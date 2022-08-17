ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another OnePlus smartphone fails to survive a bend test

Durability is something that we often take for granted the it comes to our smartphones. Apparently, this should not necessarily be the case, at least with OnePlus. Today, the newest device from OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T, was subjected to one of the classic durability tests - a bend test. JerryRigEverything, a popular YouTuber that routinely “tortures” smartphones for entertainment purposes, posted the results of the former in a video. And it does not look pretty.
Video shows off prototypes of the Pixel 7 series and compares them to the current models

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be introduced during the first week in October, perhaps on October 6th. Pre-orders could start the same day. The two models could be released the following week. There will be refinements to the design compared with the Pixel 6 series with slight changes made to the camera bar and other parts of the phone.
Another report says main Galaxy S23 Ultra camera will be a 200-megapixel monster

The next Samsung Note/S series hybrid, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is pretty much guaranteed to have a bonkers 200MP main camera. Samsung stuck with the same 108MP megapixel count for the last three generations of premium S range handsets, and while some may argue that the unit provided more than enough megapixels, it's been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and the South Korean company is probably itching to launch a device with it.
#Android#Google Pixel#Pixel 4a#Smart Phone#Biometrics#Pixel 6 Pro
Why I sold my iPhone for this Android phone you've never heard of

The fun thing about working in a field that you're genuinely interested in, namely tech, is that you actually get excited about what's coming next. New and unique foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N are already here, and Apple's AR Glasses might be just around the corner too. What a time to be alive!
Here's which Motorola phones will get Android 13

As Android 13 is out and rolling out to eligible Pixels, it's time to look at the rest of Android's larger manufacturers and anticipate how they'd fare in the Android 13 rollout, which will happen in the following months. Motorola, in particular, has updated its support page with clear-cut instructions...
Some Pixel users can't use RCS messaging on mobile data after installing Android 13

This past Monday Google released Android 13 much earlier than expected. Besides adding new features like an updated media player, the ability to customize the language, color, and theme of an app, and giving users more control over the data and information that apps are allowed to access. With the update, icons from many third-party apps now match the main color of the wallpaper used on the phone instead of just Google app icons.
Nothing Phone (1) gets updated with loads of camera improvements

Nothing’s first product, the Phone (1), didn’t quite convinced the general public. The device has been plagued by numerous issues since its market release, and while Nothing has been very diligent in pumping out software updates, there are still folks who still claim they have problems with their Phone (1) units.
Check to see if you need to update your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac right now!

Apple today revealed serious vulnerabilities that could affect its devices such as the iPhone, the iPad, the iPod, and the Mac. Apple said that a pair of security flaws that were discovered could lead a hacker to grab "full admin access" to affected devices. Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security, said that if exploited, the vulnerabilities would allow attackers to impersonate device owners and run any software that is in their names.
Vote now: What's the main reason to get a foldable phone?

Look at us chewing again on the foldable topic! But like it or not, judging by all the announcements of late, foldable phones are here to stay. We thought it was just a fluke, a gimmick to show a technology that was supposed to stay in the labs. How the tables have turned!
How to install iOS 16 Public Beta on your iPhone

IOS 16, Apple's latest version of iOS, is still not fully done. However, if you have an eligible iPhone — iPhone 8 and above — you can download iOS 16's public beta and test it yourself. But how to install iOS 16 on your iPhone? This is what we will show you in this article.
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately

Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
Official Samsung video shows you how to apply key Galaxy Z Fold 4 accessory found in the box

Officially, Samsung will start delivering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and the Galaxy Z Flip 4) next Friday or a week from today. The phone is priced starting at $1,799 which makes it an expensive device that you are going to want to protect at all costs. With that in mind, Samsung includes in-the-box protection for the 6.2-inch Cover Screen which it calls Front Protection Film. It also places an applicator in the box that allows you to apply the film "without leaving any crease or dust underneath."
