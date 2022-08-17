Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Miller
Jeffrey “Tiny” Miller, 67, of Sheboygan passed away Wednesday, August 17 at Morningside Health Care Center. He was born in Sheboygan on November 3, 1954, to John and Betty (Dobrenz) Miller. He was his father’s “birthday present” as they shared Nov. 3 as a birthday.
Wenninger Finds Speed in Return to PDTR 360 Sprint Car Cockpit
(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) August 19, 2022 – After spending the bulk of his life working on and driving open-wheel race cars with and alongside his father, Bill, Shane Wenninger’s participation in the sport came to an abrupt halt in November 2020 when Bill, the founder and driving force behind Wenninger Motorsports, passed away at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheboygan Police Department to host “Cop on a Rooftop” Benefiting WI Special Olympics
On Friday August 19th, the Sheboygan Police Department will be doing a special “Cop on a Rooftop” at Dunkin’ Donuts, 2832 S Business Drive. The event will be from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and they will be accepting donations to support the Wisconsin Special Olympics. The Sheboygan PD has been running this event since 2011 and Dunkin’ Donuts themselves will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Guests who visit will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee coupon with a donation.
Third Sheboygan Structure Fire This Week, This Time on Grand Avenue
The Sheboygan Fire Department responded for the third time this week to a major structure fire, this time in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert says that they received the 911 call just before 12:30 Friday afternoon and arrived within three minutes to find one resident already evacuated and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered immediately and found the fire in the kitchen. The fire qas quickly extinguished, limiting any additional damage to the structure. Crews then checked for fire extension with thermal imaging cameras and, finding none, removed residual smoke using fans.
Fire Investigation Team Called To Early Morning Blaze
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – It was shortly after 8 Thursday morning that crews got a handle on the fire that broke out in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Fire crews were called out around 5:30 when an abandoned building went up in flames. Crews from a half dozen departments spent over 2 1/2 hours battling the blaze.
Water Repairs Affecting Washington Avenue Traffic
Repairs to water mains are affecting those using Washington Avenue now through Monday. The Sheboygan Water Utility is doing the work on pipes under the eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue at both Maple Circle and just east of South 12th Street. Westbound traffic isn’t affected, and residents and those using South High School will still have access. But eastbound traffic is being detoured via South 17th, Wilson Avenue, and South 9th Street. Repairs are expected to wrap up sometime this coming Monday.
High School Football Preview: Sheboygan North
Sheboygan North, Head Coach: Joe O’Brien; 2021 season record: 3-6 (3-4) Although the Golden Raiders finished in the middle of the pack in the Fox River Classic Conference South Division last season, Sheboygan North finished 2021 on a three-game winning streak, capped off with an emphatic 64-6 victory over Green Bay-West. The team may have lost 11 seniors in 2021, but enters 2022 with 15 seniors on their roster this year and a great deal of underclassmen who look to build upon the program’s momentum from last season.
High School Football Preview: Howards Grove
Howards Grove, Head Coach: Mark Maranell; 2021 season record: 4-5 (3-4) The Tigers fell just short of the playoffs in 2021, despite starting the season 3-1 and Howards Grove lost their final three games of the season. That included a hard-fought loss to neighbor and rival Ozaukee High School in their final game, 31-22.
High School Football Preview: Random Lake
Random Lake, Head Coach: David Pfeiffer; 2021 season record: 0-9 (0-7) The Random Lake Rams are coming off a winless season, but with incredibly seasoned and young core on the football roster despite the school’s small student pool, the program looks to take a leap forward. It comes with little player turnover from last season, as head coach David Pfeiffer said that the Rams “lost (only) one senior last year, defensive lineman Jordan Arendt, our elder statesman and the heart of our offensive and defensive line.” Despite Arendt’s departure the offensive/defensive lines are not without experience as three of the team’s five senior players this year are linemen. Pfeiffer’s real point of pride and excitement is the team’s junior class this year, something that is reflective of “crafting an athletic culture were student athletes want to train and want to play multiple sports, to help make up for the less than average student population,” Pfeiffer said. Pfeiffer made it clear that building a foundation for the impending generations of Random Lake football was just as important is winning, saying that because having a great culture and atmosphere that encourages athletes creates “stronger athletes, but more importantly better students, better leaders, and a generally better future.” While all this talk of building a culture and foundation is clearly very important to the team, there is no denying that Random Lake would like to get their first win since 2019, which was also the last time the Rams made the WIAA playoffs. The team’s offense was woefully overmatched last year getting shutout four times and being outscored 462-44, while totaling just 696 total offensive yards in the 2021 season. Having an experienced quarterback room lead by senior Mitchell Hiller and junior Natron Daggett and all of the team’s top runners and receivers returning should make a big difference on giving the Rams a fighting chance this season.
High School Football Preview: Oostburg
Oostburg, Head Coach: Mike Lauritsen; 2021 season record: 3-6 (2-5) The Oostburg Dutchmen had an up and down season last year, with two of their three wins as a result of shut-outs, but the team was unable to string together consecutive wins. The Dutchmen last made the playoffs in 2019, and will be under the guidance of a new head coach this season in Mike Lauritsen.
High School Football Preview: Kohler/Sheb Luth/Christian
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian Co-Op, Head Coach: Don Brasch; 2021 season record 9-2 (6-1) The Crusaders had an amazing 2021 season, finishing second in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference and losing a close showdown in the second round of the playoffs, 46-40, to Denmark. The three-school co-op had an absolutely lethal offense last year, scoring 512 total points, which was 14th best in the state and averaging 46.5 points per game. This was due to a pass attack that ranked second in the state in passing touchdowns (39), third in the state in passing yards per game (240) and seventh in the state in total passing yards (2,646).
