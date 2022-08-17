Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
High School Relocates to College Campus Creating Pipeline to Higher Education
Students have headed back to school in North Texas with the usual mix of excitement and nervousness. Perhaps it was felt a bit more here at Kipp Oak Cliff Academy, the high school opened its doors this week on a college campus. "It's awesome, you're in a new environment, you...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
Spotlight on Southlake, Texas with teachers across U.S. leaving profession
Educators across the U.S. are facing new challenges as some states pass laws to restrict how teachers address racism in the classroom. In Southlake, Texas, NBC News’ Antonia Hylton sat down with three teachers who spoke out on the issue.Aug. 18, 2022.
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas
These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Teacher Returns From Retirement to Fill Staffing Gap, Becomes Standout in Dallas ISD
Students in Frankie Weathers' fifth-grade class have some big shoes to fill. "I hate to brag or be boastful, but I did have the highest scores in the building," said Weathers, who teaches fifth-grade reading and social studies at Edna Rowe Elementary in the Dallas ISD. Her class was the...
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
365traveler.com
16 FUN DAY TRIPS FROM DALLAS YOU’RE GONNA LOVE
There are some days when I just want to escape the city. I mean, don’t get me wrong, Dallas has something to do every single day. But occasionally, I get in the mood to visit small towns and natural treasures outside the Big D. You don’t have to go...
planetrockwall.com
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
cbs19.tv
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
Floyd Jones is currently battling Multiple Myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. He’ll be entering an inpatient treatment facility in Dallas for a month.
dmagazine.com
Cuellar Family: Dallas’ Tex-Mex Pioneers
It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar’s authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren’t working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
Rockwall dad donates half his liver to son in life-changing transplant surgery today
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 17, 2022) Today the Holloway family waits on pins and needles as two members of their family – father and son – undergo life-changing surgery at Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California. Twenty-two-year old Luke Holloway, a Rockwall ISD graduate now living in...
dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
starlocalmedia.com
Change of scenery: Celina draws brand-new slate of district opponents
The Celina football team was already bracing for change with an impending move back up to Class 4A Division I, but realignment dealt the Bobcats more than just that. A shift into District 7-4A Division I deals Celina a completely new slate of district opponents, including four from Dallas ISD and a first-year varsity program out of Frisco ISD. The state-ranked Bobcats will still carry the mantle as favorites to hoist another conference title, but doing so will mean wading through a schedule that includes DISD programs Carter, Pinkston, North Dallas and Wilmer-Hutchins. Only Pinkston and Wilmer-Hutchins have played Celina over the past 15 years.
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney.
fox4news.com
'White Only' water fountain sign rededicated at Dallas County Records Building
The ‘White Only' sign at the building's water fountain, discovered almost 20 years ago, was revealed with a new historical marker. In 2013, Commissioner John Wiley Price called for it to be a public symbol of the city's segregated past and the progress that has been made since.
dmagazine.com
What Can Dallas Do To Motivate Landlords to Accept Housing Vouchers?
Denton’s Providence Village homeowner’s association made national headlines when it attempted to oust tenants who were using Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8, in June. But the problem is more widespread and often lacks such a clear villain: because state law prohibits cities and counties from requiring landlords to accept vouchers, the vast majority do not. A new report reveals just how difficult it is for low-income renters to find a rental residence even after the government agrees to pay for most of it.
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
