Casting for hope: Veterans cast flies in national competition
BOZEMAN, Montana — Fourteen fly fishermen competed last month for a strange catch: pie plates centered within hula hoops spread across the grass of Montana State University’s Kagy Field. The contest, which tested the participants’ aim and distance casting, was the final round of Project Healing Waters’ National Fly Casting Competition. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is a nonprofit that rehabilitates veterans through fly-fishing. “We use fly-fishing as a...
Locals, visitors take in powwow at 103rd Crow Fair
CROW AGENCY- Crow Fair is the largest Native American event in Montana, and one of the largest powwows in the country. Spencer Martin was there at the final day of Crow Fair at the powwow and shows how native and non-native people came together to celebrate this weekend.
When It Comes To Small Towns, Which One Is The Best In Montana?
You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.
MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand
Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
Haunted Montana? The Most Haunted Places Under The Big Sky.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims
If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
High temps prompt full closures on some Montana rivers
HELENA – Full fishing closures went into effect for the following rivers at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 17:. The section of the Big Hole River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site. Portions of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of...
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?
In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians
A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
Montanans Share Their First Concert Experience in Big Sky Country
Some of the best concert experiences I've had have been in Montana, but I wanted to see if other locals have had the same experience. We asked on the KISS FM Facebook page what your first concert experience in Montana was, and some of the comments had us wanting to go back in time.
Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana
Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
3rd annual Yellowstone Dig It Days start Friday!
There are only two days left of the MontanaFair, and one activity is back for a second year: Yellowstone Dig It Days. Jonathan McNiven is the person who started Dig It Days and is also the Editor and Publisher of Yellowstone County News. McNiven said the event officially started in...
Breaking These Montana Laws With Style And Grace. Are You Guilty?
As old as Montana is, there are some laws that are a bit ridiculous, to say the least, AND I guarantee are being broken on a daily. And I say, SO BE IT! These laws are outdated and guaranteed to be broken, so why not just get rid of them?
9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana
Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
State, local leaders gather in Bozeman to address fentanyl crisis in Montana
Governor Gianforte says that fentanyl is becoming more common in Montana and becoming deadlier. He was on hand at a press conference outside of Bozeman Friday.
