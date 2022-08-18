Girl, 9, escapes attempted kidnapper in West Rogers Park, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 9-year-old girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapper in West Rogers Park Wednesday morning.

Police said the girl was walking with an adult in the 6600-block of North Damen, outside the Cermak Fresh Market, shortly before 10 a.m. when an unknown man approached them in the parking lot.

The man grabbed the girl and started running with her. But didn't get far, only making it around the corner on Ridge before, 50th Ward Alderwoman Debra Silverstein said, she bit him and escaped.

The would-be kidnapper continued to run, fleeing southbound on Ridge, according to CPD.

Chicago police said the girl was not injured.

No one is in custody at this time. Police scoured the area for hours in search of him, but with no luck.

Police described the attempted kidnapper as a Black male, 5 ft. 8 in. to 5 ft. 10 in. tall and between 150 and 170 lbs. with short dreadlocks and glasses. Police said he was wearing a white shirt, gray pants, white gym shoes and a camouflage baseball hat.

The girl was reunited with her mother. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect. If you have any information, contact Chicago police.