MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager wanted in connection with numerous auto burglaries has been arrested in Meridian. Authorities said 16-year-old Joshua McLemore was caught by a local homeowner while the teen was allegedly snooping around a house. McLemore was arrested in May on a motor vehicle theft charge. Lauderdale County investigators have booked McLemore on at least nine burglary charges.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO