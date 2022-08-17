ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan falls 42-0 at Havelock in football season opener

HAVELOCK — Croatan started the football season with a 42-0 loss at Havelock on Friday night. The Cougars (0-1) will play their home opener next Friday against Pamlico (0-1), while the Rams (1-0) travel to West Carteret (1-0). The Patriots won their season opener 27-10 at West Craven (0-1)...
HAVELOCK, NC
WRAL News

Defending champ Tarboro opens season with convincing win over

Coming off another 1A state championship, Tarboro began its campaign with a strong showing against Rocky Mount, winning 35-7. Usually keen to run the ball, Tarboro opened up the scoring on a 40-yard touchdown pass from Omarion Lewis to Jamarion Dozier. From there, Tarboro stuck with their bread and butter,...
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Uncle Kracker to headline first Freeboot Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — Get ready to party in Greenville. On September 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza, musical guest Uncle Kracker will be playing in the first Freeboot Friday of 2022. This free concert will kick off the season for East Carolina University’s home football games. Freeboot Friday is the chance for people […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville 13-15s win World Series in dramatic finish

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — One thing the Greenville 13-15 all-star baseball team hasn’t had to worry about much in the Babe Ruth World Series was being tested by the opposition. When it did happen, the team passed the test with flying colors and won the World Series title … just in time for the start […]
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Mini golf fun in Greenville

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Ben Johnson
WNCT

Greenville 13-15s reach World Series final

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Greenville’s 13-15 year-old baseball team is one win away from winning the Babe Ruth World Series. Greenville advanced to the World Series final game with an 8-0 victory over Rapid City, S.D. on Friday. Greenville has now outscored its opponents 56-4 in five games, four of them in pool play. Greenville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine

Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
GREENVILLE, NC
#Ecu#American Football#College Football
WNCT

Montford Point Marines to be recognized in ceremony on Aug. 25

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The National Montford Point Marine Association will host the Montford Point Marine Observance and annual convention in Jacksonville this year. The event is set for 8 a.m. on August 25 at the Montford Point Marine Memorial in Lejeune Memorial Gardens. In case of rainy weather the ceremony will be recorded for broadcast, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Winterville event to have a backpack and school supply giveaway

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer block party will take place Saturday in Winterville. The Summer Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. At this free event there will be inflatables, games, corn hole and a backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will be […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC

NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
