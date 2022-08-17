Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized after pickup gets stuck under semi
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Multiple vehicles were involved in Columbus crash that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday evening. A 2001 Ford pickup was traveling westbound in the outside lane of a crowded 23rd Street when an eastbound Toyota Prius was attempting to turn left into the Sonic parking lot, according to Capt. Douglas Molczyk of the Columbus Police Department.
WOWT
Community supports family after Cass County Sergeant’s son dies from rare amoeba
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The boy who tragically died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba was the son of a Cass County Sheriff’s Sergeant. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, identified by the sheriff’s office as 8-year-old Easton Scott Gray, was the son of Sgt. Amber Gray, who has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
1011now.com
Turn to 10/11: President of Lincoln-based dog rescue desperate to get Facebook page back
Lincoln Police enforcing school zone safety as kids head back to school. The effort runs through Sept. 9 and officers will be on the lookout for traffic violations, particularly speeding in school zones. Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT. The Lincoln Christian football team is waking up early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to fake-LPD scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a scammer who claimed to be an LPD officer on Thursday. Officers responded to the 400 block of S. 10th Street on the report of a fraud at around 10:24 p.m. LPD contacted a 43-year-old woman who claimed to be the victim of...
WOWT
Part of West Omaha road to close Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 156th Street will be closed this Saturday for a practice house burn. According to the Douglas County Engineer, 156th Street between Military Road and Rainwood Road, as well as Military Road east to Chestnut Driver will be closed to all traffic on Saturday, Aug. 20.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Suffers Monetary Loss, After Falling To Scammer Claiming to be an Officer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Another scam has been reported, this one has someone claiming to be from Lincoln Police. According to LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer, a 43-year-old Lincoln woman on Thursday got a call from a scammer saying she missed a subpoena and had the option to face criminal penalties or pay a $6,000 fine. The victim followed the instructions to buy gift cards and give the information to the caller.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Three different construction site thefts are investigated
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Tools were allegedly taken from three separate construction sites last week in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to three different thefts of tool from construction sites in the 10000 block of South 40th Street and the 7700 block of Isidore Drive on Aug. 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police arrest 19-year-old for allegedly hitting an officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested by Lincoln police Friday morning after an incident last week where authorities said he drove his motorcycle into an LPD officer’s bicycle. LPD said 19-year-old Alexander Nelson was riding a green motorcycle with green lights on Aug. 11 when Nelson...
Child dies suddenly after swimming in Nebraska river, brain-eating amoeba to blame
Officials from the Douglas County Health Department in Omaha, Nebraska, have confirmed that a brain-eating amoeba is to blame for the death of a child who went swimming in the Elkhorn River earlier this week. According to officials, the boy went swimming on Sunday, when he likely came in contact...
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klin.com
LPD Reports Increase In Vehicle Vandalism Cases In 2022
The Lincoln Police Department has investigated 102 cases of vandalism to vehicles since the beginning of the year. Most of the damage involves tires being slashed or tire stems being broken. The total damage is estimated at $54,000 and LPS says some of that amount includes paint damage and damage...
KETV.com
Meet Sugar Snap, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Sugar Snap is a 1-year-old Boxer/Pit Bull Terrier mix, who she's been at the shelter since April. She starts out as bashful when she meets new people, but...
1011now.com
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens people with a knife
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening for reportedly threatening others with a knife. LPD said officers responded to ta call of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife in the area of 11th and N Streets around 7:00 p.m. Officers said they talked...
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
klkntv.com
Stop the snoring, no CPAP needed
Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Dr. Aaron Robinson joined Channel 8’s Andrew Ward in studio to discuss his new sleep apnea remedy that doesn’t require sleeping with a CPAP machine. It works in a way similar to a pacemaker for your heart, in that it regulates your muscle...
klkntv.com
Child dies from suspected ‘brain-eating ameba’ after swimming in river near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A child died after potentially being infected by a “brain-eating ameba” from a river near Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department says the child was possibly infected with Naegleria Fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River on Sunday. Right now, the Centers for...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
Comments / 0