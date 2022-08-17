Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
cbs19news
ROSE is giving away school supplies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- As the school year begins, school supplies are must-haves. The UVA Reusable Office Supply Exchange or ROSE is here to help. The ROSE program collects all different kinds of office supplies and tries to get them back into the hands of those who could use them.
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
cbs19news
Lake Anna celebrates 50 years of being built
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Anna has celebrated its 50-year anniversary today. The lake was created in 1972 following Dominion Energy's closing of the dam, as residents now know as the 17-mile-long lake. A planned celebration will take place on August 20 to celebrate the existence of the lake...
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
After struggling as a child, mother and grandmother in Charlottesville public housing, Mary Anderson wants to help a new generation thrive
The Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents offers paid internships to residents of public housing and recipients of Section-8 housing vouchers. Over the course of six months, for approximately 10 hours each week, PHAR interns learn about national and local housing policies, community resources, public speaking, and more, with the goal of using their knowledge and voices to influence the decisions made about their homes and communities.
theunionstar.com
Foster care agency seeks local homes for children in need
United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) is seeking people who want to make a difference in a child’s life by providing a stable environment of love and understanding. Katherine Solvig, a foster parent recruiter from the UMFS Lynchburg office, is hoping to develop more foster homes for children who need placement in Campbell County, Appomattox County, and the surrounding areas.
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia Residents
Inflation is affecting Americans. Several states are putting forward programs to help residents. One more group of Americans can look forward to relief because of a new law. Virginia already has a program to help citizens. And another is underway. This one focuses on the residents of Salem, Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Old Timers baseball in Halifax County ‘keeps people young’
Every Sunday between now and October, you can find men from all walks of life on the Halifax County High School baseball field. One thing these men have in common: none of them let age stop them from playing the game that they love. “When you get to 40 or...
WHSV
How could climate change impact our area?
(WHSV) - President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act this week which includes the largest investment in tackling climate change of any country. This summer, several communities across the country have been devastated by flash flooding among other extreme weather events like heatwaves and significant droughts. Climate change is...
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Housing Summit encourages residential development in southern Virginia
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders and developers are discussing housing development opportunities in the southside area. About 200 guests attended the Southern Virginia Housing Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Thursday. The goal of the summit was to encourage new residential construction in the cities of Danville...
WHSV
Augusta Health makes strides in staffing
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
wfxrtv.com
Soak up the last bit of summer with free admission to Miller Park Pool
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The end of summer is fast approaching, but there is time to make a last splash at the Miller Park Pool in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Rec announced that admission will be free beginning on Saturday and running through Labor day September 5. The pool...
Augusta Free Press
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WSLS
Toys for superheroes: Parker’s legacy lives on through toy drive for child patients at Roanoke Memorial
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A little boy’s legacy lives on in a touching way. On Friday, the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department announced their donation to the Parker Coleman Super Hero Toy Drive. Parker is an honorary member of the department and was just four years old when he passed...
wfxrtv.com
Former Radford Highlanders women’s basketball coach and player Charlene Curtis passed away
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/ACC/RADFORD) — One of the pioneers when it comes to women’s basketball in Roanoke native Charlene Curtis passed away Thursday morning at the age of 67. Curtis played high school basketball at Lucy Addison and William Fleming in the late 1960’s to early 1970’s. She moved on to play basketball at Radford University graduating in 1976. Curtis was the first African-American women’s basketball player in school history. As a Radford student-athlete, she was the first 1,000-point scorer in women’s basketball history.
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
Augusta Free Press
‘We’re going to be here for you:’ Sentara celebrates new facility in Staunton
After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Sentara Primary Care in Staunton is ready. “We are very excited to have the building open and have patients,” said Alyssa Pacheco, brand engagement consultant for Sentara Blue Ridge. A ribbon cutting and ceremony were held Wednesday afternoon at 103...
Augusta Free Press
Hold on to hope: GoFundMe set up to help author Beth Massie during health treatment
If you are fortunate enough to know Beth Massie or blessed to call her a friend, you know that her normally upbeat social media page took a small detour in the past few months. As a friend, we’re reading less about her almost daily trips to Starbucks for a chai,...
