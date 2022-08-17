Read full article on original website
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police
I came in from weeding onions and turned on my computer to stream the congressional debate. Retired duffers get to do that in the middle of the day. My favorite part of the debate was seeing the look on Ryan Zinke’s face when he realized the debate wasn’t going to be a slam dunk. That […] The post Another lie, Ryan. 350 Montana doesn’t want to defund the police appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Liz Cheney says she has 'no regrets' after primary loss but the state of today's GOP party makes her 'feel sad'
"I feel sad about the way that too many of my colleagues have responded to what I think is a great moral test and challenge of our time," Cheney said.
Montana politicians using lunchrooms as an excuse for gripes with locker rooms
If Donald Trump and some Republicans cling white-knuckled to the “Big Lie” — the thoroughly vetted and discounted theory that the 2020 Election was stolen, with all its attendant conspiracies and hucksters — then a growing number of state officials are engaging in a “Little Lie,” another twisted labyrinth of conjectures that concludes President Joe […] The post Montana politicians using lunchrooms as an excuse for gripes with locker rooms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied
A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature. That law, […] The post Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers
(The Center Square) – Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3% of jobs opening open last month and 8.14% open over the last 12 months. WalletHub used...
Inflation eroding some of Montana's 'historic wage growth,' business leader says
(The Center Square) – Inflation is partially offsetting Montana's "historic wage growth," Montana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd O'Hair told The Center Square in an interview. Last year, Montana added almost 13,000 jobs that paid over $50,000 annually, according to state employment data. That was 3,000 jobs...
Montana ACLU weighs in on Indian Child Welfare Act case headed to U.S. Supreme Court
Separating Native American children from their tribes results in more substance abuse, mental health struggles, and even suicide, and the Indian Child Welfare Act should remain in place to protect their interests. That’s part of the argument a Montana organization made this week in a case the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear in […] The post Montana ACLU weighs in on Indian Child Welfare Act case headed to U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
