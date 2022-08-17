Read full article on original website
Love child
3d ago
Durham say they get a police shortage but it doesn't look like it it take all them to put one person in the car .fix it Jesus
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle Tribune
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Teen arrested in connection to death of Greensboro woman, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police arrested a 19-year-old on Friday in connection to the death of a woman last year, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 25, 2021, Greensboro police were called to the 200 block of East Whittington Street around 11:30 p.m. when they were told about an assault. […]
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
cbs17
Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
1 killed, 1 injured in reported shooting in Durham
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a reported shooting in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.
Pistols, rifles, an AK-47, too. Raleigh police buy over 200 guns in drive-up event.
“We want actionable strategies, because we want to make sure if there’s ways to get guns off the street, we want to do that,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
Greensboro woman's killer arrested, charged with first-degree murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police arrested a teenager they said shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in July. Police charged 19-year-old Antoine Marice Reid with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker. Walker was shot and killed on July 25 while inside a house...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of five forced from Durham home due to fire
A family of five has been forced out of their home because of a house fire in Durham.
Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy
Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy last week.
Durham crime report shows slight dip in violent crime
New numbers show violent crime is dipping in Durham, but many who live there say they don't believe it.
Person dropped off at WakeMed after southeast Raleigh shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was shot Thursday night in southeast Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department believe the shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fox Ridge Manor Road. The person, who was dropped off at WakeMed in a personal vehicle, was said to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connecting with the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
cbs17
‘Deeply saddened’: NC correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night. Naomi Carroll-Moore, 56, returned to the line of duty on Monday after being rehired and suffered the medical...
Dozens of police block road in Durham neighborhood after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Durham, N.C. — A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street after a flurry of bullets flew on Wednesday afternoon. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were parked single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene.
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
WRAL
Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood
Fatal shooting brings dozens of police officers to Durham neighborhood. A heavy police presence could be seen in Durham near South Roxboro Street on Wednesday afternoon. A long line of more than 20 police vehicles were single-file down the road and at least three ambulances were on the scene. Reporter:...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 3