The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsDefiance, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
mycouriertribune.com
Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing University City of using public money for ballot issue
UNIVERSITY CITY — A judge has tossed a lawsuit against University City and its mayor and city council accusing them of using public money to advocate for a sales tax proposal that appeared on April’s ballot. St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Krista Peyton earlier this month dismissed...
Washington Missourian
City of Union buys downtown property
The Union Board of Aldermen has approved the purchase of vacant lots across from City Hall that the city hopes to turn into an asset. The city is buying the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust with plans to add parking, along with other potential uses.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis mayor’s policy chief heads to community development agency
ST. LOUIS — The mayor’s top policy adviser is moving to a new job in city government. Nahuel Fefer, who made waves last year when he helped draw a harder line on tax breaks for development projects, will be the new director for the Community Development Administration, the mayor’s office said Friday.
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Developer emerges in new bid to redevelop long-vacant Railway Exchange
ST. LOUIS — There's a new plan to redevelop the Railway Exchange building, one of downtown St. Louis' monster vacant structures. A developer seeking to take the lead on the project would get public subsidies in a plan under consideration by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. The New...
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
kttn.com
St. Louis files counterclaim against Missouri Attorney General in lawsuit over abortion access
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt relied on an unconstitutional law when he sued the City of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion, an attorney for the city argued in a counterclaim filed Wednesday. The lawsuit, which has been...
KMOV
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd expected to plead guilty to corruption charges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to corruption charges. Boyd was indicted in May alongside then-St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad. They are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals.
Mayor of Belleville vows to keep pot dispensaries away from schools and Main Street
So far, Belleville has approved plans for two dispensaries–both on the outskirts of town. The mayor says she doesn’t ever want a marijuana store setting up shop in Downtown Belleville, because it’s a family area near schools and churches.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Kait 8
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
Two elderly women accused of embezzling more than $500,000 from the city
The two elderly women were roommates and worked for the city clerk’s office. They forged the Mayor’s and Treasurer’s signatures on checks and pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars.
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
St. Louis Public Schools gears up for first day, addresses recent challenges
ST. LOUIS — Staff and faculty in schools across St. Louis began to put the final touches on their buildings and classrooms to prepare for a new year on Friday. Thousands of students in the region started this week and thousands more head back to class Monday. Many students...
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
mymoinfo.com
Former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney pleads guilty
(St. Louis, Hillsboro) The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted having sexual contact with a defendant and then lying about it to the FBI. 40-year-old James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, pleaded guilty to two counts: deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the woman’s right to bodily integrity, and making false statements to the FBI.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Peters Pokémon Shop Serves Community In More Than One Way
It was PokeNerds owner Brian Trull’s birthday when the war in Ukraine began. As he and his wife, Valeria, watched the conflict unfold, they knew they needed to do something. Valeria is from Ukraine, and after debating what to do to help, they settled on visiting Poland to deliver aid directly. The two handed out food and gave toys to children. It was just the beginning of their aid work, however, and of a piece with PokeNerds' wider aims to form community.
constructforstl.org
Upscale, 144-Unit Multi-Family Community in Lake Saint Louis to Begin Construction
Land has closed on a 7.8-acre lot at Technology Drive visible off Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis where the upscale, 144-unit multi-family community will begin construction in August. Located on the long-vacant lot of a former plant nursery, the attractive, amenity-rich development will break ground and is scheduled to complete December 2023. This is the fifth multi-family community that developer Mia Rose Holdings is currently bringing to St. Charles County and the third in partnership with St. Louis-based Midas Capital. Sister-company Midas Construction is the general contractor for this and Mia Rose Holdings developments in Dardenne Prairie and St. Peters. The architect is Rosemann & Associates, P.C. The property manager will be 2B Residential.
Residents plea for help as potholes cause huge problems in Jefferson County subdivision
IMPERIAL, Mo. — It's no secret that potholes can cause huge problems for your car, but people in Jefferson County say they're pitching in hundreds of dollars per year to fix their issue and getting no help from their HOA. From the outside looking in, Quiet Forest looks like...
