Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midland History: What Was at the Intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
Now Open! New HTeaO Odessa Location Is Having Grand Opening!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, it's HERE and now open! The newest HTeaO for the Permian Basin is having its Grand Opening!. HTeaO AT 3018 KERMIT HWY IN ODESSA IS NOW OPEN!. Odessa has already...
MIDLAND ODESSA 30 FOR 30 FITNESS CHALLENGE
It all starts September 1st. So you have a little over a week (as today is August 17) to continue to be a schlub--then we go to work. I'm talking about the 30 For 30 Fitness Challenge being brought to us by the Odessa College Sports Center and Wrangler Sports. How does it work? You exercise in some form (walking, running, squats, push-ups, lifting--whatever works best for you) for 30 minutes a day for all 30 days of September. That simple. Not only does it do wonders for your body by building muscles and endurance and potentially helping you lose weight and get fit--but you can also win some really nice prizes in the process.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week
Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Chile!. This beautiful 18-week Australian...
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
The Perfect Midland Odessa Labor Day Weekend Dinner
One of the things being an only child of a cook in the US Air Force did--was allow me to learn so much from my Dad when it comes to cooking. Admittedly, there were a LOT of dishes he'd make when I was a kid growing up in Chicago that I'd turn my nose up at and wouldn't be very excited to try (things like spaghetti with all kinds of extras thrown into the sauce like *gasp* mushrooms, onions, etc) or side dishes he'd serve like lima beans or peas... or heaven forbid asparagus!
Was Chico ‘The Parking Lot Puppy’ Pardoned for Jaywalking by Midland County Judge?
It's the case of CHICO, 'the parking lot puppy'. How does a lost fur baby make its way home to its proud owners? Well, from the looks of it, with a little help from a judge! That's exactly what happened in Midland County, TEXAS when a lost puppy named 'Chico' was found roaming the parking lot of the courthouse. Let's trace the case and see the final verdict!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grande Stadium in Midland is Now Astound Broadband Stadium
The baseball stadium at the Scharbauer Sports Complex has had many names, but now the football/soccer stadium is getting a new name for the first time. According to CBS 7, as of August 16, 2022, Grande Stadium is now known as Astound Broadband Stadium. A statement from Astound Broadband in...
Slam Dunk! This Permian Basin House For Sale Has An Indoor Basketball Court?
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
Party Tonight for a Good Cause at Texas Roadhouse In Midland
Join the party tonight, Tuesday, August 16, at Texas Roadhouse in Midland. Texas Roadhouse in Midland is teaming up with Opportunity Tribe to help support local students. Opportunity Tribe is an organization that is a mentoring community for kids to discover their value and unlock their potential to thrive. Opportunity Tribe is all about mentoring tomorrow's leaders. Year-round programs help young leaders discover their value and purpose. All programming is free to over 800 active participants!
Brunch and a Movie! Why Not? Now At Cinergy Odessa!
It's a new day at the movies. The chairs recline! The food is brought to you at your chair! You can order awesome burgers, pizza and more. And NOW at Cinergy Odessa you can add BRUNCH to your order! You have always been able to order some great food at Cinergy and NOW they have added a Brunch MENU!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas DPS Increases Reward in 1977 Cold Case in Winkler County
The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward in a 1977 cold case out of Winkler County and Kermit. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the reward is now $6,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case of 73-year-old S.A. "Champ" Weaver who was murdered in 1977.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0