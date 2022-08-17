ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans will cost Atlanta much more than Music Midtown

This year, the sweltering, stressful fall semester will not be remedied by two days of drinking overpriced beer and dancing to one-hit wonders in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. That’s right — Live Nation canceled Music Midtown. “It’s the gun nuts,” my friend said in a text that arrived...
ATLANTA, GA
celebsbar.com

James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life

The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller

Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career.  For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Federal judge allows Georgia ban on handing voters food, water to stand

ATLANTA — If you’re voting in person this November, remember to bring your own snacks. A federal judge in Atlanta has upheld a provision in Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul forbidding people from handing out water, food and other gifts to people standing in line to vote, also known as line warming or line relief. But he left room for a future challenge.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
Amanda K. (BookBuzz)

Resources for Georgia Writers and Authors

(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) The state of Georgia loves local authors and writers and has a rich history in supporting them. Being a writer isn't always easy, but for some it's the way they support themselves and their families and for others it's a hobby that fulfills them. When COVID hit, many writers groups, conference and exhibits were cancelled and have not returned, but there are still some great resources out there. Here are some great resources every writer or author in Georgia should check out.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Smyrna’s racist ‘Aunt Fanny’s Cabin’ finally demolished

A dilapidated building in Smyrna that once housed a restaurant with racist themes has been torn down. Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, which closed 30 years ago, began operating in the 1940s and thrived on "casual racism that characterized much of the restaurant’s décor and operation,” according to the history website Tomitronics. It featured "African-American waiters with sign boards hung around their necks to announce the menu" while dancing on milk crates. GPB reports that old advertisements for slaves adorned the walls, and the likes of Clark Gable and Liberace patronized the place.
SMYRNA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

How to spend a day at The Battery Atlanta

Home to the Atlanta Braves (Truist Park), The Battery is a hotspot that brings together fans, locals and visitors from all over. Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, this sports and entertainment destination offers a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages. If you’re coming with friends or the whole family, there is certainly something to please everyone.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: 3 reasons why it’s important to exercise regularly

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. | Back to school, lack of time and record heat might cause most people to put exercise “on the shelf.”. Carl Woods, director of Wellness and Recreation at Georgia Gwinnett College, said it’s crucial to keep exercising. Woods cites three reasons why working out keeps your body working.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
multihousingnews.com

Macallan Group JV Breaks Ground North of Atlanta

Completion is expected in 2024. Summit Contracting Group, a multifamily general contractor, is kicking off construction on a 214-unit property in Gainesville, Ga. Development is set to wrap up in the spring of 2024. Dynamik Design is the architect, with The Macallan Group and McNeal Development part of the development team.
GAINESVILLE, GA

