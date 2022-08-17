ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

theraymorejournal.com

Raymore Animal Shelter in ‘dire need’

Have you visited the Raymore Animal Shelter lately? Few people have. It appears to be in disarray and at least one animal control officer has begged the city to fix it. Currently located next to the skate park at Recreation Park, the local animal shelter is beyond full capacity. Funding for the shelter falls way below what is needed to keep animals safe and healthy.
RAYMORE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty first responders save mother of 3's life

LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12. Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from a mother a 1-week-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old came in. She was on Spring Street and had developed chest pain.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
grainvalleynews.com

​Looking Back: Does anyone remember?

Last week’s article included the names of several old roads in Jackson County, specifically in the Grain Valley area. Because I’ve lived in Grain Valley for nearly three quarters of a century, I know how most of these roads got their name. I’m so old, I even remember many of the families for whom the roads were named!
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
LATHROP, MO

