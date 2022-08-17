Read full article on original website
Door swings wide open for Stillwater to be a prime contender for 6A-II title
By Patrick Kays Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Stillwater Pioneers. HEAD COACH Tucker Barnard RETURNING STARTERS 8 ...
With 13 returning starters, Sapulpa goes for more wins in 2022
By Ross Lovelace Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Sapulpa Chieftains. HEAD COACH Tim Holt Jr. RETURNING STARTERS 5 ...
Texas Monthly
Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma
Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
kosu.org
Why $17.7 million in relief money for Oklahoma students remains unspent
This story was produced in a partnership between Oklahoma nonprofit newsrooms The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021, but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic.
Oklahoma Native Returns Home During Broadway Tour Of ‘Pretty Woman’
An Oklahoma native has been performing in a traveling Broadway musical tour of "Pretty Woman," and the tour made a stop in Oklahoma City!. Michael Dalke, a Norman North and UCO Alum, is taking the stage this week at the Civic Center. This isn’t a love story unlike the play...
pryorinfopub.com
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal
The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater seeking OSBI probe into Kevin Calvey
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign, FOX 25 was told Thursday. Calvey is running for Oklahoma County District Attorney. He's currently in a runoff against Gayland Geiger for the Republican nomination.
Stillwater police need help identifying forgery suspect
Stillwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a forgery suspect.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
ocolly.com
4 more days: Chick-fil-A ready to reopen after renovations
Chick-fil-A lovers in Stillwater have had a chicken-less summer with renovations being done to the beloved fast-food restaurant. "I miss the 'my pleasures' from Chick-fil-A," said Jenna Curry, second year junior. "Their service is always top tier." The restaurant announced earlier this week they're ready to reopen Tuesday at 10:30...
OHP car pursuit policies are challenged after Monday’s death
With Monday's police chase resulting in the death of a passenger, the total deaths from Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits now reaches 19, dating back to 2016.
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
kgou.org
Focus is on U.S. Senate and Congressional races in Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election
Few legislative races are on the Oklahoma Primary Runoff Election ballot, so most eyes will be on the races for U.S. Senate and the 2nd Congressional District party runoffs. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
