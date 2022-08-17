ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET

Power outage impacting over 2,000 PG&E customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 2,269 customers in central and south Bakersfield near highways 58 and 99, according to the PG&E outage map. PG&E says the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. The company is assessing the cause of the outage, according to PG&E. This story will be updated as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kingston wrongful death lawsuit in arbitration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kingston Healthcare Center, which closed earlier this year after losing its license and agreement with Medicare and Medicaid, is now in arbitration, according to court records. The suit, filed two years ago by Bakersfield law firm Chain Cohn Clark, accuses the facility of failing to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

$50 off your next trip to Fresco Meat Market and Bakery

Sponsored Content by Fresco Meat Market and Bakery. Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler, talks to Sergio Aguilar, owner of Fresco Meat Market and Bakery about what makes the mini-market so unique and an amazing special for Studio 17 Live viewers. Fresco Meat market and Bakery is your one-stop shop, they...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study: Bakersfield's downtown returns fast from pandemic

A UC Berkeley study says Bakersfield's downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels, the city touted in its weekly general information memo. The study by the Institute of Governmental Studies, which used location data from more than 18 million smartphone users...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

COVID-19 — 35 new cases in 93561; Kern transmission rate is high again

Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate returned to high last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns

Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Do you plan on getting the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available for everyone over the age of 12. The shots are expected to target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the original strain of the virus. According to the CDC, the BA.5 strain currently accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID-19 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California

FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tehechapi News

Blood drive set for Sept. 7, new location, free fair tickets

The next Tehachapi Blood Drive with Houchin Community Blood Bank will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at a new location, Tehachapi Vineyard Church, 502 E. Pinon St., according to Key Budge, coordinator. He noted that donors will receive two free Kern County Fair tickets,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
newsy.com

California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push

Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Adventist Health strikes deal with Anthem Blue Cross

Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross reached an agreement on a new contract last week, quelling fears that patients would not have medical service moving forward. “We are pleased to have reached a mutual agreement with Adventist Health that provides our members with continued access to care at Adventist Health facilities,” said John Picket, Regional Vice President for Anthem Blue Cross.
TULARE, CA
SFGate

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Thanks, Kern County, for voting for Measure J

The last two years have been difficult and sad. It has been a test of the ability for professors to change their teaching style. It has been a test for families that have lost loved ones. It has been a test for people to recognize the compassion we hold for one another despite differences in opinions.
KERN COUNTY, CA

