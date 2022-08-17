Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel Maven
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
nwi.life
Lubeznik’s 40th Arts Festival Offers New Ways For Everyone to Have Fun
Even with the morning showers, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts 40th Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 was an event no one wanted to miss out on. Families and friends from all over the Region came out to enjoy all the new things Lubeznik had added to its annual festival.
nwi.life
Kankakee Valley REMC and CoBank Sharing Success gifts $10,000 to United Way of Northwest Indiana
Photo: Kankakee Valley REMC representative Amanda Steeb (center left) presents $5,000 check to United Way of Northwest Indiana representatives. Gift will be matched by a $5,000 CoBank Sharing Success grant. United Way staff present: Sean Steele, Director of Development (far left), Adam O’Doherty, President and CEO (center right) and Kasie Tenbarge, Chief Development Officer (far right)
nwi.life
Goodwill Industries supports veterans with La Porte Stand Down event
Hundreds of veterans, their families, and their caretakers flooded the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 19 for Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down event. At its core, Stand Down is about connecting veterans to the resources they need and letting them know many appreciate their time...
nwi.life
THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwi.life
The City of Hobart Lakefront Festival Brings the Summer to a Memorable End
The City of Hobart kicked off its 31st annual Lakefront Festival on Thursday, August 18. There was an endless amount of things for the Hobart community to enjoy— live music, a beer garden, plenty of delicious food, and a huge area packed with things to keep kids entertained. The summer may be ending, but the festival was the last summer hurrah that everyone needed.
nwi.life
Parent Resource Group offers support for parents, caregivers of children with special needs
Being a parent is one of the most rewarding experiences in life. However sometimes mothers, fathers and other caregivers need support. Community Healthcare System’s new Parent Resource Group aims to provide advice, help and learning opportunities for those caring for children with special needs. “This group was created to...
nwi.life
Advanced Dental Concepts welcomes Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS to their team of talented, compassionate dentists
Earlier this year, Advanced Dental Concepts made a major addition to their team of talented, passionate dentists, when Dr. Shane Harmon, DDS joined the office. A 2010 graduate from Wabash College, and a 2014 doctorate recipient from the Indiana University School of Dentistry, is a constant learner who is always looking for ways to further his mastery in the art and science of dentistry.
nwi.life
Four Winds Casinos and Panzica Building Corporation raise money for Beacon Children’s Hospital at their annual Grapes on the Green
Over 150 guests lined up in their golf carts to get a taste of the front nine at the South Bend Country Club for the Four Winds Invitational Grapes on the Green fundraising event, sponsored by Panzica Building Corporation. From personal charcuterie boards to luxe Italian bread, golfers and foodies alike dug into samples from South Bend’s most sought-after restaurants and washed them down with a perfect pairing of delicious wines from around the globe. Classic Catering, Cultivate Food Rescue, Papa Vino’s, Uptown Kitchen, Victorian Pantry, Boardgasm, Aloft, and the Four Winds Casinos Food Truck were there to provide all of the gourmet food tastings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwi.life
The Annual Dam Cardboard and Duct Tape is Back in the City of Hobart
The annual Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard boat race has made its way back to the Hobart Lakefront. 5 teams go head to head to get their cardboard boat all the way out to the middle of Lake George. Some teams have been doing this for years and for others this is their first ever. This year is the 13th anniversary of the Dam Duct Tape and Cardboard race.
Comments / 0