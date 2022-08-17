Solange, the singer-songwriter, and Houston Native will soon be adding ballet composer to her repertoire. The multi-hyphenate will compose a commissioned score at this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala’s 10th-anniversary celebration on September 28th. Making her the first Black Woman to have composed a score for the production. “🖤very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble 🖤.” The Houston Native said in a Tweet on Monday. The yet-to-be-titled production will be made up of some of Solange’s musical collaborators and members of the City Ballet Orchestra and will feature a soloist from Solange’s own ensemble.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO