Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has 518 HP and Insane Aero Elements
Porsche has revealed the hardcore GT3 RS variant of the 2023 911. It has slightly more horsepower than the standard GT3, at 518 horsepower, but far more aggressive aerodynamics. The GT3 RS starts at $225,250 before gas-guzzler tax. Think of the Porsche 911 GT3 variants as wild geese, breathing free...
Top Speed
Why the Honda S2000 Was in a Class of its Own
In the Automotive world, many cars are good; however, few are exceptional. Few are the ones that seem to get everything right, the ones that just stand out and make us question how much time and effort has gone into engineering and development. The Honda S2000 is one of those outlaws. When sitting at 8,700 RPM a few seconds before grabbing the leaver to engage the next gear you get the sense that those who made it, knew what they were doing. To pay tribute to this legendary machine, here’s why the S2000 became a class of its own.
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas
Charging an electric car is usually cheaper than filling a car up with gas, but one Tesla Model 3 owner found that Supercharging can add up. The post New Tesla Owner Finds That Supercharging His Model 3 Is More Expensive Than Pumping Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
Family Shocked by Ford Focus Electric Battery Replacement Costing More Than the Car
Buyer beware: replacing a used EV battery can set you back in a big way. The post Family Shocked by Ford Focus Electric Battery Replacement Costing More Than the Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
Top Speed
This E30 1989 BMW M3 Is Sure to Awaken the Purist in You
You don’t have to choose a Ferrari F40 or a Lamborghini Countach if you’ve ever wanted to drive the coolest car ever made. Instead, you can get behind the wheel of an E30 M3 (well, it’s challenging to find one) and stomp on the throttle to experience what the first-generation M3 was to drive. The E30 M3 was introduced in 1986 as a homologation model to satiate the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft) and Group A Touring rules. The E30 M3 became a motoring icon for its indomitable performance in Group A Touring races and even the 24 Hours Nürburgring. While it is not the fastest car around anymore, nor is it effortless to find, a 1989 iteration of the M3 is up for auction, and it could sell for a decent price.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Looks Sensational, Has A Price Tag To Match
Harley-Davidson has a massive global presence, which is why custom bike shops worldwide choose them as their canvas. Case in context today comes from beyond the sea, Poland, courtesy of Nine Hill Motorcycles. While the bike shop has transformed several Harleys, we’ll be looking at the ‘Oblivion’, a custom 2018 Fat Boy with a diverse assortment of tweaks.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
The 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire Has 3 Motors, 1,200-HP, Can Hit 60 MPH in Under 2 Seconds
Lucid MotorsThe three-motor 2023 Lucid Air Sapphire will cost at least $249,000 when it shows up next year.
Top Speed
This 1985 Porsche Porsche 959 S Prototype Changed Automotive History
The Porsche 959 changed the course of supercar history. It’s part of a 1980s supercar elite that also includes the Lamborghini Countach and Ferrari F40. The stuff that the 959 had was completely unheard of in a production car, such as all-wheel drive (AWD), variable suspension, tire pressure monitoring, and a turbocharged flat-six. Porsche made a more track-focused 959 S, but it ditched stuff like the variable suspension for less weight whilst increasing the engine’s power output. While this model we’re seeing here is indeed a 959 S, this specific car is one of the only three prototypes that exist in the world.
