Wildwood, MO

Washington Missourian

City of Union buys downtown property

The Union Board of Aldermen has approved the purchase of vacant lots across from City Hall that the city hopes to turn into an asset. The city is buying the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust with plans to add parking, along with other potential uses.
UNION, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis mayor’s policy chief heads to community development agency

ST. LOUIS — The mayor’s top policy adviser is moving to a new job in city government. Nahuel Fefer, who made waves last year when he helped draw a harder line on tax breaks for development projects, will be the new director for the Community Development Administration, the mayor’s office said Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
Wildwood, MO
Wildwood, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
Person
Ryan Thomas
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
News Break
Politics
mymoinfo.com

Former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney pleads guilty

(St. Louis, Hillsboro) The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted having sexual contact with a defendant and then lying about it to the FBI. 40-year-old James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, pleaded guilty to two counts: deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the woman’s right to bodily integrity, and making false statements to the FBI.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Peters Pokémon Shop Serves Community In More Than One Way

It was PokeNerds owner Brian Trull’s birthday when the war in Ukraine began. As he and his wife, Valeria, watched the conflict unfold, they knew they needed to do something. Valeria is from Ukraine, and after debating what to do to help, they settled on visiting Poland to deliver aid directly. The two handed out food and gave toys to children. It was just the beginning of their aid work, however, and of a piece with PokeNerds' wider aims to form community.
SAINT PETERS, MO
constructforstl.org

Upscale, 144-Unit Multi-Family Community in Lake Saint Louis to Begin Construction

Land has closed on a 7.8-acre lot at Technology Drive visible off Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis where the upscale, 144-unit multi-family community will begin construction in August. Located on the long-vacant lot of a former plant nursery, the attractive, amenity-rich development will break ground and is scheduled to complete December 2023. This is the fifth multi-family community that developer Mia Rose Holdings is currently bringing to St. Charles County and the third in partnership with St. Louis-based Midas Capital. Sister-company Midas Construction is the general contractor for this and Mia Rose Holdings developments in Dardenne Prairie and St. Peters. The architect is Rosemann & Associates, P.C. The property manager will be 2B Residential.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO

