Randolph, VA

Augusta Free Press

UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson

The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ROSE is giving away school supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- As the school year begins, school supplies are must-haves. The UVA Reusable Office Supply Exchange or ROSE is here to help. The ROSE program collects all different kinds of office supplies and tries to get them back into the hands of those who could use them.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Rivanna River Body Identified

As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna has celebrated its 50-year anniversary today. The lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam, as residents now know as the 17-mile-long lake. A planned celebration will take place on August 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlottesville Tomorrow

After struggling as a child, mother and grandmother in Charlottesville public housing, Mary Anderson wants to help a new generation thrive

The Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents offers paid internships to residents of public housing and recipients of Section-8 housing vouchers. Over the course of six months, for approximately 10 hours each week, PHAR interns learn about national and local housing policies, community resources, public speaking, and more, with the goal of using their knowledge and voices to influence the decisions made about their homes and communities.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theunionstar.com

Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need

United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
WHSV

How could climate change impact our area?

(WHSV) - President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act this week which includes the largest investment in tackling climate change of any country. This summer, several communities across the country have been devastated by flash flooding among other extreme weather events like heatwaves and significant droughts. Climate change is...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
WDBJ7.com

Danville Housing Summit encourages residential development in southern Virginia

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders and developers are discussing housing development opportunities in the southside area. About 200 guests attended the Southern Virginia Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Thursday. The goal of the summit was to encourage new residential construction in the cities of Danville...
DANVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta Health makes strides in staffing

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wfxrtv.com

Former Radford Highlanders women’s basketball coach and player Charlene Curtis passed away

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/ACC/RADFORD) — One of the pioneers when it comes to women’s basketball in Roanoke native Charlene Curtis passed away Thursday morning at the age of 67. Curtis played high school basketball at Lucy Addison and William Fleming in the late 1960’s to early 1970’s. She moved on to play basketball at Radford University graduating in 1976. Curtis was the first African-American women’s basketball player in school history. As a Radford student-athlete, she was the first 1,000-point scorer in women’s basketball history.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

