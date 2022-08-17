Buncombe’s new N.C senator lauds legislative gains — as inflation/recession threat looms, $3B surplus touted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO