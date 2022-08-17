Read full article on original website
Man who led police on pursuit, destroyed house, identified
UPDATE: According to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Chandler Meade, 33, of Meadowview was taken into custody by the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the WCSO received a report of a male subject attempting to enter a female’s residence near the 25000 Block of Watauga Road in Abingdon on […]
JCPD: Woman holding scissors/sticks in hands, charged with evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the release, Vanessa McCoy, 44, was on the sidewalk of West Market Street with a stick in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. The release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a disturbance on 925 West Market Street on Friday. […]
WCSO: Man leads police on pursuit after destroying a house
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a man led police on a pursuit after breaking into a house and setting it on fire on Saturday. According to Blake Andis, Sheriff of Washington County, Virginia, a male was reported to have broken into a house, destroyed the interior and then […]
Norton man charged with second-degree murder
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with the second-degree murder of a female in Norton on Friday. According to the release, the Norton Rescue Squad received a call around 4 a.m. of an unresponsive female at a Petrey Street address in Norton. Upon arrival, the rescue […]
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
Suspect in Jefferson County toddler’s death arrested in Greene County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of the Jefferson County toddler was arrested in Greene County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Christopher Kyle Ray Smith, 25, was located and taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Greene County before being booked into the Jefferson County […]
Hidden historic documents have been discovered at Ashe Street Courthouse
A hidden treasure trove of Washington County records was recently uncovered during renovation of the old Ashe Street Courthouse in Johnson City. In removing a wall partition, contractors uncovered a two-level vault hidden for decades. When they got it open, 113 bound volumes of Washington County court records were found inside.
JCPD: Fugitive with warrant for hit and run arrested in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from justice with a warrant out of Scott County, Virginia was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to police. Michael Mullins, 50, from Johnson City was arrested at the John Sevier Center after officers were reportedly flagged down in regards to a suspicious person. Once officers made […]
JCPD arrests alleged fugitive with VA Police help
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators arrested a suspected fugitive on Monday with the help of Veterans Administration (VA) police officers. According to a JCPD release, a man identified as Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia was spotted at a property on Dogwood Avenue by VA police. When VA officers […]
Man dies when Porsche leaves roadway, flips multiple times
A Johnson City man was killed early Wednesday when the Porsche he was driving left the roadway and flipped several times. The accident took place around 3:30 a.m. on 1-26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass. According to information from the Johnson City Police Department, Elijah Williamson was partially ejected...
Doe River Gorge making progress on bringing Christmas Train to the gorge for Christmas 2023
HAMPTON — Doe River Gorge Ministries is still on track to debut its Christmas Train for the Christmas season of 2023, with progress being accomplished in restoring locomotives, getting final approvals from county and state governments and breaking ground on grading and landscaping of the property where the trains will run.
17 indicted by Wise County grand jury
WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 17 people on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, armed robbery, kidnapping, forgery and violating a protective order. Wednesday’s indictments contained 50 charges, including the following:
Police investigating after man found dead in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead. According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old […]
Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was hit on Andrew Johnson Highway Tuesday night. According to a crash report from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Fairground Circle in reference to a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday. […]
Greeneville Dollar General employee accused of embezzlement
Greeneville Police officers responded to a call of alleged embezzlement at a Dollar General.
Man charged with attempted murder in attack on his girlfriend
ELIZABETHTON — Officers with the Carter County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on several charges, including attempted second degree murder, after talking with a woman who said she had been shot and stabbed by her boyfriend on Wednesday night. Lanny Allen Markland, 40, 505 W. Elk Ave., No....
Johnson City Commission approves downtown dog park, bike pump track proposal
Johnson City commissioners unanimously approved a 5-acre property downtown to be the site of a new dog park and bicycle pump track. The upcoming projects are planned for the intersection of Legion Street and State of Franklin Road, and would be free and open to the public. The pump track...
Carter County: Man who shot, stabbed victim charged with attempted second-degree murder
A man is charged with attempted second-degree murder in Carter County after he reportedly stabbed and shot a woman. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Blue Springs Road late Wednesday night, where they found a female victim holding the side of her head and neck, covered in blood.
Pedestrian killed after tractor-trailer collision in Scott County, Virginia
A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 23 in Weber City and later died at an area hospital early Tuesday. The crash report from the Virginia State Police said the wreck occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the Wadlow Gap Road intersection. The incident remains under investigation....
Man charged with felony in Tazewell County dog’s death
TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man is facing a felony charge related to the death of a dog in Tazewell County. According to the Tazewell County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia, has been charged with animal cruelty resulting in death. The felony warrant was the result of an animal […]
