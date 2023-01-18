ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Last Chance to Get This Vitamin C Plumping Mask That Brings ‘Middle Aged Skin Back to Life’ for 30% Off

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBxh8_0hL3HH5r00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It takes a lot of time to be dedicated to your skincare routine . We get it. Between busy work schedules and the day-to-day tasks that take our full attention, sometimes treating our skin with some TLC takes the back burner to everything else. So if you’re looking to give your skin a plumper and more glowing look, let us help. This Super Bounce Mask makes your skin look its best yet in just 10 minutes. And right now, you can save 20 percent. There is one catch, though: You have to spend $100 to take advantage of the 20 percent discount.

Sand & Sky’s Australian Glow Berries Super Bounce Mask provides multiple visible benefits for your skin that shoppers can’t stop raving about. It promises to deeply hydrate and brighten skin, thanks to a blend rich in antioxidants. The mask is packed with vitamin C to brighten and even skin tone. The formula also contains five types of hyaluronic acid — an ingredient that locks in moisture to the skin. The brand also reported that the super mask “can visibly reduce wrinkles by 41 percent with polyphenols .”

Australian Glow Berries Super Bounce Mask

Super Bounce Face Mask

Price: $61.90

Buy Now

“[It’s] bringing middle-aged skin to life!” a reviewer said. “I love the feel of the mask and the applicator. I have been using this now for a little while and have not only noticed the brightness to my face, but I also noticed that my middle-aged neck, yes, the part most of us forget to include in the mask routine, is firmer and brighter,” they added.

The mask even helps to calm a variety of skin concerns like rosacea. “This is goals,” one shopper said. “My rosacea causes dry, itchy skin with bumps, and when it’s particularly dry, this is my go-to, and it super hydrates it every time. And it doesn’t just last a day or so, it seems to really help on a deeper level, not just on the surface. I didn’t believe anything could calm my skin like this.”

“This is the best mask to put on before bed. If I take my makeup off and feel really dull, I use this, and the next day I feel that my skin is a lot more plump and hydrated. I love to use it in combination with the drops,” a final customer explained.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Convinced This 10-Minute TikTok-Viral Face Mask Is a ‘Magical Elixir’ for Achieving ‘Perfect Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Keeping your complexion clear requires a good skincare routine and heavy-hitting products that deliver results. That means you must test products to see what works with your skin type. If you’re shopping for a new skincare product that cleanses skin and reduces pores size, you’re in luck! We just learned about Sand & Sky’s Australian Pink Clay Porefining Mask that treats acne and blackheads — it also leaves skin instantly brighter. The TikTok viral mask gives you near “perfect skin” in...
SheKnows

North West Showed Off This Adorable Set for the Skincare Beginner on TikTok – & It Includes Her Aunt’s Fave Moisturizer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no surprise that North West already has her eyes set on beauty at just nine years old. Considering how her family has several ventures in it, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West isn’t shy about spilling her new beauty faves on TikTok. Recently, the preteen shared an adorable set filled with mini products that are perfect for the skincare beginner. West is a fan of Kopari’s Minis Pack which features six best-sellers, including even one of her...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Super Impressed With This Trio of ‘Miracle’ Products That Help With Over 30 Different Skin Issues From Eczema to Under-Eye Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Stocking up on skincare isn’t always as easy as it sounds. Between sifting through what formulas work for your skin and seeking out ones that actually deliver results, it can get overwhelming. That’s where skincare sets come in. Meet L’amarue — a brand that makes protecting your skin and banishing dryness for sensitive skin a priority. It’s built a cult following of supermodels and A-listers who can’t stop raving about the formulas. Right now, can snag a trio of the...
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore’s Go-To Clean Beauty Brand Just Launched a 3-Step Kit for Dry Winter Skin & It’s 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meet the kit that gives you clean, dewy, and glowing skin in three easy steps. The clean beauty brand Three Ships just launched a must-have set that saves your dry skin this winter. Consider it your savior of sorts, if you may. The Can Dew Kit cleanses, brightens, and hydrates so you can gain a fresh face in no time. Best of all, it features a celeb-fave serum that’s also an award-winner. The Drew Barrymore-loved Dew Drops serum is what...
SheKnows

This $7 Cat Toy on Amazon Has Nearly Perfect Reviews & Pet Parents Say It’s ‘Simple, Durable, and the Cats Love It Without Fail’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cat parents know that cats can be very fickle when it comes to toys. If your cat isn’t ignoring that cute toy you bought her altogether, then she probably played with it for five minutes and is now totally bored — or she’s having more fun with the box it came in. But according to pet parents, there’s one cat toy that will actually keep your cat interested and entertained for hours — seriously! Even better: It costs less than...
SheKnows

This Best-Selling Interactive Cat Toy Is 50% Off on Amazon — Get It for Only $5

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You know why cats are the best, right? They’re mysterious little creatures that always keep us guessing, but they’re also the ultimate cuddle buddies. And let’s be real, they can be total goofballs too. But, when you’re lucky enough to have a little furball of your own, you want to give them the world. And what better way to do that than with some awesome treats and toys? And, one of the best-selling cat toys on Amazon is only $5...
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Just Dropped a Gorgeous $45 Valentine's Day Dutch Oven at Walmart That Looks Nearly Identical to Le Creuset

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ever since we saw Le Creuset’s stunning Valentine’s Day collection, we can’t stop thinking about all the romantic dishes we could serve up to our honey on February 14th. Plus, any one of those heart-shaped cookware options would look adorable on our kitchen counter any time of year. But despite briefly being on sale, the renowned brand was still pricey. Luckily, our fave daytime hostess with the mostest has her own line of cookware and one of her Beautiful items...
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
SheKnows

This ‘Virtually Silent’ Wireless Cat Water Fountain Doubles as a Nightlight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cat parents are well aware of the fact that cats love drinking running water. Whether it comes from the tap, a hose, or a newly-poured glass of water, moving water means it’s fresh, according to cats, and therefore safe to drink. And for that reason, cat water fountains have become incredibly popular because they’re an effective way to keep cats properly hydrated.
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Says This Is the 'Best Banana Bread Muffin of Your Life,' & It's Also Gluten-free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There must be something in the air (maybe everyone’s New Year’s resolutions?) because we feel like we’re getting this message from pretty much all of our favorite food celebs right now: eat. your. breakfast. First, Martha Stewart shared her recipe for breakfast cookies so good, you might want to scarf one down for dessert, too, and now Giada De Laurentiis has a recipe that’ll make you eager to get up in the morning. “Ready to try the best banana bread...
SheKnows

Oprah-Loved HexClad Cookware Just Launched a New Lightweight Dutch Oven & It's Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Dutch ovens are one of those magical kitchen tools that can be used for pretty much anything and everything. From baking bread and roasting meat to soups, stews, and pasta dishes, a Dutch oven can be used daily — but there’s always a problem. The things are so darn heavy! That is, until now. Oprah and Gordon Ramsay’s favorite cookware brand HexClad reimagined the standard bulky Dutch oven and created a lightweight version that doesn’t skimp on quality. Available today, January...
SheKnows

Hailey Bieber’s Secret to Calming Stressed Skin Is This $21 Cream By the French Drugstore Brand That Gwyneth Paltrow Swears By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Winter means that it’s time to invest in a deeply hydrating moisturizer that banishes all signs of dry skin. And even though there are many options on the market, finding a formula that works for your skin and actually delivers results can be a challenging task. That’s why we turn to celebrity-approved skincare. Our latest find? A $28 moisturizer that Hailey Bieber can’t stop raving about. And right now, you can get it for $21 when you use the code...
SheKnows

Target’s Selling the Most Convincing Girlfriend Collective Dupes We’ve Seen — & They Cost Half the Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love celebrity-approved activewear, but when we find alternatives that cost a fraction of the cost, we have to make it ours. Most of us wear leggings at some point during the day, so it’s safe to say they get plenty of use. If you’re looking to replace some pairs of worn-out activewear, you have to check out this collection at Target that looks just like Girlfriend Collective’s pieces. All in Motion at Target offers luxurious leggings, tops, sports bras, and...
SheKnows

‘Very Picky Cats’ Adore This Stimulating $10 Toy With Over Over 29,000 5-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. So it’s safe to say we have a mountain of cat toys. From scratchy ones, ones that bounce, those that they whack for hours on end, and so on. You get it; we try to ensure our cats have a playground-level amount of toys at their disposal. However, there’s a bestselling toy on Amazon that every pet parent needs on their radar, because not only is it super cute, fun, and easy to set up, but it’s only $10 on...
SheKnows

This 3-Step Skincare Set Creates Personalized Products Based on Your Lifestyle, Environment & Skincare Goals – & You Can Get It for 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As you’ve likely experienced, your skin’s needs constantly change. The skincare routine you had six months ago may not be the same as it is now. In fact, dermatologists recommend switching up your routine during times of the year when the weather majorly changes, like summer to fall. While we’re all about finding new products to add to our routine, finding products that actually stick can take a lot of trial and error, not to mention money. So when we...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Wedge Pillow Finally ‘Bridges the Gap Between the Mattress & the Wall’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to pillows, they’re either really good or really bad. Of course, no one eagerly seeks out a lousy pillow. But months of use makes pillows lose their shape and comfort, causing neck pain and interrupted sleep. And, if you have a gap between your mattress and headboard that makes your pillows not stay propped up, it can compound your sleep issues even more. But don’t worry! Amazon (and TikTok) shoppers have found the perfect solution — a...
SheKnows

The best drugstore retinol that actually works

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to powerful skincare ingredients, retinol takes the crown. That doesn’t mean your other products aren’t worthy, retinol just does it all. From tackling lines and wrinkles to keeping acne at bay, all you need is one skincare product to solve a laundry list of skin woes. Dermatologists also love retinol because it helps to stimulate collagen production and cell turnover, which keeps skin healthy, youthful, and glowing. A lesser-known use of retinol? It controls excess oils to...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Their ‘Cats Can’t Get Enough’ of These Interactive & ‘Addicting’ $5 Toys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Our cats never seem like they’re satisfied. Some days, they are the biggest slugs, napping on our legs, and are as happy as can be. But then there are those days when none of their cat toys seem to satisfy their hunting instincts. When it comes to cat toys, we always try to get the ones that’ll keep our fur babies satisfied and off their butts! Sometimes, this can be a tall order (especially when you want them to be happy...
SheKnows

Keep Clean-up to a Minimum & Flavor to a Maximum With Giada De Laurentiis’ One-pan Shrimp and Rice Dinner

If you need to get dinner on the table fast but refuse to skimp on flavor, then you need to add Giada De Laurentiis’ one-pan shrimp dinner to your recipe arsenal. This meal comes together in just 20 minutes and when dinner is done, you have a single pan to wash and dry — talk about quick and easy. “This One Pan Italian Shrimp And Rice is a great one-pot dish that is light yet bursting with flavor and packed with protein,” the caption of a recent Giadzy post reads. “Herbs and tomatoes give it great layers of flavor that makes...
SheKnows

SheKnows

95K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy