraged by his aphasia diagnosis. The Monday's Instagram post by his wife Emma Hewitt Willis featured footage of the 67-year-old actor playing the harmonica with musician Derek Richard Thomas. Bruce wore a plaid shirt and sat at the bottom of the stairs as his pal sang...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, Beck, Greg Kurstin and John C. Reilly cover Seals and Crofts’ Summer Breeze
The group jammed the soft-rock classic at Judd Apatow's recent benefit concert at LA's Largo club in aid of Victims First. Beck recruited Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and actor John C. Reilly during his set at filmmaker Judd Apatow’s Victims First LA benefit show for a performance of Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit Summer Breeze.
Gwen Stefani Does the Viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photo Trend in ’80s-Era Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Sharp Boots
Gwen Stefani shared a look back on her teenage years this week — and did so in style. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share her entry in the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend — a new Instagram and TikTok video trend, where individuals share a slideshow of embarrassing or awkward photos of their teenage selves to the tune of Wheatus’ 2000 song, “Teenage Dirtbag.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) In a new Instagram Reel, prior to sharing photos from her teenage years in the ’80s, Stefani posed in a mirror selfie in a two-piece...
Hear Beyoncé, Isley Brothers’ Reimagining of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2”
A few days ago, Beyoncé and Ronald Isley announced that they were gearing up for a duet of the Isley Brothers’ classic “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2.” The reimagined version is set to appear on the Isley Brothers‘ upcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In brief: Harlem Shuffle; Two Brothers; The Queen of Dirt Island – reviews
Little, Brown, £8.99, pp336 (paperback) Whitehead won Pulitzer prizes for his previous two books (The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys); the remarkable atmosphere and period detail of Harlem Shuffle is equally impressive. In 1960s Harlem a seemingly upstanding furniture salesman (Ray, the son of a hoodlum) gets mixed up in a heist that goes badly wrong. That’s only the beginning of Ray’s travails as he comes into contact with a cast of bent cops, lowlifes and crime lords. A fine novel with much to say about race, class and power structures.
Review: Idiosyncratic Americana Singer/Songwriter Early James Understands ‘It’s A Strange Time To Be Alive’
To his credit, on 2020’s full length debut, unconventional singer/songwriter Early James had reviewers stretching their literary muscles trying to describe his multi-hyphenated sound. Like Tom Waits, whose music James’ somewhat approximates, Early is a man out of time. There’s nothing either contemporary or particularly retro about his blues/folk/jazz/country...
NME
Watch Korn reunite with Evanescence’s Amy Lee to perform ‘Freak On A Leash’
Korn reunited with Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee last night (August 16) to perform their 2007 version of the former’s ‘Freak On A Leash’ – watch fan-shot footage below. The two bands kicked off their joint US tour at the Ball Arena in Denver yesterday, with both...
‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series
Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
Metallica Release Official Lyric Video For ‘Master of Puppets’
It only took 36 years, but Metallica have released an official lyric video for "Master of Puppets." While bands typically share lyric videos as soon as a single is released, Metallica's newest video is in response to the viral success their classic track has been experiencing thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things.
AOL Corp
Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Engages in a Medieval Dance Battle in ‘Sad Clown’ Video
Viva Las Vengeance! As Panic! at the Disco released its seventh studio album, the group’s frontman Brendan Urie starred as “the Duke” in the choreo-filled, medieval times-themed video for “Sad Clown.”. The Brendan Walter-directed video sees Urie showing off his best dance moves and belting musical...
Lee Daniels Launches Music Label, Partners With Warner
Lee Daniels Music and Warner Recorded Music have announced the official launch of their joint global venture. According to the press release, their partnership include artist signings, record music projects and soundtracks. Its first project was the original soundtrack for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which was directed by Daniels and took home the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. More from VIBE.comLee Daniels Is Bringing Jordan E. Cooper's 'Ain't No Mo' To Broadway This FallLee Daniels And Mo'Nique Reconcile After 13-Year FeudJussie Smollett Testifies He And Alleged Attacker Were Romantic, Maintains "There Was No Hoax" “I am always...
TODAY.com
Chris Martin performs duet with pianist with one hand: ‘One of the best songs ever written’
Chris Martin knows musical talent when he sees it. On Thursday, his band, Coldplay, retweeted a sweet video that singer Victoria Canal posted of herself on Twitter. The clip featured her and Martin singing her latest song, "Swan Song," while she played the tune on the piano. In the video,...
Ukrainian orchestra sharing music with the world
An orchestra of Ukrainian musicians is sharing the music of their homeland with the world. 74 performers came together to form the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, calling themselves artists of resistance. This week the orchestra will perform at Lincoln Center in New York.Aug. 19, 2022.
The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]
thesource.com
Solange Knowles Will Become The First Black Woman To Compose An Original Score For The NYC Ballet
Solange, the singer-songwriter, and Houston Native will soon be adding ballet composer to her repertoire. The multi-hyphenate will compose a commissioned score at this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala’s 10th-anniversary celebration on September 28th. Making her the first Black Woman to have composed a score for the production. “🖤very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble 🖤.” The Houston Native said in a Tweet on Monday. The yet-to-be-titled production will be made up of some of Solange’s musical collaborators and members of the City Ballet Orchestra and will feature a soloist from Solange’s own ensemble.
Music Industry Moves: Sony Publishing Opens Nigeria Office, Names Godwin Tom Managing Director
Sony Music Publishing has opened a new office in Lagos, Nigeria, and named Godwin Tom managing director. He will report to Guy Henderson, SMP’s president of international. Most recently, Tom was CEO of talent management company iManage Africa, where he worked closely with artists including Wizkid, Davido, Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya and many others. Henderson said, “It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the managing director of our start-up company in Nigeria. As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the...
PJ Harvey Covers Leonard Cohen’s “Who By Fire” for Apple TV Series ‘Bad Sisters’
PJ Harvey shared her cover of Leonard Cohen’s 1974 song “Who by Fire,” recorded for the new Apple TV+ dark comedy Bad Sisters. Recorded with composer Tim Phillips, Harvey offers a more orchestrated rendition of Cohen’s acoustic-driven classic, leaving her own vocal inflictions on the springing lyrics—And who by fire, who by water / Who in the sunshine, who in the night time / Who by high ordeal, who by common trial / Who in your merry merry month of May.
Iggy Pop to Play Inaugural Punk Rock Festival in Dominican Republic in 2023
Iggy Pop will perform at the inaugural punk rock festival Destination Chaos, running Jan. 28 through Feb. 2, 2023, at the Senator Puerto Plata Resort and Spa on the northern coast of the Dominican Republic. Pop is scheduled to headline the festival, created by The Experience Resorts and Upstart Entertainment,...
Panic! at the Disco’s ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Giddily Co-opts Queen and Other Classic ’70s Rock: Album Review
Panic! at the Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” will never get filed in the comedy section, but shuffling through its 12 tracks, your instinct may be to chuckle and laugh, and then laugh some more. It’s a natural, admiring reaction to how Brendon Urie has brazenly fashioned the album as almost a parlor game of Spot the Classic-Rock Callback. Nearly everything here is designed to evoke a fond remembrance of specific bands and sounds from the 1970s — give or take a late ’60s or early ’80s allusion. Being a mere lad of 35, Urie must’ve been tuning in to all...
Everything to Know About Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Horror Series ‘The Midnight Club’
A killer friendship! Mike Flanagan's horror universe continues to grow with Netflix's The Midnight Club. "A group of seven close terminally ill young adults resides in the Rotterdam Home hospice run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories," a synopsis of the upcoming series reads. "One […]
