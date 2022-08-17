ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

NFL Rebels: Matt Corral's injury likely season ending, per report

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's rookie season may have just ended prematurely after suffering a lisfranc injury recently. According to Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, in a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the No. 94 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has an lisfranc injury that is likely season ending.
CHARLOTTE, NC
