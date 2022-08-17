Read full article on original website
Related
Rebels offer rising Lone Star State receiver Daylan McCutcheon
Ole Miss has offered an exciting, young receiver out of the Lone Star State. The Rebels pulled the trigger on Daylan McCutcheon, a 2025 wide receiver out of Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas. While McCutcheon has not yet been rated, his early offer sheet suggest he will eventually be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Ole Miss football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Ole Miss. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. If you’re an Ole Miss fan, I don’t think you could’ve asked for...
Ole Miss Transfer Troy Brown Discusses Being a Rebels Leader
Rebels’ linebacker Troy Brown is embracing his new team and looks to make a positive impact for his teammates.
hottytoddy.com
Jim Stephens: Ole Miss Superfan
There are countless Ole Miss fans in the world, most especially in Mississippi. Many are your average fans, but some are superfans. Of those, Jim Stephens is surely one of the most dedicated Ole Miss fans of all. In his Oxford home, Stephens has two full-sized rooms of Ole Miss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Rebels: Matt Corral's injury likely season ending, per report
Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's rookie season may have just ended prematurely after suffering a lisfranc injury recently. According to Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, in a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the No. 94 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has an lisfranc injury that is likely season ending.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Alumni Association Names Distinguished Alumni for 2022
The Ole Miss Alumni Association will recognize 10 distinguished alumni with its highest annual awards as part of Homecoming 2022. Inductees to the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame for 2022 are: Teri G. Fontenot (BBA 79), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Dan Jones (MD 75), of Hazlehurst; Don Kessinger (BBA 65), of Oxford; James Mattox Reed (BPA 76), of Grayson, Georgia; and Curtis Wilkie (BSJ 63), of Oxford.
actionnews5.com
Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
wtva.com
Blue Mountain College to offer nursing degree
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it will start offering a bachelor's degree in nursing. The addition of a nursing program comes at a time when hospitals across the state are struggling to hire enough nurses. The program will be located in the recently renovated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County leader in Mississippi gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Panola County, Mississippi, Sheriff says they are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County Board of Supervisors over road work. Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. The […]
New Mississippi cat cafe — The Twisted Whisker — is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
hottytoddy.com
Jubera: Being in the MCJROTC Benefits Cadets and the Oxford Community
Robert, my Oxford High sophomore, came to me this past week very concerned about his ability to participate in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC). His older brother James was in the program and according to some of the cadets is a “legend” in the unit....
actionnews5.com
Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
wtva.com
Businessman shares backstory behind opening medical marijuana dispensary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi has awarded licenses to at least ten businesses to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Tupelo. One of them is Green Magnolia Dispensaries, and Joe Kea is a co-owner. A college roommate who died of pancreatic cancer is the motivation he cited for getting into...
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries
Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the time of 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances...
desotocountynews.com
State, attorney general successful again in abortion challenge
Photo: Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at Wednesday’s Southaven Chamber of Commerce quarterly luncheon at the Landers Center. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch keeps busy with her work as the state’s chief law enforcement officer and this past week has been no exception.
wtva.com
Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement. “This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Arena Grows into Community Events Hub
Since opening just over three years ago, the Lafayette County Multi-purpose Arena has become one of the busiest event spaces in the county. The arena has played host to kids camps, cooking competitions, gardening classes, craft shows, health fairs and job fairs, barrel races, riding lessons and even world-class professional rodeo events.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0