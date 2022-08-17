Summer heat and humidity may be staging a comeback especially late month. A warm up precedes rain chances this weekend. Found them. Afternoon clouds build to produce some very ISOLATED showers. Two showing here in Indianapolis just before 5:30pm. These spotty showers are the product of a weak upper-low churn, heating of the day and most likely aid by some extra heating from the city. These brief showers are to dissipate as the sun moves lower in the sky and now that we are beyond peak heating.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO