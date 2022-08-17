Read full article on original website
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
AthlonSports.com
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
AthlonSports.com
49ers Star Makes His Opinion On Joint Practices With Vikings Very Clear
This week, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings held joint practices. For the most part, the two teams played nicely. However, a fight almost broke out when Vikings star Adam Thielen took issue with 49ers defenders taking Vikings running backs to the ground during a drill. Thankfully, a fight...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
AthlonSports.com
Vikings Star Reportedly Had To Be 'Held Back' During Joint Practice With 49ers
This week the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are practicing together. Maybe that wasn't the best idea. Vikings star Adam Thielen saw 49ers defenders taking Vikings running backs to the ground during a drill at Thursday's practice. He was furious. Thielen reportedly rushed the field and had to be...
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is facing a critical decision
Should Robert Saleh bench all of the New York Jets’ starters for their second preseason game?. Speaking to the media on Saturday after their second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh dropped an interesting nugget about his plans for Monday night’s exhibition contest. Saleh revealed that he is “torn” on whether to play any starters.
Look: ESPN Announces Decision On CFB Analyst Jesse Palmer
With the college football season just around the corner, ESPN has announced a new deal for Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. The plan is for Palmer to continue working in the studio alongside Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway....
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Star C.J. Stroud Has Honest Admission On Losses To Oregon, Michigan In 2021
C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes were punched in the mouth when they hosted Oregon in Week 2 of the 2021 college football season. History repeated itself later on in the season when the Michigan Wolverines bullied Ohio State in the trenches. It was a valuable learning lesson for Stroud, who...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
The NFL Team That Loses the Most Money on Empty Seats
A recent analysis reveals how much each NFL team would have received if all its seats were filled each game.
AthlonSports.com
Texas Football Star Lands Endorsement Deal With Condiment Company
Texas football star Bijan Robinson is the new face of a condiment company. The star running back has landed an endorsement deal with a dijon mustard brand. Not only will Robinson's face now be featured on the mustard bottle; it's being renamed "Bijon Mustardson." What a world we live in.
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For 2nd Preseason Game
The Carolina Panthers will play their second preseason game of the year tonight vs. the New England Patriots. The team has a quarterback plan in place for the preseason exhibition. Matt Rhule has decided to rest both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for tonight's preseason game. Instead, he's letting his...
AthlonSports.com
Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear
This Thursday morning, the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement regarding a new punishment for Deshaun Watson. He's being suspended 11 games and fined $5 million. It puts the saga to an end. Browns GM Andrew Berry met with reporters this Thursday afternoon to discuss Deshaun Watson's punishment. He was...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Saturday, Aug. 20)
It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are eight games on Saturday, Aug. 20. Four of the games will be running consecutively on NFL Network from 1 p.m. ET to late Saturday, although each game will also be available locally. And though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to when the real games take place.
Quinn Ewers named new Texas starting quarterback
With the college football season right around the corner, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made a monster decision: he has his starting quarterback all set to take the field for the team's Week 1 showdown. That would be QB Quinn Ewers. This annoucement has been expected for a while...
AthlonSports.com
New York Giants Are Reportedly Waiving 2 Players On Friday
The New York Giants are busy making several roster decisions this Friday morning. Two of those roster decisions have resulted in the release of two players: wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive tackle Christian Hinton. The release of Doss and Hinton has given the Giants two open roster spots to...
AthlonSports.com
College Football's Top 20 Linebacker Units for 2022
With Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner coming off the edges, and senior Henry To'oTo'o back to anchor the middle, Alabama is an easy No. 1 pick as the best linebacker unit in college football for the 2022 season. Georgia must reload after losing Nakobe Dean and a couple of other key cogs, but elite recruiting will keep this unit performing at a high level for coach Kirby Smart. NC State, Iowa and Oregon round out the top five linebacker units in the nation for '22.
