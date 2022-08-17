SWV football: Lots of unknowns heading into the season for Gate City

Read full article on original website
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. Dabbs
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Tribe jump-starts season with shutout of Vikings
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett turned it over a couple times and had more big-yardage penalties than preferred, but otherwise the Indians had their way Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium where they opened the 2022 football season with a 31-0 nonconference win over Tennessee High. The Indians were methodical...
Johnson City Press
First game: Question marks abound for Hilltoppers, Cyclones
For the first time in quite a while, there seems to be more questions than answers for the annual high school football season opener between Science Hill and Elizabethton. “Our team is different and Elizabethton is going to be different,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They have been settling in the last three or four years, but have different people now. And we have to look different because we’re not going to throw the ball 80 percent of the time.”
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU reveals details of women's basketball coach's contract
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s contract with new women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown is not yet finalized, but the university did release her “notice of appointment” outlining what will be in the contract. Brown, who replaced Simon Harris, will receive a base...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: J.I. Burton Jamboree
Four Southwest Virginia teams gathered in Norton on Friday night for a preseason warmup at the J.I. Burton Jamboree. Wise Central finished the night 2-0 with a 3-0 win over Patrick Henry and a 7 -0 win over J.I. Burton. The Raiders finished 1-1 on the night with a win 15-10 over John Battle. Patrick Henry defeated John Battle 27-7 to round out the action.
cardinalnews.org
Emory & Henry breaks ground on 96-bed apartment complex; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Emory & Henry breaks ground on apartments. Emory & Henry College broke ground Thursday on its newest...
Model Mill officially opens its doors in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model Mill has officially opened its doors in Johnson City. On Friday, the Model Mill held a ribbon cutting for its official opening, and Lauren Jones, co-owner of Crumb Bakeshop, was okay with waiting over three years for the opening because she was happy to know it was coming […]
ETSU dorms at capacity, some students staying in hotels temporarily
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University students are getting ready to kick off the fall semester Monday, Aug. 22. However, the university is experiencing growing pains as students flock to campus. For the first time in five years, on-campus dorms are full. “Our residence halls are at complete capacity. We are putting […]
Food Truck Friday: Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - A taste of Thailand is being served up by one local food truck. Mae Malee’s Spring Rolls can be seen all over the region but mainly calls its location at 15 17th Street in Bristol, Tennessee home. The namesake of this food truck holds close to Owner Michael Daugherty’s heart. “Malee is […]
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' Tour
Cameo Theater in Bristol, VirginiaJohn Dabbs/Photographer. One of music's most recognizable harmony groups comes to Bristol's Cameo Theater this Saturday, August 20. The upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have become Country hits and earned them many of the music industry's accolades, including:
County wants to acquire former Sullivan Middle School
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A closed Sullivan County school building could re-open for community use if the county commission gets its way. Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to pursue purchasing the former Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan Gardens community. The resolution says the goal is to “ensure that such grounds […]
City of Kingsport celebrates 200 years
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s a big milestone for the Model City – 200 years. 200 years ago, Kingsport’s first charter was signed. A celebration kicked off at the Netherland Inn Saturday with music, re-enactors and a mock charter signing. Organizers said celebrating historical milestones is important so the City doesn’t forget where it came […]
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton, Watauga elected leaders face no opposition in November election
ELIZABETHTON — With half of the 24 members of the Carter County Commission being replaced with the new term starting in September, there is a lot of potential for changes in the county government’s direction over the next four years. That won’t be the case for the two...
Kingsport PD named overall winner of Tenn. Highway Safety Office competition
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition. In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
Kingsport Times-News
East Tennessee Spay & Neuter has new location
ELIZABETHTON — East Tennessee Spay & Neuter has announced it has moved to its new location at 150 E. Elk Ave. The organization said the move allows an easier flow, more room. The organization can now accept credit cars as payment with a $3 service fee. The cost of...
993thex.com
Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City
A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
cardinalnews.org
Bristol Casino could generate $602,000 a year for participating localities; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. State Board of Election issues small fines to Roanoke council candidates Volosin, Jackson. — The Roanoke Times and WDBJ-TV. Lynchburg hires new deputy city manager; he’s coming from Norfolk. — Lynchburg News and Advance....
Santa Train will continue with drive-thru format as event enters 80th year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Citing supply chain and staffing issues, CSX announced Friday that this year’s Santa Train will continue to take place with a drive-thru toy distribution format rather than running a physical train. This will mark the third year without Santa Claus riding the rails of Appalachia and tossing out toys along the […]
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
