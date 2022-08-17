ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday

This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is facing a critical decision

Should Robert Saleh bench all of the New York Jets’ starters for their second preseason game?. Speaking to the media on Saturday after their second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh dropped an interesting nugget about his plans for Monday night’s exhibition contest. Saleh revealed that he is “torn” on whether to play any starters.
NFL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces Decision On CFB Analyst Jesse Palmer

With the college football season just around the corner, ESPN has announced a new deal for Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. The plan is for Palmer to continue working in the studio alongside Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway....
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader

Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Texas Football Star Lands Endorsement Deal With Condiment Company

Texas football star Bijan Robinson is the new face of a condiment company. The star running back has landed an endorsement deal with a dijon mustard brand. Not only will Robinson's face now be featured on the mustard bottle; it's being renamed "Bijon Mustardson." What a world we live in.
TEXAS STATE
AthlonSports.com

Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

This Thursday morning, the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement regarding a new punishment for Deshaun Watson. He's being suspended 11 games and fined $5 million. It puts the saga to an end. Browns GM Andrew Berry met with reporters this Thursday afternoon to discuss Deshaun Watson's punishment. He was...
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

NFL Preseason Games on TV Today (Saturday, Aug. 20)

It's Week 2 of the NFL preseason and there are eight games on Saturday, Aug. 20. Four of the games will be running consecutively on NFL Network from 1 p.m. ET to late Saturday, although each game will also be available locally. And though fans shouldn't expect any of the big names to play very long, if at all, it still means we are getting closer to when the real games take place.
NFL
12up

Quinn Ewers named new Texas starting quarterback

With the college football season right around the corner, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made a monster decision: he has his starting quarterback all set to take the field for the team's Week 1 showdown. That would be QB Quinn Ewers. This annoucement has been expected for a while...
AUSTIN, TX
AthlonSports.com

New York Giants Are Reportedly Waiving 2 Players On Friday

The New York Giants are busy making several roster decisions this Friday morning. Two of those roster decisions have resulted in the release of two players: wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive tackle Christian Hinton. The release of Doss and Hinton has given the Giants two open roster spots to...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

College Football's Top 20 Linebacker Units for 2022

With Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner coming off the edges, and senior Henry To'oTo'o back to anchor the middle, Alabama is an easy No. 1 pick as the best linebacker unit in college football for the 2022 season. Georgia must reload after losing Nakobe Dean and a couple of other key cogs, but elite recruiting will keep this unit performing at a high level for coach Kirby Smart. NC State, Iowa and Oregon round out the top five linebacker units in the nation for '22.
NFL

