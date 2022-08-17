ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano Price Risks 50% Drop, But The Vasil Upgrade Euphoria Could Be Its Boon

ADA is not looking very good amidst the recent stormy weather that has swept the crypto markets. The asset had been amassing gains in the past weeks and subduing key resistances effortlessly. However, the recently engineered turbulent corrections have knocked ADA far below its major support. ADA plunges to $0.44—its...
Ether To See Rare “Triple Halvening” After the Merge — How This Will Drastically Affect Every ETH Holder

With the Ethereum Merge just around the corner, the crypto community has expectations for the Ethereum ecosystem post-Merge. Entities within the space are already making preparations for the eventual launch of the upgrade. In light of this, an ex-blockchain engineer has highlighted a phenomenon proponents should expect. Software updates dictate...
Ethereum Debunks 8 Popular Misconceptions About The Upcoming Merge

The Ethereum Merge remains the most anticipated event within the crypto community in recent times. As Ethereum proponents and non-proponents await its outcome, some already have expectations. Others have propagated ideas of what they believe will occur post-Merge. In light of all this, the Ethereum team thought it necessary to disprove some false claims.
Cardano Reaches Bullish Milestone In Positive Sentiments — Where Is ADA Price Headed Next?

Cardano’s sentiments are steadily building up. In the absence of perturbing events, the Cardano community appears to be the most optimistic of the bunch. The Crypto Winter dealt a blow to ADA’s outlook in the past months, but the bullishness is growing again. As a testament to the community’s positivism, ADA’s weighted sentiments have reached a 4-month peak.
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
How Does Persystic Plan to Become the Next Big Cryptocurrency in The Market After Bitcoin?

The cryptocurrency market started more than a decade ago and was marked by the launch of Bitcoin. Today, there are thousands of tokens in the crypto space. Each of them offers users a unique utility and access to blockchain-based features. While Bitcoin is the most prominent name on the coin market, a few projects are looking to dethrone and replace it. This piece will look at how one of these upcoming projects – Persystic Token (PSYS) – plans to become the next big cryptocurrency.
Trade Derivatives With 100X Leverage on eXFI DEX

EXFI is the new decentralized trading platform that provides a secure environment for trading derivatives with 100x leverage. The exchange was designed to suit anyone who intends to trade derivatives on a decentralized platform. The following are some of the major features that make it exceptional. High Security. Security can...
Here’s Why Shiba Inu Is Surging While Bitcoin Retreats To $21,000

The Shiba Inu price posted a notable advance on Saturday, as the broader cryptocurrency markets slouched into an end-week slump and the Bitcoin price sunk to $21,000. On Friday, August 19, bitcoin wiped out weeks of gains after plunging to $21,230 as heightened fears about rampant inflation and the possibility of continued monetary hawkishness by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks sparked the drop in crypto prices and other riskier assets. The move dashed hopes in recent weeks that the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency might finally stage a strong recovery after the devastating meltdown in May and June.
Cardalonia Readies For Listing On P2PB2B As It Kicks Off Metaverse Land Presale Whitelist For $LONIA Token Holders

Cardalonia has announced an upcoming Initial Exchange Offering on the Coinmarketcap listed Exchange P2PB2B. When Cardalonia is released, users can build custom Cardalonia Compatible assets that can be traded for either $LONIA, ADA, or both on the Cardalonia Marketplace and deploy their creations as NFT experiences on the Cardalonia metaverse built on the Cardano Blockchain.
Possible Exit Strategies from the Bear Market: Revolutux, BNB, and Cosmos

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been on a rollercoaster ride this year, with prices fluctuating wildly. Amidst this crypto crash, one altcoin that has been attracting attention is Revolutux. With its innovative features and strong development team, Revolutux is one altcoin worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.
New Token, Metamortals Aims To Overtake Axie Infinity To Lead the P2E Cryptocurrency Market

As the cryptocurrency market widens and more industry players look to improve on existing use cases, the cryptoverse may be due for a shift. As a result, we’re witnessing a rise in an ecosystem where players enjoy the full benefits of the blockchain and crypto world, from staking for high rewards to unlocking higher yields and enjoying excellent gaming experiences. This reality, sponsored by a new token, Metamortals (MORT), looks to overtake Axie Infinity (AXS) to lead the P2E cryptocurrency market.
ECB Reaffirms Its Focus On The Harmonization Of Crypto-Asset Regulations

The European Central Bank has restated its commitment to push for an all-around regulation on crypto assets to boost confidence in the financial system and protect consumers from nefarious players. In its latest communication, the Bank stated that it was committed to working closely with national supervisors to ensure a...
DAM Finance Closes $1.8M Pre-Seed Funding Round Led By Digital Finance Group And Jsquare

DPRIME Asset Modules Finance (DAM or DAM Finance) is elated to announce the success of its pre-seed funding round, which was led by Jsquare and Digital Finance Group (DFG). As per the announcement, the pre-seed funding round raised $1.8 million that will reportedly be used to accelerate development towards the DAM’s mainnet set to be launched later this year. Ledgerprime, 11-11 Capital, D1 Ventures, Arrington Capital, Stacker Ventures, and prominent angels within the Dotsama community also participated in the event.
Crypto Market Remains Threat to Global Industries As Users Are Expected To Hit 1 Billion by 2030

The cryptocurrency industry is growing rapidly, and there seem to be no signs of a halt, especially with the introduction of Web3 and recent innovation in DeFi. As digital asset adoption increases and use cases surge, traditional finance appears threatened by this rapid expansion; and rightly so – a recent research has revealed that the number of crypto users is expected to grow to over 1 billion in the next 8 years.
Dello — A Leader in Crypto Payments

Dello is a Canadian startup offering a new payments solution and positioning itself as a future giant in the financial industry. The company takes the risk out of accepting crypto payments to help merchants thrive in the Web 3.0 landscape. MONTREAL, CANADA, JUNE, 2022 — Dello is a Montreal-based FinTech...
Fed Issues Additional Information for Participation In The Crypto Markets

Despite the fall in crypto prices that have seen the global total crypto market cap drop from approximately US$2.4 trillion at the start of this year to US$1.1 trillion at press time, institutions are still interested in opportunities to participate in the crypto markets. The US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed)...
