Missoula, MT

K96 FM

Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.

MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Missoula, MT
Alt 95.7

Yes! iIt’s Back! Fall Harvest Festival Returns to Fort Missoula.

While we were celebrating everything about summer, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula was planning a much-anticipated return of the Fall Harvest Festival. After a hiatus from the pandemic, the Harvest Festival returns on Sunday, September 25, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. If you are not familiar with the Fall Harvest Festival, it's family-friendly and will have something everybody will enjoy. Take part in games, fall crafts or see live animals and more.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Kidnapping Suspect Returned From Costa Rica Appears in Missoula

36-year-old Jacob Strong appeared in Missoula Federal Court on Friday morning to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after he and his mother, Candace Bright, were indicted on a warrant that was issued in September 2021 for kidnapping Strong’s four-year-old son from his custodial mother. We spoke...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
CONDON, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula, MT
Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

 https://969zoofm.com/

