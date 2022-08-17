Buncombe’s new N.C senator lauds legislative gains — as inflation/recession threat looms, $3B surplus touted

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
WRAL
North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders. North Carolina's highest court on Friday issued a ruling limiting state lawmakers' power to...
thecentersquare.com
Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist
(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
Charleston City Paper
Brack: Conservation scores greening South Carolina
Over the 20 years that the Conservation Voters of South Carolina (CVSC) has been scoring legislators on how green they vote, one thing is clear: They’re voting greener. Perhaps that indicates how the mere act of grading them every other year leads more of them to support environmentally-friendly positions. Let’s hope so.
Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Hiring woes put North Carolina near top of states struggling to find workers
(The Center Square) — Businesses in North Carolina were struggling to find employees before the start of the pandemic and the problem continues. WalletHub research ranked North Carolina 15th when accounting for the rate of job openings during the latest month available and for the last 12 months from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub gave double weight to the job openings rate during the latest month. North Carolina’s job openings rate last month was 7% and the rate for the last 12 months was 7.43%.
my40.tv
Lt. Gov. Robinson's 'Faith, Family, Freedom' rally speech does not shy from controversy
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson was in Transylvania County Saturday afternoon, where he was the keynote speaker for a rally held at a local church. He made several controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ community. The lieutenant governor was the keynote speaker for the...
my40.tv
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
wccbcharlotte.com
Officials Say North Carolina Unemployment Higher Than 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials say North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted July 2022 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, remaining unchanged from June’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5 percent, according to a news release. Officials say the state’s unemployment rate decreased 1.5...
RELATED PEOPLE
Planned Parenthood backing Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Planned Parenthood, the family planning organization often in the maelstrom of the debate about abortion rights, is planning to drop some serious cash in North Carolina’s midterm election. Planned Parenthood announced that it would spend $50 million to support candidates who advocate for continuing abortion rights, which is projected to be […]
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
What the Inflation Reduction Act will mean for North Carolina residents
Quite a lot said one North Carolina leader who voted for the bill.
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
OPINION: State officials move to curb another dangerous virus that threatens North Carolina
As the global pandemic has reminded us with tragic ferocity in recent years, viruses can, despite our best efforts, be enormously destructive and hard to contain — especially as our world has grown ever-more-crowded and interconnected. And sadly, that goes not just for physical viruses like COVID-19, but viruses...
‘We just can’t afford it.’ NC State Fair livestock entry fees are up, forcing some out
Some livestock exhibitors are coming back to the State Fair this year for the first time since 2019. They’re finding entry fees are much higher than before.
Editorial: Health and life taking backseat to politics in N.C. abortion policy
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. What did North Carolinians learn late on Wednesday when federal judge William Osteen Jr. allowed enforcement of the state’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy?. They learned that health and life are not the most important matters to...
wraltechwire.com
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Carolina airport sees one of the biggest airfare increases nationwide
Airfare has become more expensive recently, but that is especially true at some airports, a new report found.
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
my40.tv
Hendersonville City Council to discuss social districts
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week, Hendersonville City Council is set to discuss the idea of implementing social districts. According to city documents, Council Member Lyndsey Simpson requested the discussion. Social Districts by News 13 WLOS on Scribd. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill...
How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm
In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm. Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race. By the numbers: From […] The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Comments / 0