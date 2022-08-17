Read full article on original website
Two face aggravated battery charges following separate incidents
Aggravated battery charges have been filed in Marion County Court in connection with two separate cases. 33-year-old Brandon Brown of West Frankford has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly striking a nurse in the leg with his foot. Centralia Police say Brown was being treated at the physiatrist department at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital when the incident occurred. The bond was set at $5,000. Brown was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or St. Mary’s Hospital and to follow any recommended mental health treatment if he posts bond.
Drugs and ammo send two to jail in Mt. Vernon
MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — A search warrant led to the arrests of a felon and a woman in Mt. Vernon, Illinois early Friday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., multiple agencies searched a home at the 900 block of Salem Road. Officials say this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area. Two people […]
Wamac man gets six-year prison term for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance
A 32-year-old Wamac man has been sentenced in Marion County Court on Friday to six years in prison for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Donald Hemmings of Wabash Avenue was found guilty of the charge following a May jury trial where the jury deliberated for just a half-hour before finding him guilty.
Sandusky In Custody For Possession Of Methamphetamine
A Carmi man is being held without bond in the White County Jail for possession of meth. On Thursday at around 4:30 PM, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 47 year old Phillip W Sandusky in the 200 block of east of E main Street in Carmi. Sandusky is being charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. No court date has been set at this time.
Marion County Jail inmate charged with aggravated battery to another inmate
A 23-year-old Salem man faces a new charge of aggravated battery after allegedly head butting another inmate in his cell on Thursday. Jerrad Simpson of North Pearl faces an extended term due to a prior conviction if found guilty. He was being held in jail on a felony domestic battery charge.
Jail officer accused of attacking inmate in Posey County
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Posey County Jail Officer was arrested and fired Friday after authorities accuse him of official misconduct. The sheriff’s office alleges that Jail Officer Daniel Long battered an inmate on July 9, 2022. This accusation prompted the sheriff’s office to request an investigation from the Indiana State Police. While the […]
Police Beat for Saturday, August 20th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Centralia man for alleged theft and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Zachery Hodge of East 3rd was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 37-year-old Justin Dejaynes of South Ruth in Irvington was arrested on...
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Steven R. Robinson, 50, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County. Court documents say Robinson appeared in the Posey Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in synthetic marijuana, also known as K2. Court documents say […]
Police Beat for Friday, August 19th, 2022
A 37-year-old Salem man has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children home alone. Salem Police say Neal Durham of East Boone was allegedly caring for a one and two years when he left them alone to go to the store. They were found by a Marion County Housing Authority Unit employee doing a check on the housing unit. Police later located Durham at the store where he was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on a notice to appear in court.
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges
David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
AN OLNEY MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED
(OLNEY) While the investigation continues, an Olney man has been arrested and is in custody for the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird late last Friday night in Olney. 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein made his first appearance in a Richland County Courtroom earlier this week and was officially charged with First Degree Murder and is being held on a $750,000 bond. Gantenbein will return to court for a status hearing next week with a preliminary hearing set for September 8th. It was at 11:40 last Friday night that the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and emergency personnel were called to the Richland Street / Monroe Street intersection in Olney where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Christopher Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the Olney Police Department, and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
RCSO: Man convicted of murder and neglect in death of elderly relative found in Illinois
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,
Tyner Arrested On White County Warrant
A Carmi woman is being held in the White County Jail following her arrest at the White County Probation Office. On Wednesday afternoon, 38 year old Caitlin D Tyner of 403 E Cherry Street was taken into custody on a Failure to Appear warrant for the offense of Theft. Bond for Tyner has been set for $2500. Following Tyner paying her bond, she will be serving a mandatory 48 hour jail sentence per Judge Shayner. No court date has been set at this time.
Carbondale Police investigating porch theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
Sheriff: One dead, one hospitalized after Wabash County explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT)- Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says one person is dead and another person remains hospitalized Saturday following a home explosion just north of Allendale Friday evening. Sheriff Morgan says Kevin Murphy, 66, died following the home explosion that rocked the rural community just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Murphy’s wife, Sue, remains in […]
A CRIMINAL ALERT TO ALL RESIDENTS
(NEWTON/OLNEY) Regional authorities are encouraging residents to be vigilant in their efforts to fight crime, especially in the rural areas of Southeastern and South Central Illinois. With the increase in theft related crimes throughout our downstate area, targeted items being stolen include ATV’s, Side-By-Side’s, firearms, lawn mowers, gasoline, diesel, vehicle catalytic converters, and other high end items. Residents are urged to take needed precautions in securing their property, albeit all outbuildings, sheds, and garages. Not only is it a good practice to remove the keys from all items, but also to keep everything locked up. The use of security cameras or game trail cams is suggested. Residents are also asked to be extra alert to their neighbor’s homesteads and property as well. Any suspicious activity should be reported to a local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
Neighbors pull victim from Southern Illinois house explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says several victims were hospitalized after a house exploded Friday evening. Deputies say they were dispatched to the the 2300 block of North Boulevard in Allendale for the incident. Authorities say two people were home at the time of the explosion and were flown to a […]
