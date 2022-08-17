ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas

These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
PLANO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
365traveler.com

16 FUN DAY TRIPS FROM DALLAS YOU’RE GONNA LOVE

There are some days when I just want to escape the city. I mean, don’t get me wrong, Dallas has something to do every single day. But occasionally, I get in the mood to visit small towns and natural treasures outside the Big D. You don’t have to go...
DALLAS, TX
planetrockwall.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
DALLAS, TX
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends

Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Cuellar Family: Dallas’ Tex-Mex Pioneers

It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar’s authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren’t working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Change of scenery: Celina draws brand-new slate of district opponents

The Celina football team was already bracing for change with an impending move back up to Class 4A Division I, but realignment dealt the Bobcats more than just that. A shift into District 7-4A Division I deals Celina a completely new slate of district opponents, including four from Dallas ISD and a first-year varsity program out of Frisco ISD. The state-ranked Bobcats will still carry the mantle as favorites to hoist another conference title, but doing so will mean wading through a schedule that includes DISD programs Carter, Pinkston, North Dallas and Wilmer-Hutchins. Only Pinkston and Wilmer-Hutchins have played Celina over the past 15 years.
CELINA, TX
dmagazine.com

What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?

Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
DALLAS, TX

