Gwinnett Chamber, Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club will work together to support local Chinese-American business owners

Atlanta-Native, Leonte Benton, Named New President of T. Dallas Smith & Company, One of the Largest Black-Owned CRE Firms in the U.S.
T. Dallas Smith & Company (TDS&Co), the largest African American-owned pure tenant rep commercial real estate (CRE) firm in the country, officially announced today that Senior VP, Leonte Benton, who as an intern of the founder, T. Dallas Smith, was the inspiration for the company being formed 15 years ago, will now step into the role of president managing oversight of the firm’s brokerage operations.
nationalblackguide.com
Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies
Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County accepting applications for ARPA funds
Cobb County announced that applications are open for the latest round of funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These are not emergency relief funds for individuals or businesses. They are intended for projects that will fill a need in the community. Here is an excerpt from the county’s...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Bank of America awards $1.2 million in grants to Atlanta nonprofits
Bank of America has announced it is granting more than $1.2 million to 53 Atlanta nonprofits to “help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families,” a press release stated. The grants are intended for workforce development and education “to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability.”
saportareport.com
Historical marker to honor Lottie Watkins, pioneering business and political leader
The late Lottie Watkins, a Georgia state representative and pioneering African American real estate broker, will be honored with a City historical marker outside her namesake building in the West End. Approved by the Atlanta City Council on Aug. 15, the marker is expected to be installed early next year...
Gwinnett County families, business owners step up to provide local elementary school with supplies
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Back-to-school supplies can be expensive for teachers looking to get their students the best. So when a group of Gwinnett County parents and business owners realized some local kindergarten students at Grayson Elementary School needed supplies, they stepped up. On Friday, Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen...
eastcobbnews.com
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
CBS 46
Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers approves upgrades for four city parks, creation of dog park
CONYERS — The Conyers City Council Wednesday approved an agreement with contractor Gametime for $920,959.98 for upgrades to four city “pocket” parks: Bonner Park on Rowland Road, East View Park on East View Road, Veal Street Park and Pleasant Circle Park. The agreement also includes funding to create a dog park, the first in the city limits, adjacent to East View Park.
wabe.org
Atlanta and Charlotte’s parallels, Ja Rule on NFTs, and redeveloping Gwinnett Place Mall
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta could learn a few lessons in land use and development from one of the other fastest-growing metros in the nation: Charlotte, North Carolina. As both cities continue to be challenged with sustainable development and affordable housing needs, the Charlotte City Council...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
284-unit Stockbridge community sells for $58.2 million in off-market deal
The 284-unit Avenue 33 Apartments in Stockbridge recently sold for $58.2 million, or about $205,000 per residence, in an off-market transaction. The garden-apartment community was built in 1999 and is located at 3386 Mount Zion Road. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog park and outdoor grilling stations.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man's goal of supporting elementary school math teachers gets $10,000 boost
ATLANTA - A minority-owned business in the Atlanta area is getting a boost. Comcast's Rise Program awarded $10,000 to Greg Coleman's business Mr. Elementary Math. Coleman's Instagram has thousands of followers that come to him for advice and tools to teach math concepts to elementary school students. Coleman started his...
Emory Wheel
Republicans will cost Atlanta much more than Music Midtown
This year, the sweltering, stressful fall semester will not be remedied by two days of drinking overpriced beer and dancing to one-hit wonders in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. That’s right — Live Nation canceled Music Midtown. “It’s the gun nuts,” my friend said in a text that arrived...
VA employee took home a government car, disabled GPS and kept it for 4 months, officials say
ATLANTA — An employee of the Atlanta Veteran’s Affairs took a government owned car and never returned it. Channel 2′s Consumer Advocate Justin Gray learned that nobody noticed the car was stolen for more than 3 months. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Husband of missing lawyer denied bond for stalking children’s mother
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A Fulton County judge denied bond Friday on an aggravated stalking charge for a man who was acquitted last week of stalking in another county. That same man is also a person of interest in a missing-person case. Xavier Breland Jr.’s attorney, Bryan Howard, noted...
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free Part 4: a trip by foot to the South Atlanta Road Kroger
I’ve moved my “Accidentally car-free” series of articles to this link, which won’t change, so if you miss an installment, or want to go back and read a previous one, just visit that link. For an introduction to how this project began, follow this link. In...
Metro man ordered to pay $1.3M for romance scam using ‘Words with Friends’ to lure in women
KENNESAW, Ga. — A Cobb County man is heading to prison and will be handing over more than a million dollars after being convicted in a romance fraud scheme. Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, 47 of Kennesaw, was convicted by a federal jury in Arizona of conspiring to commit money laundering and sentenced to 130 months in prison.
