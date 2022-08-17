ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

FedEx Cup Playoffs: Ahead of BMW Championship, spotlight is on future of PGA Tour with players-only meeting

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoglZ_0hL2tySt00
Justin Thomas speaks to the media prior to the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Normally, when the playoffs arrive, all the focus and attention is on the players and teams competing for the season’s ultimate prize. The spotlight is on the chase to etch one’s name in the record books.

Instead, there’s a black cloud that has parked itself over Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, site of this week’s BMW Championship. The top-70 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will battle at the second stop of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, where $75 million is up for grabs. Yet at the penultimate event on the schedule for the 2021-22 season, there’s no conversation about how this is the Tour’s first event in the state of Delaware and hardly any about the race for the FedEx Cup.

It’s talk about the ongoing PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle and the players-only meeting that occurred late Tuesday. That meeting included Tiger Woods, who flew in from Florida earlier that day to have discussions about the future of the PGA Tour and the future of professional golf itself.

“It was a productive meeting,” said Justin Thomas, who won the 2022 PGA Championship. “It’s just something that the players who are involved just want the best for the Tour and want what’s in their best interest. I think it’s just one of those things where we all want what’s best for the players, and we’re working to do that.”

BMW Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Best bets | Tee times

Thomas, who sits 10th in the standings and won the FedEx Cup trophy in 2017, is looking to join Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only players to win the playoffs twice. Yet none of the first questions Thomas answered during his pre-tournament news conference were about his chances this week.

On Tuesday, there were two meetings regarding the Tour’s future. One was a players-only meeting that Woods and Rickie Fowler flew in to attend. The other was a Players Advisory Counsel meeting.

“I think if someone like him is passionate about it, no offense to all of us, but that’s really all that matters,” Thomas said of Woods’ appearance. “If he’s not behind something, then one, it’s probably not a good idea in terms of the betterment of the game, but two, it’s just not going to work.

“I think he came because it was very important to him. It probably was just not something that he felt was appropriate to do over Zoom or just to call in. I think it shows how passionate he is about golf and wanting to improve it.”

Added Rory McIlroy on Woods: “I mean, I think it’s pretty apparent that whenever we all get in the room, there’s an alpha in there, and it’s not me.”

Thomas, McIlroy and the field are chasing Will Zalatoris, who captured his first PGA Tour title last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee. Zalatoris moved to first in the playoff standings with the win.

Scottie Scheffler, who had held the top spot for 23 weeks, dropped to No. 2. Cameron Smith, third in the FedEx Cup, withdrew from the BMW Championship on Monday, citing hip discomfort.

Xander Schauffele, sixth in the standings, was also at the meeting.

“I am very hopeful with sort of what’s to come,” he said.

“All the top players on this Tour are in agreement and alignment of where we should go going forward, and that was awesome,” McIlroy said. “We need to get the top guys together more often than we do. I’m talking about all in the same tournaments, all in the same weeks.”

The FedEx Cup Playoffs feature some of the strongest fields in professional golf, but a few of the top players in the Official World Golf Ranking aren’t there, mostly those who defected to the LIV Golf Series: Dustin Johnson (No. 21), Abraham Ancer (23), Brooks Koepka (25), among others, have been suspended by the Tour.

So, what does the future look like for the PGA Tour?

“I’d just hope for a better product,” Thomas said. “I think that’s the hope in general of anything is just to try to improve ourselves, where we’re playing, everything the best that we can.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'How did he hit that?': PGA Tour wows Delaware golf fans with shots they couldn't believe

WILMINGTON, Del. — It seemed hopeless for Max Homa. He was stuck in a sand trap, about 50 feet from the 10th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship on Thursday. Homa had just shanked his approach shot, and he was so mad at himself that he stood there on the fairway doing invisible swings, while his playing partner Jordan Spieth lined up his shot.
WILMINGTON, DE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spectator with remote-control golf ball interrupted play at BMW Championship, and Rory McIlroy shut him down

WILMINGTON, Del. – Don’t mess with Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman was paired with Scott Stallings during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club’s South Course when a fan intruded and dropped a remote-control golf ball on the green and attempted to make it go in the hole at the par-3 15th.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Tiger Woods
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to shocking Aric Almirola news

NASCAR Cup Series competitor Aric Almirola shocked everyone earlier this year when he announced that he no longer be racing full-time after the 2022 season, but it appears that he has suddenly had a change of heart. Almirola has agreed to terms with Stewart-Haas Racing on Friday to return to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command. According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods ex coach hits out at LIV Golf not receiving OWGR points

Tiger Woods' ex golf coach Hank Haney has hit out at the LIV Golf Tour still not being awarded Official World Golf Ranking points. Haney coached Woods from 2004 to 2010 during a span that saw him win six major titles, but the pair would go their separate ways when Woods withdrew from the 2010 Players Championship.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Tour Championship#Fedex Cup Playoffs#Wilmington Country Club#Liv Golf#Espn
thecomeback.com

LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jon Rahm Not Happy With Fan At BMW Championship

Jon Rahm is not happy with a fan at the BMW Championship this Saturday morning. Rahm, 27, started engaging with a fan during the tournament. It's unclear what sparked a reaction, but it ended with Rahm telling the fan to "walk away." Take a look. "Would love to know what...
GOLF
FanSided

NASCAR: The only winner not locked into the playoffs

Of the 15 drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series race so far in 2022, 14 have clinched a spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are just two races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, but with 15 drivers having already won this year, there is still a chance that there will end up being more winners (17) than playoff spots (16).
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

How to watch the BMW Championship on Friday: Round 2 live coverage

The second round of the 2022 BMW Championship begins Friday morning at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 2 on TV or online. With the PGA Tour season nearly over, Keegan Bradley should be able to look back on this year and be pleased with his results. Though he hasn’t recorded a win, he’s contended regularly to the tune of six top-10 finishes. It was good enough to earn him into a spot in this week’s BMW Championship.
WILMINGTON, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy