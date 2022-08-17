FDA Approves First Cell-Based Gene Therapy to Treat Adult and Pediatric Patients With Beta-Thalassemia Who Require Regular Blood Transfusions

An online tool developed by researchers and physicians at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute may accurately and rapidly identify people who should undergo testing for inherited genetic changes that raise the risk of developing certain cancers, according to findings reported by Yurgelun et al in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The tool, known as PREMMplus, assesses whether an individual is likely to carry a germline change in nearly 20 genes linked to cancer. People with a high probability score could then receive genetic testing to determine if they harbor such changes and could benefit from measures to prevent the cancer or detect it at the earliest possible stage.

