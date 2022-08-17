ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Alt 95.7

Get To The Last Big Brewfest In Missoula. Details Here

This is the BIG ONE, folks. The brewfest we used to look forward to every year. Well, like many event's due to Covid, The Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous had to be shelved.. that is until now. This is one of my favorite events. Montana has so many great brewers and...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update August 19

Temperatures across Montana warmed into the 80s statewide, with hotter 90s in the west where the mercury was approaching 100 in the Missoula area. Winds were generally ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Skies were clear. The exception is southwest Montana where monsoon moisture was bringing clouds and a few...
MONTANA STATE
Missoula, MT
Alt 95.7

Yes! iIt’s Back! Fall Harvest Festival Returns to Fort Missoula.

While we were celebrating everything about summer, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula was planning a much-anticipated return of the Fall Harvest Festival. After a hiatus from the pandemic, the Harvest Festival returns on Sunday, September 25, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. If you are not familiar with the Fall Harvest Festival, it's family-friendly and will have something everybody will enjoy. Take part in games, fall crafts or see live animals and more.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Safe Kids Missoula Warns About Child Deaths in Hot Cars

After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
MISSOULA, MT
#Shoes
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Meet Precious Puppy Raquel at Humane Society of Western Montana

At least one Dog Day of August in Missoula couldn't have been any more enjoyable. It was another Take Me Home Tuesday radio broadcast, and a special treat, as it's not often members of the Humane Society of Western Montana can introduce us all to a puppy. In this case, Raquel, one of several siblings waiting for their forever homes. Soft, sweet, affectionate, gentle...it's hard not to adjective the heck out of you!
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
NBCMontana

Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
CONDON, MT
Alt 95.7

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine

On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
PLAINS, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

