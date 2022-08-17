United States Tennis Association (USTA) Names the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center 2022 Outstanding Tennis Facility

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Lake City Smackdown’ showcases esports program
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Gamers from across the Southeast competed Saturday in the second-annual Lake City Esports Smackdown. Players faced off for cash prizes in games like Smash Brothers, Mario Kart and more. “We have people from North Carolina, South Carolina,” said Savon Whitehead, the head of Lake’s esports said. “We have some people […]
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Pee Dee Surgical Group Welcomes New Surgeon
McLeod Health welcomes Dr. Matthew Jones to the Medical Staff of McLeod Regional Medical Center. Dr. Jones joins physicians Dr. Cary Brewton, Dr. John Gause, Dr. Amy Murrell, Dr. Keith Player, Dr. Mark Reynolds, Dr. John Richey, Dr. John Sonfield, and Dr. Johnson Walker in practice with Pee Dee Surgical Group.
Columbia Star
Falcons finish as runner up in Florence tournament
The A.C. Flora Lady Falcons finished as the 2022 Florence Tournament runners up after defeating Cary Academy 4-2, Philip Simmons 5-1, Conway 4-3, and falling to Trinity Byrnes 4-2. The tournament was held Friday, August 12-14. Pictured (l-r): Ruby Cecchini, Elise Homewood, Catherine Smith, Lani Sturgeon, Siona Sturgeon, Caroline Overdyke, Frances Smith, and head coach Amy Martin.
The Post and Courier
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fmarion.edu
FMU welcomes new faculty for 2022-23 academic year
Francis Marion University is welcoming 17 new full-time faculty members to campus ahead of the 2022-23 academic year. While several of the new faculty are new to FMU, some are current employees who will assume full-time roles when classes begin next week. The new faculty members are: Dr. Jody Lipford,...
wpde.com
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
heraldadvocate.com
Curry Family Reunion is having backpack giveaway, health fair on Aug. 20
The Curry Family is using their family reunion to help give back to the community. A free backpack giveaway is underway today (Aug. 20) in the parking lot of the Marlboro County EMS building on Marlboro Street (across from the back of Wells Fargo). It is from 9 a.m.-noon. In...
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.
RELATED PEOPLE
myhorrynews.com
Hartsville rushing attack too much for Conway
Carlton Terry knew what to expect: Hartsville would rely on powerhouse running backs J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel to grind away at the Tiger defense. But recognizing what’s coming is one thing. Stopping it is another matter. The Red Foxes' relentless rushing attack overpowered Conway Friday as the...
myhorrynews.com
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games
Green Sea Floyds (0-0) at Loris (0-0) Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 28, Loris 27 (2019) About the game | Much like the Trojans’ showing in the CNB Kickoff Classic, there’s a strong likelihood Green Sea Floyds is going to be piecing together some of its squad this week against Loris. Quarterback Banks Lovett is questionable after getting injured during a preseason scrimmage and a couple of others will be touch-and-go as well. Likewise, Loris will be without one of its best players in Randall Bellamy. Of course, that means an increased workload for some players both teams will need down the line.
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City Launches New Homes Program
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City council passed a resolution Aug. 9 that launches a plan to build affordable homes in the city into action. The plan will transform unused city properties into five new, three-bedroom homes for middle-income families. “They are ordering all the supplies...
South Carolina family searches for missing daughter
Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter, Ashlyn Adams Wyatt, nearly a month ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
McDonald Road subdivision clears Georgetown County Planning Commission on second try
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Planning Commission on Aug. 18 unanimously approved site plan review for a 51-lot single-family subdivision at McDonald Road and Moury Drive near Georgetown, just weeks after moving to reject it in a previous meeting. The Kingsbury subdivision request was reconsidered because the commission failed...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lawrence Chewning and Damascus Road August 21st
Lawrence Chewning and Damascus Road will perform at The Grand Old Post Office in Darlington Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 5 PM. Hamburgers will be served. Cost of tickets are $20.00 for members and $25 for non-members. Reserve a table for $150. Chewning is a singer-songwriter. His song, “The Anchor Hold’s” spent some time as # 1 on the Christian charts and remains a favorite to this day. There are only 200 tickets available so make your reservation soon. Go online to The Grand Old Post Office – Darlington, SC for more information and to purchase tickets.
wpde.com
Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County shelter will be closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post from the shelter, they said they have absolutely nowhere else to put another dog or cat; until they can get a rescue transport on the road. The post...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
A Budget-Friendly Night Out at The Beach
Myrtle Beach and surrounding Horry County are home to an impressive 1,700 restaurants. So, when I tell you The Beach has a dish you will love, you can count on it! Combine dinner with the variety of entertainment available in the area, and you have the recipe for a perfect night out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
myhorrynews.com
With Knox's big night, Loris downs Green Sea Floyds 24-0
The Loris Lions opened their season with a shutout and some hardware, defeating Green Sea Floyds 24-0 Friday night to take home the Bog Off Bowl trophy. La’Ontray Knox played a critical role in the Lions’ win thanks to a trio of touchdowns. “He’s a 1,500-, 2,000-yard back,”...
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon Marine Johnny Sawyer Presented Quilt Of Valor
The Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) recently held a Quilt of Valor ceremony at the Dillon home of Marine Veteran Johnny Sawyer. He had been nominated for the QOV by VFW Post 6091 for his service as a United States Marine in the Vietnam war. In making the nomination, the...
Comments / 0