Random Lake, Head Coach: David Pfeiffer; 2021 season record: 0-9 (0-7) The Random Lake Rams are coming off a winless season, but with incredibly seasoned and young core on the football roster despite the school’s small student pool, the program looks to take a leap forward. It comes with little player turnover from last season, as head coach David Pfeiffer said that the Rams “lost (only) one senior last year, defensive lineman Jordan Arendt, our elder statesman and the heart of our offensive and defensive line.” Despite Arendt’s departure the offensive/defensive lines are not without experience as three of the team’s five senior players this year are linemen. Pfeiffer’s real point of pride and excitement is the team’s junior class this year, something that is reflective of “crafting an athletic culture were student athletes want to train and want to play multiple sports, to help make up for the less than average student population,” Pfeiffer said. Pfeiffer made it clear that building a foundation for the impending generations of Random Lake football was just as important is winning, saying that because having a great culture and atmosphere that encourages athletes creates “stronger athletes, but more importantly better students, better leaders, and a generally better future.” While all this talk of building a culture and foundation is clearly very important to the team, there is no denying that Random Lake would like to get their first win since 2019, which was also the last time the Rams made the WIAA playoffs. The team’s offense was woefully overmatched last year getting shutout four times and being outscored 462-44, while totaling just 696 total offensive yards in the 2021 season. Having an experienced quarterback room lead by senior Mitchell Hiller and junior Natron Daggett and all of the team’s top runners and receivers returning should make a big difference on giving the Rams a fighting chance this season.

RANDOM LAKE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO