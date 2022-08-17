It all starts September 1st. So you have a little over a week (as today is August 17) to continue to be a schlub--then we go to work. I'm talking about the 30 For 30 Fitness Challenge being brought to us by the Odessa College Sports Center and Wrangler Sports. How does it work? You exercise in some form (walking, running, squats, push-ups, lifting--whatever works best for you) for 30 minutes a day for all 30 days of September. That simple. Not only does it do wonders for your body by building muscles and endurance and potentially helping you lose weight and get fit--but you can also win some really nice prizes in the process.

ODESSA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO