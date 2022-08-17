Read full article on original website
theraymorejournal.com
Raymore Animal Shelter in ‘dire need’
Have you visited the Raymore Animal Shelter lately? Few people have. It appears to be in disarray and at least one animal control officer has begged the city to fix it. Currently located next to the skate park at Recreation Park, the local animal shelter is beyond full capacity. Funding for the shelter falls way below what is needed to keep animals safe and healthy.
Wild horses, burros look for homes at Douglas County sale
A U.S. Bureau of Land Management auction focusing on wild horses and burros is taking over the Douglas County Fairgrounds this weekend.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty first responders save mother of 3's life
LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12. Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from a mother a 1-week-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old came in. She was on Spring Street and had developed chest pain.
Wedding DJ allegedly runs off with deposits from KC couple
Planning a wedding can be an expensive process for some couples but imagine paying twice for the same service.
Tortoise found on Missouri highway reunited with owner
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the tortoise, whose name is Walter, has been reunited with his owner.
Nearly 100 dogs rescued from hoarding situation at Mo. home
Dozens of dogs were rescued from a home in Ray County, Missouri over the weekend and the work is not for investigators.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploring
Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property in Gladstone, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic house and farm located in Gladstone, Missouri called the Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse Property (also referred to as the Atkins Farm), and it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
grainvalleynews.com
Looking Back: Does anyone remember?
Last week’s article included the names of several old roads in Jackson County, specifically in the Grain Valley area. Because I’ve lived in Grain Valley for nearly three quarters of a century, I know how most of these roads got their name. I’m so old, I even remember many of the families for whom the roads were named!
Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County
A Gardner woman's doorbell camera caught video of a meteor streaking through the sky over Gardner.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
Overland Park recruiting snow crews with cold hard cash
The city of Overland Park is already thinking ahead to the winter season and is using a new incentive to recruit snow crews.
Investigators solve mysterious odor issue in Shawnee
Kansas environmental investigators determined a leaking fuel tank at a Shawnee gas station is the cause of a mysterious odor in the area.
Man wins $1 million after buying scratcher in Lone Jack
A Missouri Lottery player is now $1 million richer after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket in Lone Jack, Missouri.
Man convicted for killing his wife, who was an Overland Park minister in 2018
A Johnson County jury convicted a man on Friday who murdered his wife — who was also an Overland Park minister — in 2018.
Silver Alert canceled, 72-year-old woman located
UPDATE, Saturday, Aug. 20 | Police report Rozena Jackson was located safe. She was reported missing after not being seen since Aug. 5.
Fire that destroyed 3 Overland Park homes remains a mystery
Overland Park fire investigators say they can't determine the cause of a fire that destroyed three homes under construction in February.
