Kenyon hosts national VFW auxiliary president visit

VFW Auxiliary representatives from across Minnesota traveled to Kenyon Tuesday afternoon.

District presidents, auxiliary members, department presidents and other dignitaries joined Kenyon VFW Auxiliary members for a luncheon at the Kenyon VFW and an opportunity to meet National VFW Auxiliary President Jean Reape.

Along with Kenyon, areas that were represented included Hopkins, Lake City, Minneapolis, Montgomery, Northfield, Oronoco, Owatonna, Rochester, Wheaton, and Zumbrota.

Reape’s visit in Minnesota was part of her quest to travel to all 50 states and spread her message of togetherness.

“It’s nice to see so many VFW members together, I’m thrilled to see so many of you from Minnesota here,” Reape said in her welcome to attendees of the luncheon. “We are a family. While sometimes we don’t get along, we should act as a family. My goal this year is to work toward everyone getting along. We need to love and respect each other.”

Reape, who resides in Carthage, New York, said Minnesota resembles the rural area she lives in.

“You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” Reape joked.

One part of her job as national president, Reape said is meeting members and reminding them of the reason they are part of the organization.

“We truly care about the veterans, and work really hard to take care of them,” Reape said.

The Kenyon VFW Auxiliary Post 141 is home to four state officers: Sonia Tatge, who was installed as state auxiliary president 2022-2023 in June; Laurie Dale, who is the Post 141 president and serves as the state secretary/treasurer and chief of staff; Linda Germundson, who is state banner bearer; and Sarah Escamilla, the state historian and District 1 president.

District 1 is comprised Goodhue, Rice, Waseca, Steele, Freeborn, Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, Fillmore, Winona, Houston and Wabasha counties.

There are nine total districts in Minnesota. Along with Escamilla, other district presidents included District 2 President Jean Keogh and District 5 President Caitlin Amundson.

VFW State Judge Advocate Ed Keogh was the representative from Minnesota’s VFW to greet and welcome Reape to Kenyon.

Karen England, of Lake City, is another state dignitary who was in attendance. She serves as the junior vice. England said she was part of the entourage group, along with the state department’s conductress Paige Amundson, and her daughter Caitlin Amundson.

Paige, who represented the area of Wheaton, another small town, commented on the importance of Reape’s visit.

“It’s so fun to have her come to an area like this,” Paige said after the noon luncheon at the VFW. “When you think of New York, you think it’s so big, quite different than what it’s like in a small town.”

Oronoco VFW Auxiliary Post 9647 members Mary Stodderd and Linda Clayton enjoyed their first experience meeting a national VFW auxiliary president.

“I was very excited to meet her. It brings more meaning about what the VFW is all about,” Stodderd said.

Jeanyne Odette, with the Northfield VFW Auxiliary Post 4393 said it’s “always nice to meet the national president.”

Auxiliary Post 4393 President Debby Larsen added, “It’s a pleasure to be here, and meet the national president, while enjoying the hospitality of the Kenyon VFW. Everyone has been so welcoming.”

Following lunch, Reape traveled with members to Kenyon Veterans Park for the laying of a bouquet of flowers.

More photo opportunities were to follow while at Holden Lutheran Church before Reape headed back up to the Capitol Complex for the Department Office and New Medal of Honor Memorial, and later to dinner in St. Paul.