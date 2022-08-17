ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Bruce Willis Returns to Music: Singer Actor Jams Amidst Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is not discouraged by his aphasia diagnosis. The Monday's Instagram post by his wife Emma Hewitt Willis featured footage of the 67-year-old actor playing the harmonica with musician Derek Richard Thomas. Bruce wore a plaid shirt and sat at the bottom of the stairs as his pal sang...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, Beck, Greg Kurstin and John C. Reilly cover Seals and Crofts’ Summer Breeze

The group jammed the soft-rock classic at Judd Apatow's recent benefit concert at LA's Largo club in aid of Victims First. Beck recruited Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and actor John C. Reilly during his set at filmmaker Judd Apatow’s Victims First LA benefit show for a performance of Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit Summer Breeze.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Does the Viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photo Trend in ’80s-Era Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Sharp Boots

Gwen Stefani shared a look back on her teenage years this week — and did so in style. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share her entry in the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend — a new Instagram and TikTok video trend, where individuals share a slideshow of embarrassing or awkward photos of their teenage selves to the tune of Wheatus’ 2000 song, “Teenage Dirtbag.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) In a new Instagram Reel, prior to sharing photos from her teenage years in the ’80s, Stefani posed in a mirror selfie in a two-piece...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pop Culture#In The News#Improv#Cast Member
The Guardian

In brief: Harlem Shuffle; Two Brothers; The Queen of Dirt Island – reviews

Little, Brown, £8.99, pp336 (paperback) Whitehead won Pulitzer prizes for his previous two books (The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys); the remarkable atmosphere and period detail of Harlem Shuffle is equally impressive. In 1960s Harlem a seemingly upstanding furniture salesman (Ray, the son of a hoodlum) gets mixed up in a heist that goes badly wrong. That’s only the beginning of Ray’s travails as he comes into contact with a cast of bent cops, lowlifes and crime lords. A fine novel with much to say about race, class and power structures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

Review: Idiosyncratic Americana Singer/Songwriter Early James Understands ‘It’s A Strange Time To Be Alive’

To his credit, on 2020’s full length debut, unconventional singer/songwriter Early James had reviewers stretching their literary muscles trying to describe his multi-hyphenated sound. Like Tom Waits, whose music James’ somewhat approximates, Early is a man out of time. There’s nothing either contemporary or particularly retro about his blues/folk/jazz/country...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘The English’: First Look At Emily Blunt In BBC And Prime Video Western Drama Series

Here’s a first look at Emily Blunt in Hugo Blick’s BBC and Prime Video drama The English. The Sicario and A Quiet Place star will appear as Lady Cornelia Locke in the series, an aristocratic English woman who comes together with Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) in 1890s mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honourable Woman) plays local town sheriff Robert Marshall, while Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) is young widow Martha Myers. Click through a gallery of first-look images above. Written and directed by Blick and produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Lee Daniels Launches Music Label, Partners With Warner

Lee Daniels Music and Warner Recorded Music have announced the official launch of their joint global venture. According to the press release, their partnership include artist signings, record music projects and soundtracks. Its first project was the original soundtrack for The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which was directed by Daniels and took home the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. More from VIBE.comLee Daniels Is Bringing Jordan E. Cooper's 'Ain't No Mo' To Broadway This FallLee Daniels And Mo'Nique Reconcile After 13-Year FeudJussie Smollett Testifies He And Alleged Attacker Were Romantic, Maintains "There Was No Hoax" “I am always...
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC News

Ukrainian orchestra sharing music with the world

An orchestra of Ukrainian musicians is sharing the music of their homeland with the world. 74 performers came together to form the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, calling themselves artists of resistance. This week the orchestra will perform at Lincoln Center in New York.Aug. 19, 2022.
MUSIC
Herbie J Pilato

The Tragic "Musical" Life of Harry Chapin

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The New York Times, UPI Archives, and Deadline.com.]
thesource.com

Solange Knowles Will Become The First Black Woman To Compose An Original Score For The NYC Ballet

Solange, the singer-songwriter, and Houston Native will soon be adding ballet composer to her repertoire. The multi-hyphenate will compose a commissioned score at this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala’s 10th-anniversary celebration on September 28th. Making her the first Black Woman to have composed a score for the production. “🖤very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble 🖤.” The Houston Native said in a Tweet on Monday. The yet-to-be-titled production will be made up of some of Solange’s musical collaborators and members of the City Ballet Orchestra and will feature a soloist from Solange’s own ensemble.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Sony Publishing Opens Nigeria Office, Names Godwin Tom Managing Director

Sony Music Publishing has opened a new office in Lagos, Nigeria, and named Godwin Tom managing director. He will report to Guy Henderson, SMP’s president of international. Most recently, Tom was CEO of talent management company iManage Africa, where he worked closely with artists including Wizkid, Davido, Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya and many others. Henderson said, “It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the managing director of our start-up company in Nigeria. As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

PJ Harvey Covers Leonard Cohen’s “Who By Fire” for Apple TV Series ‘Bad Sisters’

PJ Harvey shared her cover of Leonard Cohen’s 1974 song “Who by Fire,” recorded for the new Apple TV+ dark comedy Bad Sisters. Recorded with composer Tim Phillips, Harvey offers a more orchestrated rendition of Cohen’s acoustic-driven classic, leaving her own vocal inflictions on the springing lyrics—And who by fire, who by water / Who in the sunshine, who in the night time / Who by high ordeal, who by common trial / Who in your merry merry month of May.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Panic! at the Disco’s ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ Giddily Co-opts Queen and Other Classic ’70s Rock: Album Review

Panic! at the Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” will never get filed in the comedy section, but shuffling through its 12 tracks, your instinct may be to chuckle and laugh, and then laugh some more. It’s a natural, admiring reaction to how Brendon Urie has brazenly fashioned the album as almost a parlor game of Spot the Classic-Rock Callback. Nearly everything here is designed to evoke a fond remembrance of specific bands and sounds from the 1970s — give or take a late ’60s or early ’80s allusion. Being a mere lad of 35, Urie must’ve been tuning in to all...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy