Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago First Alert Weather: More rain and isolated storms Sunday
OVERVIEWShowers and storms this afternoon will likely weaken tonight. Showers and a few storms are possible on Sunday.Tonight:Scattered showers and storms. Low 67.Tomorrow:Scattered showers with an isolated storm. High 76.EXTENDEDDry and lots of sunshine Monday through Friday. Highs are expected in the low to mid 80s.
Heavy t-storms, downpours to roll in for the weekend
–Friday becomes the first day of the past 11 to produce an above normal average temperature. Highs for the day are likely to hit 86-deg at O’Hare. If this occurs, that makes this the warmest day of the past 13. –We’re on the precipice of some thundery downpours this...
Chicago weather: Severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain possible this weekend | LIVE radar
The Chicago area could see some severe storms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?
Is it possible to see the northern lights in Chicago?. We can indeed see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, in Chicago, but not very often. Aurorae are visible in Chicago about once every two years, but the sightings are limited by the nighttime glow of city lights. Far from the city, say west of the Fox Valley, aurorae can be spotted more frequently, perhaps three or four times a year. The sun is constantly ejecting charged particles from its upper atmosphere (the corona), creating the solar wind. When that wind strikes the upper atmosphere of the Earth, the ionosphere, aurorae are created. The Earth’s magnetic field deflects the charged particles toward the North and South Polar regions, causing the ionosphere to fluoresce.
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water Show
Enjoy free admission to Chicago's Air and Water Show on Aug. 20 and 21. This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.
Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden welcomed home from rehab by hundreds along route
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
Woman hit by boat propeller on Lake Michigan loses lower legs: ‘Unimaginable pain’
Her attorney says several questions remain following the incident.
Dog Beach Party on 8/20
We are in the middle of the dog days of August. We are also in the middle of National Dog Month in which mankind is celebrating man's best friend. To commemorate this occasion, the Northwestern University Postdoctoral Association (NUPA) is holding a Dog Beach Party at the Montrose Dog Beach on Saturday, August 20th at 3 PM CST.
Parts of Illinois Could See Northern Lights Wednesday Night. Here's How to Increase Your Chances
The Northern Lights could be visible in parts of northern Illinois and other parts of the Midwest several times this week, but the peak of the solar storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night, giving Chicago-area residents a chance to potentially see them. According to the National Weather Service, a...
fox32chicago.com
PAWS Chicago holding dog adoption event at suburban mall this weekend
CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago is asking the community to help with overcrowding by adopting a dog. The animal shelter is partnering with Westfield Old Orchard for an adoption event this weekend. Dogs will be on hand to play with shoppers, and hopefully find a "fur-ever" family. The majority of pets...
Grandmother of missing Gary boy to hold missing awareness event at Daley Plaza
CHICAGO(CBS) -- The grandmother of a Gary boy who's been missing for seven years is holding a missing awareness event today in Daley Plaza.King walker was just two years old when he and his 21-year-old aunt Diamond Bynum disappeared after going for a walk in Gary.Bynum is developmentally disabled. Her family thought she got lost while walking with the toddler.Last month - the national center for missing and exploited children released a new photo showing what Walker would look like at age eight.
fox32chicago.com
All Chicago public pools to close by Sunday
CHICAGO - You might want to get your last days in at Chicago public pools, as they will all be closed by Sunday. The park district ordered the closures as lifeguards head back to school. Pools were delayed in their opening during the beginning of the summer due to a...
chambanamoms.com
Fall Fun in Chicago: Free Days at the Best Museums
Get your entire family into your favorite Chicago attractions for free on specific days this fall. Do you love visiting museums? Do you love visiting museums for free? We’ve put together our list of special days when we know Chicago museums offer free admission this fall, from September through December of 2022. (For free days remaining in August 2022, click here.)
nypressnews.com
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female...
digg.com
This Charming Chicago Castle Could Be Yours For $669,999
Respect to whoever built this for following their fairytale dream. This isn't the first time we've marveled at a castle up for grabs on Zillow, but what I love about this one is how at odds it is with its surroundings — and how little its owner must have cared.
6-year-old girl shot in arm in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say
The girl was standing near the street when she was shot in the arm, police say.
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
