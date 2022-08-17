Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests
LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
WTOK-TV
Teen burglary suspect now in custody
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager wanted in connection with numerous auto burglaries has been arrested in Meridian. Authorities said 16-year-old Joshua McLemore was caught by a local homeowner while the teen was allegedly snooping around a house. McLemore was arrested in May on a motor vehicle theft charge. Lauderdale County investigators have booked McLemore on at least nine burglary charges.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about narcotics at a residence at 11660 Road 539 in Neshoba County. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple pounds of packaged marijuana (7 kilos), including cookies, gummies, brownies, THC liquid vape pen cartridges, bulk US Currency, and multiple firearms, and also dismantled an indoor marijuana growing operation. All items were seized by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and removed from the property.
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba
WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
fox40jackson.com
Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
kicks96news.com
Updated – Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday
12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
WTOK-TV
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A dramatic wreck shook things up at a local bank Friday morning. A car crashed into Trustmark on 621 Highway 19 N at College Park. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_18_22
City and county agree on joint Code Red Alert System. Court orders new jail to be built in Choctaw County, Ala.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Manor residents still needing maintenance issues resolved
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 returned to Meridian Manor apartments Thursday to speak with more residents about the complex’s long-running maintenance issues that are impacting their daily lives. News 11 also contacted the Yazoo County Fair and Civic League earlier this week and on Friday as well but...
breezynews.com
Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
CAMERON ALLEN, 25, of Heidelberg, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, CPD. Bond $25,000. FRANK BROWN, 50, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000. ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO....
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired
Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault,...
WTOK-TV
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign now underway
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With Labor Day coming up, law enforcement has begun their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. It began Aug. 17 and will run through Sept. 5th. This blitz period will include several roadside checkpoints throughout Lauderdale County and increased patrols looking for drunk or high drivers.
WTOK-TV
Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week the Meridian City Council agreed to enter into an agreement with the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency to start using a new alert system. The system is called Code Red Emergency Alert. The partnership will combine notifications for emergencies in Lauderdale County, inside and outside...
WTOK-TV
2022 Third Thursday season ends on high note
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People gathered at Dumont Plaza for the final Third Thursday of the year to socialize and enjoy good weather and great music. Stone Senate rocked the stage with original tunes. The group’s drummer, David Zettler, hails from Meridian. Food trucks lined the streets to offer...
WTOK-TV
Kellie Winstead
Funeral services for Kellie Winstead will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Trosper officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Ms. Kellie Winstead, age 51, of Meridian passed away peacefully at her...
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Today brought us some early morning rain showers. We can expect on and off again showers all throughout the day today. Some scattered showers could be very heavy. So, today we still have a low potential for flash flooding. Most of us are staying dry and clear before more rain showers move into the area tomorrow. Rain chances stick around for the next several days.
