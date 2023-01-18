Last Chance to Get This Vitamin C Plumping Mask That Brings ‘Middle Aged Skin Back to Life’ for 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It takes a lot of time to be dedicated to your skincare routine . We get it. Between busy work schedules and the day-to-day tasks that take our full attention, sometimes treating our skin with some TLC takes the back burner to everything else. So if you’re looking to give your skin a plumper and more glowing look, let us help. This Super Bounce Mask makes your skin look its best yet in just 10 minutes. And right now, you can save 20 percent. There is one catch, though: You have to spend $100 to take advantage of the 20 percent discount.

Sand & Sky’s Australian Glow Berries Super Bounce Mask provides multiple visible benefits for your skin that shoppers can’t stop raving about. It promises to deeply hydrate and brighten skin, thanks to a blend rich in antioxidants. The mask is packed with vitamin C to brighten and even skin tone. The formula also contains five types of hyaluronic acid — an ingredient that locks in moisture to the skin. The brand also reported that the super mask “can visibly reduce wrinkles by 41 percent with polyphenols .”

“[It’s] bringing middle-aged skin to life!” a reviewer said. “I love the feel of the mask and the applicator. I have been using this now for a little while and have not only noticed the brightness to my face, but I also noticed that my middle-aged neck, yes, the part most of us forget to include in the mask routine, is firmer and brighter,” they added.

The mask even helps to calm a variety of skin concerns like rosacea. “This is goals,” one shopper said. “My rosacea causes dry, itchy skin with bumps, and when it’s particularly dry, this is my go-to, and it super hydrates it every time. And it doesn’t just last a day or so, it seems to really help on a deeper level, not just on the surface. I didn’t believe anything could calm my skin like this.”

“This is the best mask to put on before bed. If I take my makeup off and feel really dull, I use this, and the next day I feel that my skin is a lot more plump and hydrated. I love to use it in combination with the drops,” a final customer explained.

