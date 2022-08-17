Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL to hold first Walk Against Hate Oct. 23
ADL Cleveland will host its first annual Walk Against Hate at 9 a.m. Oct. 23 at Wade Oval in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. The walk will be family-friendly and include activities for children. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. followed by the walk at 10:30. For more information or...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bieterman hired as Beachwood director of economic development
Catherine Bieterman, who worked as Painesville’s director of economic development for 17 years, may be sliding over to Beachwood to work alongside Mayor Justin Berns in his office, where she will be the city’s fulltime economic development director. Her appointment is pending approval by city council at its...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nonprofits hope to revitalize Shaker Square with recent purchase
The sale of Shaker Square for $11 million to two nonprofit community development groups Aug. 5 is a hopeful sign to both residents and business owners in and near Cleveland’s iconic and historic east side shopping center. “I’ve been very optimistic about the sale and the impact that it...
Cleveland Jewish News
FutureHeights benefit to honor Nighttown’s Ring Aug. 20
Brendan Ring will be honored at FutureHeights’ Annual Benefit from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at ProXimity Golf Lounge in the Heights Rockefeller Building at 3099 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights. The event will celebrate the organization’s 20 years of service to the Heights. Ring owned Nighttown,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
Doctor of Nursing Practice degree added at University of Akron
The nurse anesthesia program at The University of Akron was changed to a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program in response to the physician shortage, according to a news release. The degree program started in June with its first graduating class expected in 2025. In this program, intensive care registered...
Cleveland Jewish News
TV’s newest judge, Williams Byers, in spotlight – over FBI subpoenas
FBI subpoenas served to South Euclid Municipal Court and to the city of South Euclid seeking emails and other correspondence and documents related to Judge Gayle Williams Byers’ were both unnecessary and “unfortunate,” her lawyer said. Williams Byers resigned on July 31 and began a career as...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland’s redesigned residential tax abatement program solution to affordable housing crisis?
In 2017, Ordinance 244-2017 established in the city of Cleveland a “one size fits all” residential tax abatement policy: a blanket 15 years 100% abatement of any increase in real estate property tax that results from eligible improvements on qualifying projects (whether a new construction or the remodeling of existing homes). All work had to be completed under a permit issued by the city and needed to meet Green Building Standards.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fishman, Tahl (Tahl ben Yacov)
Tahl Fishman (Tahl ben Yacov), 49, of Cleveland Heights passed away on Aug. 17, 2022. He was born in Cleveland in July 12, 1973. Tahl was returned to Illinois for burial. A graveside service was to be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 Rand Road, Arlington Heights, Ill. 60064.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Office space buyers being sold on amenities
Amenities can be contributing factors in a business’s decision to purchase an office space. Businesses may be attracted to basic amenities such as private restrooms and kitchens, or extraneous amenities such as gyms and restaurants. Either way, commercial real estate agencies are implementing many new amenities in order to appeal to potential buyers, especially during this time when many are opting to work from home.
Cleveland Jewish News
Asian Lantern Festival at zoo extended through Sept. 17
The Asian Lantern Festival, hosted by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, has been extended through Sept. 17. The festival extension includes more than 70 new, large-scale displays, interactive displays, live acrobatic performances and food. Advance tickets are $19 for members or. $22 for nonmembers. Same-day tickets can be purchased at the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Doctors offer guidance on COVID-19 as students go back to school
As schools plan to welcome back students, families and educators are preparing for the third school year with COVID-19. While past school years may have featured learning cohorts, remote learning, mandatory masking, and regular testing and quarantining, recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines suggest those well-known methods may no longer be necessary, according to CDC released made Aug. 11.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Metroparks Touch-a-Truck Aug. 21
The Cleveland Metroparks will host its annual free Touch-a-Truck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Brookside Reservation at 3900 John Nagy Blvd. in Cleveland. Children can explore about 50 motor vehicles, including construction trucks used to maintain the Metroparks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 24,067 new COVID-19 cases this week
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 18 reported 123,547 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 665 from a week prior. A total of 14,019 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 36 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Comments / 0