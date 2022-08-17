ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, MT

Idaho State Journal

Casting for hope: Veterans cast flies in national competition

BOZEMAN, Montana — Fourteen fly fishermen competed last month for a strange catch: pie plates centered within hula hoops spread across the grass of Montana State University’s Kagy Field. The contest, which tested the participants’ aim and distance casting, was the final round of Project Healing Waters’ National Fly Casting Competition. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. is a nonprofit that rehabilitates veterans through fly-fishing. “We use fly-fishing as a...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Locals, visitors take in powwow at 103rd Crow Fair

CROW AGENCY- Crow Fair is the largest Native American event in Montana, and one of the largest powwows in the country. Spencer Martin was there at the final day of Crow Fair at the powwow and shows how native and non-native people came together to celebrate this weekend.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
WYOMING STATE
K96 FM

Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.

MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand

Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
explorebigsky.com

High temps prompt full closures on some Montana rivers

HELENA – Full fishing closures went into effect for the following rivers at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 17:. The section of the Big Hole River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site. Portions of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of...
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?

In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Popular Bozeman Band Joins Famous Grammy-Winning Musicians

A Bozeman-based bluegrass band joined a Grammy-winning artist on stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater last Wednesday. Billy Strings played two sold-out shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater on August 9 & 10. If you're not familiar with Billy Strings, the band has earned a reputation for being one of the best touring acts in the country. They have sold out almost every show on their summer tour.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana

Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
MONTANA STATE
Entertainment
yourbigsky.com

3rd annual Yellowstone Dig It Days start Friday!

There are only two days left of the MontanaFair, and one activity is back for a second year: Yellowstone Dig It Days. Jonathan McNiven is the person who started Dig It Days and is also the Editor and Publisher of Yellowstone County News. McNiven said the event officially started in...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana

Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
