Durability is something that we often take for granted the it comes to our smartphones. Apparently, this should not necessarily be the case, at least with OnePlus. Today, the newest device from OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T, was subjected to one of the classic durability tests - a bend test. JerryRigEverything, a popular YouTuber that routinely “tortures” smartphones for entertainment purposes, posted the results of the former in a video. And it does not look pretty.

