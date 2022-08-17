ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Related
hottytoddy.com

Jim Stephens: Ole Miss Superfan

There are countless Ole Miss fans in the world, most especially in Mississippi. Many are your average fans, but some are superfans. Of those, Jim Stephens is surely one of the most dedicated Ole Miss fans of all. In his Oxford home, Stephens has two full-sized rooms of Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
#Ole Miss#Juco#Junior College#United States#American Football#College Football#College Sports#All American#Rebels#Sec
247Sports

NFL Rebels: Matt Corral's injury likely season ending, per report

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's rookie season may have just ended prematurely after suffering a lisfranc injury recently. According to Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, in a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the No. 94 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has an lisfranc injury that is likely season ending.
CHARLOTTE, NC
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022

The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College to offer nursing degree

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it will start offering a bachelor's degree in nursing. The addition of a nursing program comes at a time when hospitals across the state are struggling to hire enough nurses. The program will be located in the recently renovated...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
WATE

County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Panola County, Mississippi, Sheriff says they are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County Board of Supervisors over road work. Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. The […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Jubera: Being in the MCJROTC Benefits Cadets and the Oxford Community

Robert, my Oxford High sophomore, came to me this past week very concerned about his ability to participate in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC). His older brother James was in the program and according to some of the cadets is a “legend” in the unit....
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries

Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the time of 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

State, attorney general successful again in abortion challenge

Photo: Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at Wednesday’s Southaven Chamber of Commerce quarterly luncheon at the Landers Center. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch keeps busy with her work as the state’s chief law enforcement officer and this past week has been no exception.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
HOUSTON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Arena Grows into Community Events Hub

Since opening just over three years ago, the Lafayette County Multi-purpose Arena has become one of the busiest event spaces in the county. The arena has played host to kids camps, cooking competitions, gardening classes, craft shows, health fairs and job fairs, barrel races, riding lessons and even world-class professional rodeo events.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
