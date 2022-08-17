Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Related
ashevilledailyplanet.com
CHAD NESBITT'S VIEW — Asheville’s subversive co-op/bookstore: Terrorism HQ or just caring neighbors?
LEICESTER — For sure, West Asheville’s Firestorm Books & Coffee “is the hub for Antifa in the Southeast — here we have Torch Antifa,” according to Chad Nesbitt, the conservative Republican Leicester-based founder of SKYline News, which has a website and Facebook page that conducts what is billed as “investigative journalism.”
my40.tv
Hendersonville City Council to discuss social districts
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week, Hendersonville City Council is set to discuss the idea of implementing social districts. According to city documents, Council Member Lyndsey Simpson requested the discussion. Social Districts by News 13 WLOS on Scribd. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
my40.tv
'We get to see this full circle': Former NC brewery to become space for ministry, recovery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A former Hendersonville brewery will soon be a space for ministry and recovery. Triskelion Brewing Company closed in June after the owners, Jon and Becky Ayers, opened up on Facebook about their struggles with mental health and alcohol. Their vulnerability elicited a huge response on social media, with many applauding their candor about issues that are often difficult to speak about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theonefeather.com
N.C. Trail of Tears Assoc. hosting 25th Annual Conference & Symposium
The North Carolina Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host the 25th Annual Trail of Tears Association Conference & Symposium from Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Cherokee at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Resort Convention Center. The symposium commemorates 184 years since the infamous Trail of Tears, which removed the majority of Cherokees in 1838-39 to Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma. North Carolina’s history is unique in that, though 3,000 Cherokees were removed from the state, some remained in the mountains or returned home to become the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).
Smoky Mountain News
Letter writer had it all wrong
Oh, good grief! The often-repeated exasperation by the cartoon character Charlie Brown came to mind upon reading the letter from a Waynesville reader on July 27. The writer seems to have everything backwards. Le Cossette claimed that Republicans were the saviors of the Constitution while Democrats were out to destroy...
Mountain Xpress
Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80
As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
Swastikas painted on South Carolina church, pastor attributes it to anti-abortion stance
A church in Spartanburg was vandalized this week. The Promised Land Church signs, Christian school signs, sidewalk and city stop sign were spray painted.
RELATED PEOPLE
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
WRAL
In Depth with Dan: Responding to viewer emails about how an NC sheriff is stocking schools with AR-15 rifles
In Depth with Dan: Responding to viewer emails about how an NC sheriff is stocking schools with AR-15 rifles. WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty responded to viewer emails about how Madison County school leaders and Sheriff Buddy Harwood are planning to put AR-15 rifles in each of the county's six schools.
my40.tv
7 of the 4,000 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville animal rescue has stepped up to help amid a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles seized from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue has already taken in 7 rescue beagles, and has offered to accept more, said Brother Wolf Executive Director Leah Craig Fieser.
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider $1 land sale to private developer for affordable housing
While a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, it might be all that a private developer needs to purchase 5.5 acres of city-owned land near downtown Asheville. During their meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 23, members of Asheville City Council will consider a resolution allowing the sale of city-owned property to Charlotte-based developer Laurel Street Residential for $1, in exchange for the construction of affordable housing in Asheville’s South Slope.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
thevalleyecho.com
RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap
The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
territorysupply.com
11 Most Beautiful Swimming Holes in North Carolina
Trade a trip to the beach for a magical day in the cool mountain waters of one of North Carolina’s most beautiful swimming holes. There’s nothing quite as refreshing as a dip in the fresh waters of a swimming hole. Often found at the base of waterfalls or amongst flowing rivers, swimming holes are naturally occurring bodies of water deep enough for a swim. And thanks to the continuous flow of water, swimming holes stay fresh and clean.
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
avlwatchdog.org
Woodfin Development Controversy 2.0
Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
‘We just can’t afford it.’ NC State Fair livestock entry fees are up, forcing some out
Some livestock exhibitors are coming back to the State Fair this year for the first time since 2019. They’re finding entry fees are much higher than before.
Sylva Herald
Governor Roy Cooper visits Cherokee
Gov. Roy Cooper was among the speakers last week at the WNC Rebounding Stronger Summit held at the Cherokee Convention Center.
my40.tv
Green Man opens ghost kitchen in Asheville's South Slope
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new ghost kitchen is open for business on Asheville's South Slope. Green Man Brewery opened the kitchen, also known as a “cloud” kitchen this week. But, what exactly is a “ghost” or “cloud” kitchen?. “A ghost kitchen is...
Comments / 0