Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.
MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
Big Sky Rail map marks milestone for Missoula company
Missoula-based Xplorer Maps creates a collector's map to help efforts to bring passenger rail service back to Southern MT
NBCMontana
Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
Get To The Last Big Brewfest In Missoula. Details Here
This is the BIG ONE, folks. The brewfest we used to look forward to every year. Well, like many event's due to Covid, The Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous had to be shelved.. that is until now. This is one of my favorite events. Montana has so many great brewers and...
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people; I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, some of these experiences happened when I...
Yes! iIt’s Back! Fall Harvest Festival Returns to Fort Missoula.
While we were celebrating everything about summer, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula was planning a much-anticipated return of the Fall Harvest Festival. After a hiatus from the pandemic, the Harvest Festival returns on Sunday, September 25, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. If you are not familiar with the Fall Harvest Festival, it's family-friendly and will have something everybody will enjoy. Take part in games, fall crafts or see live animals and more.
Kidnapping Suspect Returned From Costa Rica Appears in Missoula
36-year-old Jacob Strong appeared in Missoula Federal Court on Friday morning to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after he and his mother, Candace Bright, were indicted on a warrant that was issued in September 2021 for kidnapping Strong’s four-year-old son from his custodial mother. We spoke...
Safe Kids Missoula Warns About Child Deaths in Hot Cars
After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
Caras Park "sets sail"
Caras Park will be more colorful on Friday after crews finish installing new "sails" to provide some shade and a new look.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
Silver Park Boat Landing closed to vehicles Saturday
The Silver Park Boat Landing will be closed to vehicles on Saturday during the remembrance service for Mayor John Engen.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,844 Cases, Nine New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 302,455 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,844 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,078 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,530,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,211...
nbcrightnow.com
Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor.
Garceau Fire grows to over 6,300 acres
The Garceau Fire is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch, 10 air miles west of Polson.
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
NBCMontana
Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
