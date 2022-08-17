Read full article on original website
Related
New Kern County oil and gas economic impact report released
When one drives throughout Kern County it's hard not to see an oil rig. Now we’re learning just how much of an economic impact it has on the county.
Bakersfield Californian
Catalytic converter ordinance, tobacco retailers permit tabled for further discussion
Bakersfield City Council members ultimately decided to table a pair of public safety ordinances at Wednesday's meeting, asking staff to work out some of the logistical challenges they discussed in dealing with theft and underage tobacco use. City Council members were expected to consider two municipal ordinances, one aimed at...
Power outage impacting over 2,000 PG&E customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 2,269 customers in central and south Bakersfield near highways 58 and 99, according to the PG&E outage map. PG&E says the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. The company is assessing the cause of the outage, according to PG&E. This story will be updated as […]
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingston wrongful death lawsuit in arbitration
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kingston Healthcare Center, which closed earlier this year after losing its license and agreement with Medicare and Medicaid, is now in arbitration, according to court records. The suit, filed two years ago by Bakersfield law firm Chain Cohn Clark, accuses the facility of failing to […]
KGET 17
$50 off your next trip to Fresco Meat Market and Bakery
Sponsored Content by Fresco Meat Market and Bakery. Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler, talks to Sergio Aguilar, owner of Fresco Meat Market and Bakery about what makes the mini-market so unique and an amazing special for Studio 17 Live viewers. Fresco Meat market and Bakery is your one-stop shop, they...
Bakersfield Californian
Study: Bakersfield's downtown returns fast from pandemic
A UC Berkeley study says Bakersfield's downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels, the city touted in its weekly general information memo. The study by the Institute of Governmental Studies, which used location data from more than 18 million smartphone users...
Tehechapi News
COVID-19 — 35 new cases in 93561; Kern transmission rate is high again
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate returned to high last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns
Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
Do you plan on getting the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available for everyone over the age of 12. The shots are expected to target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the original strain of the virus. According to the CDC, the BA.5 strain currently accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID-19 […]
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Kern County Fair holding flash sale on tickets
The Kern County Fair is holding a flash sale on tickets for one day only: Thursday, Aug. 18th. $7 tickets will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Tehechapi News
Blood drive set for Sept. 7, new location, free fair tickets
The next Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at a new location, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., according to Key Budge, coordinator. He noted that donors will receive two free Kern County Fair tickets,...
newsy.com
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
sjvsun.com
Adventist Health strikes deal with Anthem Blue Cross
Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross reached an agreement on a new contract last week, quelling fears that patients would not have medical service moving forward. “We are pleased to have reached a mutual agreement with Adventist Health that provides our members with continued access to care at Adventist Health facilities,” said John Picket, Regional Vice President for Anthem Blue Cross.
SFGate
Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
Bakersfield Californian
ROBERT PRICE: Who was the Christlike figure in that 1952 earthquake photo? A fraud, it turns out
The photographic chronicle of the Bakersfield earthquake of 70 years ago still inspires shock. The crumpled storefronts, the collapsed roofs, the fractured decades-old ornamentation continue to inspire wonder and dismay. The pictures of that 97-degree afternoon — and there are many, in both public and private hands — capture how...
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Thanks, Kern County, for voting for Measure J
The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.
Comments / 0